Have you struggled with complicated hand/bar interfaces? Do you search for long-lasting grip solutions? Is life just too hard? Well, worry no more! From the Grasp Development Labs at Race Face comes The Grippler!
Grippler gives you the moisture-shedding, long gripping sensation you crave, with the hard wearing resilience you expect from Race Face.
Our proprietary compound feels great with both gloves and bare hands – and with ramped grip profile on finger-side plus varied grip depth on palm-side, Grippler will bring you to a higher level of "digit"ization.
Available in 10 colors, and two diameters, the Grippler surpasses industry standards for gripabilty!
And now with Double Lock Ons the Grippler even grips itself. Get a grip, with the Grippler.
Click here to learn moreFeatures:
• Proprietary Race Face rubber compound for hard wearing performance with advanced moisture-shedding and vibration dampening characteristics.
• Directional ramped logo underside.
• Comes in 10 exciting colours.
• Available in 30 and 33mm diameters.
• Grip material extends over Dual Lock-On collars.
Specs:
• BUILT FOR: XC/AM/DH
• DIAMETER: 30mm / 33mm
• WEIGHT: 108 grams (pair) / 136 grams (pair)
• COLOURS: Black, Orange, Turquoise, Red, Green, Blue, Purple, Pink, Yellow, Gum
• MSRP: $29.99 USD
