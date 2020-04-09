German XC Racer Helen Grobert Banned for 4 Years After Testing Positive for Testosterone

Apr 9, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
Helen Grobert shocked herself with a fourth place finish.

German XC racer Helen Grobert has received a 4 year ban after failing an out of competition urine test.

Grobert, 27, was the 2015 German champion, placed 12th at the Rio Olympics and has a best World Cup result of 4th, earned at the season opener in Stellenbosch in March 2018. Grobert has not raced since that result and in June 2018 announced she was going on an indefinite hiatus from the cycling world for "health reasons".

It has now been revealed that testosterone was detected in a urine sample taken from Grobert on November 15, 2017 and that a retroactive ban of four years has been handed down by the National Anti-Doping Agency of Germany (NADA). The ban will be instated from March 24 2018, when Grobert stopped racing, and will last until March 23, 2022. Grobert will also have all results from the date of the test stripped.

Helen Grobert

Testosterone is generally used to increase muscle mass. It is listed in S1 of the WADA Prohibited list and is banned in and out of competition. The decision is not yet final and Grobert can launch an appeal through the Court of Arbitration for Sport.


Press Release: NADA

In an arbitral decision dated March 31, 2020, the German Sports Arbitration Court decided to suspend the internationally competing mountainbiker Helen Grobert for 4 years for an anti-doping rule violation according to Article 2.1 of the German Cycling Federation Anti-Doping Code due to the presence of the prohibited substance testosterone in the urine sample from November 15, 2017. The arbitration panel thus followed NADA's request for the sanction. The period of the ban began on March 24, 2018 and ends on March 23, 2022, taking into account the temporary suspension. All competition results with the resulting consequences in the period from November 15, 2017 to March 24, 2018 will be canceled. The decision is not yet in force.

As soon as the decision is in force it can be found in the NADAjus data base on NADA's homepage.



34 Comments

  • 23 0
 For those struggeling to pronounce her name properly : Helen Grow-beard.
  • 4 0
 Who says ze German's have no sense of humour...
  • 2 0
 Maybe that's what she took the testosterone for.. to grow a beard?
  • 1 0
 Can we put her head to head with Rachel McKinnon?
  • 10 0
 She put that needle in her bum, cause all that losing was no fun
  • 1 0
 Now it's the needle and the damage done
youtu.be/k0t0EW6z8a0
  • 13 4
 She seems like a nice gal .. why would she wanna be a man?
  • 7 0
 can't wait to hear the other side of the story. .. . ... it'll be a treatment from some illness she was undergoing. . ... or took a sip from the wrong bottle. .. .. ...
  • 4 2
 Leave Maes alone with the treatment. That ban was illegitimate. But Rude and Graves are indeed kinda questionable.
  • 5 2
 @Hugo26: Maes just as questionable as Rude and Graves
  • 1 0
 You are going soo below threshold in 8-10 hours Big Grin
  • 4 4
 This feels like nothing more than a slap on the wrist they’ve essentially dished her out a 1 year ban (next year) since there won’t be any racing this year. IMO doping bans should just be permanent. Also how does the testing process take so long!
  • 6 0
 Should be banned for far longer and stripped of her titles, no room for cheaters in this world
  • 3 2
 NOTHING worse than cheaters. Ban them for life. No question about it.
  • 6 2
 @BigE-Rosen: You think she's the only one? lol
  • 2 0
 Give her a second chance I say.. When she's had a year to think about her decision
  • 14 0
 4 years not racing often means the end of a career. Another reason why 4 years is the default length of a serious ban is to make sure that the athlete can't compete in the next olympics. Callin for harsher punishment of athletes doesn't help anyway. It would be more effective to include team managers in the ban so that they have an incentive to prevent their athletes from doping instead of supporting it.
  • 17 0
 She might of just borrowed a buddies waterbottle
  • 1 0
 @mtb1201: TRUTH, If all the pro racers taking 'supplements' legaly, misstakenly or otherwise there'd be no fkng sport
  • 4 0
 Although it wasn´t official, it was already known she tested positive. I was surprised to read this, not because it was news but because it wasn´t. I knew about this since, well, about June 2018. There were no health reasons, she knew what was coming for her. This is a proper 4 year ban, not a slap on the wrist, and probably well deserved I may add. On a note this took so long because it went through the appeal, the testing itself was much quicker.
  • 5 0
 @wellbastardfast: borrowed watterbottles are only punished with 0.5 years (in the winter time) Wink
  • 1 0
 @wellbastardfast: i didnt know she was riding a yeti
  • 3 0
 Please read this:
The period of the ban began on March 24, 2018 and ends on March 23, 2022

and then this:
All competition results with the resulting consequences in the period from November 15, 2017 to March 24, 2018 will be canceled.

And now you can comment again. (except trolls, it's ok with you.)
  • 1 0
 @fracasnoxteam: Please don't let the actual article contents or facts get in the way of a heated discussion. You should know better.
  • 2 0
 If this was in 2018, why is she only being banned now?
  • 2 4
 I always wonder why sports people throw away their image like that. Unless you’re russian or chinese that shit usually gets out, and once you’re known for doping every future good result will have that bit of doubt about it.
  • 12 1
 The top 10% or more of any sport with any kind of money behind will have cheaters, just they good ones know the best Dr's and won't get caught.
  • 2 0
 Leave the doping to the roadies, we don’t need this shit in our sport.
  • 1 0
 No doubt it was asthma related???? all the top cheats seem to have it
  • 1 0
 yikes....
  • 1 1
 Who doesn't like a little manliness in their women.
