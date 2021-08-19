German Jump Zone S_trails_2.0 Faces Possible Demolition

S_trails_2.0, from southwest Germany, faces an unknown future after the federal state has recently ordered the district council to take down the property.
S-trails has long been a household name in the German dirt and freeride scene and is well known for its amazingly clean, well build jumps with lots of creative and interesting features. Build by a small group of locals without any funding S-trails is a work of art and has served as a training ground
for many of the best European athletes, as well as a place for young and beginning riders to progress in the sport. Most of all it has a uniquely heartwarming owner family that welcomes everyone and strives to provide a very family vibe.
During the last couple of years, S-trails has risen to some internet fame following some incredible builds and their infamous love for details. All the while the diggers have helped to grow the southwestern German community, starting out from it being the only legal park within its surrounding.
S-trails has become known worldwide for its detailed building style
7 years ago the land that the trails stand on was given to the owner family by the municipality to build dirt jumps on. Now 7 years later the district council has received a request by the federal state to take down the park. The reason for this has been a complaint issued by an unknown person, who has likely not enjoyed the riders continuing using the property during the coronavirus restrictions, even though it happened in compliance with the strict corona rules in Germany. The legal action was taken directly to the highest possible governmental institution in Germany, bypassing the supportive municipality. The complaint is based on the bureaucratic restriction on land use in Germany. As the land the jumps stand on has served as a landfill in the past it is restricted in its practical usability but has still been labeled as agricultural land. Due to this labeling, German law forbids the building of bigger objects, including structures like the start tower of the main slopestyle line, which has now been used to raise the complaint.
It now is within the right of the district council to decide whether to level the jumps or go through the lengthy and costly path to change the labeling of the area into a different one that permits the existence of the park, while the supportive municipality has little to no say in the case. The locals have, together with the German dirt jump community, started an effort to convey the importance and uniqueness of the park.
Supporters can sign a petition here
.
