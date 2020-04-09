German XC Racer Helen Grobert Banned for 4 Years After Testing Positive for Testosterone



Press Release: NADA



In an arbitral decision dated March 31, 2020, the German Sports Arbitration Court decided to suspend the internationally competing mountainbiker Helen Grobert for 4 years for an anti-doping rule violation according to Article 2.1 of the German Cycling Federation Anti-Doping Code due to the presence of the prohibited substance testosterone in the urine sample from November 15, 2017. The arbitration panel thus followed NADA's request for the sanction. The period of the ban began on March 24, 2018 and ends on March 23, 2022, taking into account the temporary suspension. All competition results with the resulting consequences in the period from November 15, 2017 to March 24, 2018 will be canceled. The decision is not yet in force.



As soon as the decision is in force it can be found in the NADAjus data base on NADA's homepage.





German XC racer Helen Grobert has received a 4 year ban after failing an out of competition urine test.Grobert, 27, was the 2015 German champion, placed 12th at the Rio Olympics and has a best World Cup result of 4th, earned at the season opener in Stellenbosch in March 2018. Grobert has not raced since that result and in June 2018 announced she was going on an indefinite hiatus from the cycling world for "health reasons".It has now been revealed that testosterone was detected in a urine sample taken from Grobert on November 15, 2017 and that a retroactive ban of four years has been handed down by the National Anti-Doping Agency of Germany (NADA). The ban will be instated from March 24 2018, when Grobert stopped racing, and will last until March 23, 2022. Grobert will also have all results from the date of the test stripped.Testosterone is generally used to increase muscle mass. It is listed in S1 of the WADA Prohibited list and is banned in and out of competition. The decision is not yet final and Grobert can launch an appeal through the Court of Arbitration for Sport.