George Brannigan’s Lousa, Maribor & Losinj Custom Painted Propain Rage Race Bike

In honor of the Propain Factory team's paint roller sponsor RS Farbroller
we decided for the 2020 season we would get creative with three of George's World Cup race bikes introducing them at different points in the season. Here we have the machine George would have been racing for Lousa, Maribor and Lošinj, World Cups 1, 2 and 3. We thought we might as well show it to you guys now cause it's just too sexy to be hiding away until September! Paintjob by: 70.id
|Seeing this bike all built up just makes me so stoked to get back overseas to race. I've only ever had 2 custom painted bikes, so to have three in one season is pretty special. This thing is a work of art!— George Brannigan
The bike has been setup to match George practice bike so it's pretty much good to go when he can get back to Europe, wherever that might be. Other than the stunning paint and prototype tires from Vee these are all off the shelf parts which anyone can go out and buy.
Check out the spec below:Team supported by:Propain BikesSIXPACK Racing RS Farbroller Vee Tire Co Stans No Tubes RockShox/SRAM Leatt Motorex Crosscamp
Frame: Propain Rage CF, XL w/ headset in short pos and rear axle in 445mm pos
Fork: RockShox Boxxer Ultimate, black with 200mm travel
Wheelset: Stans EX3
Seat Post: Sixpack Millenium
Rear shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate Coil
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC w/ 200mm rotors
Cranks: SRAM X0 DUB
Bottom Bracket: SRAM DUB
Chain Guide: Sixpack Kamikaze
Chain: SRAM
Bars: Sixpack Millennium 35mm clamp/40mm rise
Stem: Sixpack Skywalker 45mm
Grips: Sixpack
Saddle: Sixpack Millennium
Rear Mech: SRAM X0 7 speed
Shifter: SRAM X0 7sp Trigger Shifter
Cassette: SRAM X0 7 speed
Head Set: Cane Creek
Tyres: Vee Tire 2.5 Prototype
Tyre Inserts: FUK Flats
