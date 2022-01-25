close
George Brannigan Signs With NS Bikes UR Team

Jan 25, 2022
by UR Team  

Press Release: UR Team

With a ton of talent, experience and commitment on the bike, we are stoked to welcome the Kiwi heavy hitter George Brannigan to the team in 2022.



George will be competing at all the World Cup rounds and a selection of Crankworx and other events leading his younger teammates into the season as the most experienced rider.


bigquotesI’m stoked on the opportunity with the NS Bikes UR team. They’ve been around the race scene a long time and they have only gotten stronger and more dialed with time. First ride on the bike was more than I expected so I’m pumped up to get racing and see what I can prove on the new steed with the team!George Brannigan


bigquotesGeorge is one of the most exciting riders to watch ride and race so I'm super happy to be able to get him in the team to go chase race results and sick edits. I also think he is a perfect fit for NS bikes to help showcase how reliable and capable the bikes are to more people!Fabien Cousinie, Team Owner





3 Comments

  • 1 0
 Awesome George! He's got the skill to podium a W/C just hasn't managed to piece a killer run together yet.
  • 1 3
 Give this man a proper bike Frown

Anyways, glad he found a new spot on a team!
  • 1 0
 NS makes proper bikes.

