German Brand Carbovation Acquires Ultralight Component Manufacturer Tune

We are proud to sell to a company that shares the same vision of lightweight, high-performance bicycle components from Germany and will sustainably strengthen and further develop this idea and our values. — Tune Founder Uli Fahl

Friedrichshafen/Buggingen. Joining forces from now on: Friedrichshafen-based company carbovation GmbH has acquired tune GmbH, the manufacturer of ultra-lightweight cycling technology from the Black Forest. The companies announced this today.



Tune was founded in 1989 and has significantly influenced and shaped the cycling scene with its groundbreaking innovations in bicycle lightweight construction. The acquisition of tune by carbovation represents a significant step in strengthening the sales activities and expanding the product portfolios of both companies.



Carsten Krumm, Managing Director of carbovation, will assume the role of the new Managing Director of tune and drive the company forward with his many years of experience. Christoph Sawitzki, responsible for the "Sporting Goods" division at carbovation, will also be part of the management and contribute his expertise in the field of cycling. It is important to emphasize that both brands, Tune and Lightweight, will be independently managed and retain their unique identities.



The collaboration between carbovation and tune enables even more intensive research and development in the field of bicycle lightweight construction, as well as the realization of innovative products that meet the needs of demanding cyclists worldwide.

Dan Roberts wrote about Tune in his round up of interesting EU companies a few years back

Carbovation, a German company owned by Murtfeldt Composites that makes products for the aerospace and medical industries alongside the bike world, announced recently that it bought Tune, a brand that specializes in optimizing the weight of parts like wheels, cockpit components, and the small essentials like thru axles.One of the more interesting elements of this sale is that Carbovation already owns Lightweight, another brand that makes similarly light, German-made parts, focusing on wheels. It'll be interesting to see what Carbovation does with Tune and Lightweight in the future, and whether the two brands can complement each other going forward.