German Jump Zone S_trails_2.0 Faces Possible Demolition

S_trails_2.0 Faces Possible Demolition Photo: Raphael Kebekus

S_trails_2.0, from southwest Germany, faces an unknown future after the federal state has recently ordered the district council to take down the property.

S-trails has become known worldwide for its detailed building style

Photo: Klaus Bechtle

Photo: Nik Bechtle

The level of detail the park has to offer brought it to fame within in the German scene

Photo: Raphael Kebekus