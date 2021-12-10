close
Gerardo Ulloa Signs with Massi

Dec 10, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
What a day for Jose Gerardo Ulloa Arevalo.

The Massi team has announced that it has signed Mexican XC racer Gerardo Ulloa to its lineup of riders.

Gerardo Ulloa has had an amazingly successful past few seasons as he took Mexico's first World Cup win of any kind in mountain biking during the XCC race back in 2020 at Nove Mesto. This year he has taken the titles of American Champion, Pan American Champion and Champion of Mexico.

It's is great to see one of the UCI trade teams pick him up and we can't wait to see what he achieves next season.

bigquotesThe Massi UCI Team is pleased to announce the signing of Elite rider Gerardo Ulloa, who at just 24 years old, has managed to win the XCC race of the World Cup in Nové Město 2020, beating Victor Koretzky and Maxime Marotte.

He is the current American Champion, Pan American Champion and Champion of Mexico, and has had very outstanding results in the World Cup such as his sixth position in Vallnord 2019 and the aforementioned victory in the XCC race of Nové Město 2020.

Gerardo Ulloa has proven to be an exceptional rider and he joins the Massi UCI Team in order to get into an European competition structure that will allow him to consolidate himself as one of the best riders on the international scene. Massi UCI Team


2 Comments

  • 3 0
 Buenas suertes Gerardo
  • 1 0
 I hope someone on the team speaks Mexican..... sorry that was a cheap shot at rob warner. Congrads to Geraldo!

