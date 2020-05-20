George Brannigan’s Lousa, Maribor & Losinj Custom Painted Propain Rage Race Bike

George Brannigan's Propain Rage 2020

Press Release: Propain

Seeing this bike all built up just makes me so stoked to get back overseas to race. I've only ever had 2 custom painted bikes, so to have three in one season is pretty special. This thing is a work of art! — George Brannigan

Check out the spec below:



Frame: Propain Rage CF, XL w/ headset in short pos and rear axle in 445mm pos

Fork: RockShox Boxxer Ultimate, black with 200mm travel

Wheelset: Stans EX3

Seat Post: Sixpack Millenium

Rear shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate Coil

Brakes: SRAM Code RSC w/ 200mm rotors

Cranks: SRAM X0 DUB

Bottom Bracket : SRAM DUB

Chain Guide: Sixpack Kamikaze

Chain: SRAM

Bars: Sixpack Millennium 35mm clamp/40mm rise

Stem: Sixpack Skywalker 45mm

Grips: Sixpack

Saddle: Sixpack Millennium

Rear Mech: SRAM X0 7 speed

Shifter: SRAM X0 7sp Trigger Shifter

Cassette: SRAM X0 7 speed

Head Set: Cane Creek

Tyres: Vee Tire 2.5 Prototype

Tyre Inserts: FUK Flats

Team supported by:

In honor of the Propain Factory team's paint roller sponsorwe decided for the 2020 season we would get creative with three of George's World Cup race bikes introducing them at different points in the season. Here we have the machine George would have been racing for Lousa, Maribor and Lošinj, World Cups 1, 2 and 3. We thought we might as well show it to you guys now cause it's just too sexy to be hiding away until September! Paintjob by:The bike has been setup to match George practice bike so it's pretty much good to go when he can get back to Europe, wherever that might be. Other than the stunning paint and prototype tires from Vee these are all off the shelf parts which anyone can go out and buy.