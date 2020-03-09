Bike Check: George Brannigan's Propain Rage Mullet Bike - Crankworx Rotorua 2020

It's a new year and a new bike for George Brannigan as he joins the Propain Factory Racing team. George has had some bad luck in the last few years, which saw him break his collarbone 4 times in 12 months. But it looks like the fresh start on a new bike has done George some good as he bagged a third place at Crankworx Rotorua DH behind two of the world's fastest riders. We caught up with him post race run to check out his new Propain Rage.
The Propain Rage can be run with two 29" wheels, but George liked the mullet set up he had last year with GT and is carrying it on into 2020.
Carbon fender keeps the shock free from debris.
SRAM stoppers to keep George's speed under control.
The Propain team are running Sixpack components for 2020.
Propain's own hubs laced to Stans rims.
The team are also running Vee Tire Co tires.
