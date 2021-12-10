Gerardo Ulloa Signs with Massi

The Massi UCI Team is pleased to announce the signing of Elite rider Gerardo Ulloa, who at just 24 years old, has managed to win the XCC race of the World Cup in Nové Město 2020, beating Victor Koretzky and Maxime Marotte.



He is the current American Champion, Pan American Champion and Champion of Mexico, and has had very outstanding results in the World Cup such as his sixth position in Vallnord 2019 and the aforementioned victory in the XCC race of Nové Město 2020.



Gerardo Ulloa has proven to be an exceptional rider and he joins the Massi UCI Team in order to get into an European competition structure that will allow him to consolidate himself as one of the best riders on the international scene. — Massi UCI Team