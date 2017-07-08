

Have you struggled with complicated hand/bar interfaces? Do you search for long-lasting grip solutions? Is life just too hard? Well, worry no more! From the Grasp Development Labs at Race Face comes The Grippler!











Grippler gives you the moisture-shedding, long gripping sensation you crave, with the hard wearing resilience you expect from Race Face.











Our proprietary compound feels great with both gloves and bare hands – and with ramped grip profile on finger-side plus varied grip depth on palm-side, Grippler will bring you to a higher level of "digit"ization.







Available in 10 colors, and two diameters, the Grippler surpasses industry standards for gripabilty!







And now with Double Lock Ons the Grippler even grips itself. Get a grip, with the Grippler.







0% Loaded prev 1/12 next



Click here to learn more



Features:



• Proprietary Race Face rubber compound for hard wearing performance with advanced moisture-shedding and vibration dampening characteristics.

• Directional ramped logo underside.

• Comes in 10 exciting colours.

• Available in 30 and 33mm diameters.

• Grip material extends over Dual Lock-On collars.



• Proprietary Race Face rubber compound for hard wearing performance with advanced moisture-shedding and vibration dampening characteristics.• Directional ramped logo underside.• Comes in 10 exciting colours.• Available in 30 and 33mm diameters.• Grip material extends over Dual Lock-On collars.