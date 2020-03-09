Bike Check: George Brannigan's Propain Rage Mullet Bike - Crankworx Rotorua 2020

Mar 9, 2020
by Aidan Oliver  
George Brannigan Propain

It's a new year and a new bike for George Brannigan as he joins the Propain Factory Racing team. George has had some bad luck in the last few years, which saw him break his collarbone 4 times in 12 months. But it looks like the fresh start on a new bike has done George some good as he bagged a third place at Crankworx Rotorua DH behind two of the world's fastest riders. We caught up with him post race run to check out his new Propain Rage.


George Brannigan Propain
Rider Name: George Brannigan
Age: 27
Height: 5'10"
Hometown: Hastings, New Zealand
Instagram: @georgebrannigan

Propain Rage Mullet
Frame: Propain Rage XL
Fork: RockShox Boxxer Ultimate, Low speed compression 10 from closed, high speed rebound fully open, low speed rebound 11 from closed.
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe coil, rebound 5 clicks from closed, compression 4 clicks from closed
Wheels: Stans Flow rims on Propain hubs. 29" front, 27.5" rear
Tires: Vee Tire Snap with Cushcore in the rear. 22 front psi, 26 rear.
Saddle: Sixpack
Cranks: SRAM XO
Bars: Sixpack 770mm
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC


George Brannigan Propain
The Propain Rage can be run with two 29" wheels, but George liked the mullet set up he had last year with GT and is carrying it on into 2020.


George Brannigan Propain
Carbon fender keeps the shock free from debris.

George Brannigan Propain
George Brannigan Propain
SRAM stoppers to keep George's speed under control.

George Brannigan Propain

George Brannigan Propain
The Propain team are running Sixpack components for 2020.

George Brannigan Propain
Propain's own hubs laced to Stans rims.

George Brannigan Propain
The team are also running Vee Tire Co tires.



18 Comments

  • 7 0
 Best of luck this season, George
  • 2 0
 I don’t understand... can someone explain to me the benefits of a mullet bike, other that the cool looks
  • 3 0
 You get the roll over ability of the 29er up front where it's most important, with the snappier handling of the 27.5 in the rear. Also you have more room between ass and tire, which is the main reason I went to this set up
  • 2 0
 business at the front, party at the back
  • 2 0
 What @catweasel said. That’s the hypothesis. Also hypothetically making a 28.25 wheel size makes the best of both worlds
  • 2 0
 really wish these bikes were available to the U.S. market!
  • 2 0
 I think they're supposed to be soon. Though obviously global issues could delay that given the disruption to even more established supply chains.
  • 1 0
 Seriously. I tried emailing Propain to see how and when I could order a bike, and they didn't even bother to respond. Their bikes would be a great value if we could make shipping to the US work out.
  • 2 0
 Good to see him back on the podium
  • 1 0
 Love George's riding and the bike is cool....but how about a bike check on the bike that actually won the race!
  • 1 0
 Propane Rage Mullet sounds like the signature move of a backyard wrestling star from Mississippi
  • 1 0
 Sexy. I want a mullet I can actually buy...
  • 2 0
 Oh man, that saddle...
  • 1 0
 i dunno how i'd feel about a sixpack under my ass, either..
  • 2 0
 gorgeous bike
  • 1 0
 A damn good looking bike!
  • 2 2
 WHY NO WATER BOTTLE HOLES, NO SPACE ???????? Dead Horse
  • 1 0
 XL at 5’10”? Dang.

