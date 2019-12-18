George Brannigan Parts Ways With GT Factory Racing

Dec 18, 2019
by Sarah Moore  


George Brannigan has announced he will no longer be racing with the GT Factory Racing team in 2020 and beyond. Brannigan joined the team in 2018, but has raced with Commencal, Trek and Devinci in the past decade.

bigquotesIt was an epic 2 years (or kind of like one year) with @gtfactoryracing I’ll miss being at the races with this crew! Thank you to @gtbicycles for giving me another shot to come back racing this year after a year of injuries in 2018. See you at the races for some Duvel’s.George Brannigan

Brannigan spent half of the 2017 and most of the 2018 season either with a broken collarbone or recovering from a broken collarbone. We caught up with the Kiwi rider after an injury-free 2019 season to see what toll the recurring breaks have taken on his body, how mentally taxing it was to have to start from scratch time and time again, and what his goals are for the 2020 season.

There's no news yet on where Brannigan will end up but we'll update you when we know more.

