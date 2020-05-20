George Brannigan’s Lousa, Maribor & Losinj Custom Painted Propain Rage Race Bike

May 20, 2020
by Propain Factory Racing  
George Brannigan's Propain Rage 2020

Press Release: Propain

In honor of the Propain Factory team's paint roller sponsor RS Farbroller we decided for the 2020 season we would get creative with three of George's World Cup race bikes introducing them at different points in the season. Here we have the machine George would have been racing for Lousa, Maribor and Lošinj, World Cups 1, 2 and 3. We thought we might as well show it to you guys now cause it's just too sexy to be hiding away until September! Paintjob by: 70.id



bigquotesSeeing this bike all built up just makes me so stoked to get back overseas to race. I've only ever had 2 custom painted bikes, so to have three in one season is pretty special. This thing is a work of art! George Brannigan


The bike has been setup to match George practice bike so it's pretty much good to go when he can get back to Europe, wherever that might be. Other than the stunning paint and prototype tires from Vee these are all off the shelf parts which anyone can go out and buy.







Check out the spec below:

Frame: Propain Rage CF, XL w/ headset in short pos and rear axle in 445mm pos
Fork: RockShox Boxxer Ultimate, black with 200mm travel
Wheelset: Stans EX3
Seat Post: Sixpack Millenium
Rear shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate Coil
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC w/ 200mm rotors
Cranks: SRAM X0 DUB
Bottom Bracket: SRAM DUB
Chain Guide: Sixpack Kamikaze
Chain: SRAM
Bars: Sixpack Millennium 35mm clamp/40mm rise
Stem: Sixpack Skywalker 45mm
Grips: Sixpack
Saddle: Sixpack Millennium
Rear Mech: SRAM X0 7 speed
Shifter: SRAM X0 7sp Trigger Shifter
Cassette: SRAM X0 7 speed
Head Set: Cane Creek
Tyres: Vee Tire 2.5 Prototype
Tyre Inserts: FUK Flats


Team supported by:

Propain Bikes
SIXPACK Racing
RS Farbroller
Vee Tire Co
Stans No Tubes
RockShox/SRAM
Leatt
Motorex
Crosscamp

26 Comments

  • 14 0
 That's some beautiful paint.
  • 1 0
 Why do propaine bikes consistently look the best?
  • 5 0
 I'll make love to you Like you want me to And I'll hold you tight Baby all through the night I'll make love to you When you want me to And I will not let go Till you tell me to
  • 1 0
 Hahahahahahaha! Golden, boys to men reference. Too funny.
  • 2 0
 I'll be home in 20 minutes.
  • 5 0
 That is so sick. Its like those colours of mineral deposits you get around a geothermal vent or something. Unreal.

Not seen much about those pedals, anyone used them?
  • 1 0
 Love that paint, but the rear shock placement still freaks me out.Get a rock in the wrong spot and suddenly you're out looking for a brand new shock.
  • 1 0
 Interesting marketing plan for a company that doesn't sell to consumers. Are the executives from Purdy, Wooster, and Wagner big DH fans?
  • 3 2
 Even the brakes are custom!! Sram Core RSC according to the specs. Must be Sram's new 6 piston set.
  • 2 0
 Wow, that is a stunning paint job.
  • 2 0
 As those races have been counseled, can I have it?
  • 1 0
 They already cancelled the re-scheduled Fall races that were announced last week?
  • 1 0
 I definitely used the wrong brand paint roller in my kitchen - doesn't look anywhere near that good
  • 1 0
 Id love to try one of these mullet bikes! see if they live up to the hype!
  • 1 0
 the most aesthetic bike ive ever seen
  • 1 0
 Something about that frame, even without the sensational paint
  • 1 0
 Sweet paint. A rolling billboard.
  • 1 0
 Favorite paint job ever! Amazing!
  • 1 0
 new prototype vee tire!
  • 1 0
 Outstanding paint job!
  • 1 0
 Hnnnnnngggg
  • 1 0
 sooo much coil 3
