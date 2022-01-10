close
German Startup Releases Wireless Balance Bike Brake

Jan 10, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  

Remember when you were learning to drive a car and your driving instructor had an extra brake on the passenger side in case of trouble? Well, now there's a similar option for balance bikes.

MyStopy, a German startup, has created a remote-controlled brake that can be fixed to balanced bikes, allowing parents to stop their kids' bikes if they see them about to, say, ride into traffic or into obstacles.


The system includes a brake with an integrated rear light, a USB-rechargeable remote control, and a bracelet that holds the remote control. It has a range of about 100m and is straightforward to install, requiring only the removal of the seatpost and seatpost clamp, which then hold the mySTOPY in place when reinstalled. The MyStopy has a claimed battery life of 105 hours and is rechargable via a micro USB.

Currently, the MyStopy is compatible with German-branded Puky balance bikes at the moment, but MyStopy encourages fans of other brands to write in and make suggestions on which wheels they'd like to use MyStopy with in the future. As a brand focused on making products for children, mySTOPY also stresses sustainability in its manufacturing practices, sourcing components as locally as possible and using 60% recycled materials.

The basic kit retails for €59.99 including VAT. More information is available at mystopy.de.

5 Comments

  • 6 0
 Now parents can remotely trigger some sick skids
  • 4 0
 Can we get one with a wireless accelerator? "No brakes and pull up sweetie!"
  • 2 0
 (In my best old man voice) Back in my day, falling was the best way to learn how not to fall.
  • 1 0
 This stuff comes too late. I already have back pain from running after hunched over
  • 1 0
 lol

