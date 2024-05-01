George Madley to Race Junior World Cups on Madison Saracen Factory Team

George is the current Youth National Series and British Champion PRESS RELEASE: Madison Saracen
We are pleased to announce that George Madley will step up to the Factory Team in 2024 having spent the last year honing his skills in the Madison Saracen Development Team.
The current Youth National Champion, George has showed great promise through the early part of his racing career having picked up multiple National race victories over the last two seasons. The Buckinghamshire rider joined the re-launched Madison Saracen Development Team in 2023 and has continued his impressive run of results. Matt Walker, Greg Williamson and George Madley make up the Madison Saracen roster for 2024
He will be racing in the Junior category and hoping to emulate the success of riders like Matt Walker, Jordan Williams and Manon Carpenter who have previously progressed from the Development Team to race and win at World Cup level.
George has enjoyed a great pre-season with the team and he said: "I’m really excited to be stepping up to the Factory Team this year. It’s a great opportunity to race the World Cup Series to see what I can achieve with some great teammates in Matt and Greg and the support of this team behind me."
The Madison Saracen Team will be made up of three riders in 2024. Matt Walker and Greg Williamson will both continue to race in the Men’s Elite category while George will race in the Men’s Youth category.
Madison Saracen Team Manager, Will Longden, said: "George has really earned his place on the Factory Team, winning the National Series and being British Champion as a Youth rider. Now he steps up to World Cup racing and after the last team camp in Portugal, I can see he’s ready. I’m excited to see what this next chapter in the Madison Saracen Factory Team holds for George, we are ready for it.”
George will be lining up for his first World Cup this weekend at Fort William. To follow George’s season and the Madison Saracen Team, follow the social media accounts below:
- George’s Instagram: @George.Madley.MTB
- Madison Saracen Instagram: @MadisonSaracen
- Facebook: Facebook.com/MadisonSaracen