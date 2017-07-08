USER GENERATED

Get a Grip with the Grippler

Jul 8, 2017
by Race Face  
Grippler-Infomercial

Have you struggled with complicated hand/bar interfaces? Do you search for long-lasting grip solutions? Is life just too hard? Well, worry no more! From the Grasp Development Labs at Race Face comes The Grippler!


Grippler-Infomercial

Grippler gives you the moisture-shedding, long gripping sensation you crave, with the hard wearing resilience you expect from Race Face.

Grippler-Infomercial
Grippler-Infomercial

Grippler-Infomercial
Grippler-Infomercial

Our proprietary compound feels great with both gloves and bare hands – and with ramped grip profile on finger-side plus varied grip depth on palm-side, Grippler will bring you to a higher level of "digit"ization.

Grippler-Infomercial

Available in 10 colors, and two diameters, the Grippler surpasses industry standards for gripabilty!

Grippler-Infomercial

And now with Double Lock Ons the Grippler even grips itself. Get a grip, with the Grippler.

Grippler-Infomercial

Click here to learn more

Features:

• Proprietary Race Face rubber compound for hard wearing performance with advanced moisture-shedding and vibration dampening characteristics.
• Directional ramped logo underside.
• Comes in 10 exciting colours.
• Available in 30 and 33mm diameters.
• Grip material extends over Dual Lock-On collars.

Grippler-Infomercial

Specs:

• BUILT FOR: XC/AM/DH
• DIAMETER: 30mm / 33mm
• WEIGHT: 108 grams (pair) / 136 grams (pair)
• COLOURS: Black, Orange, Turquoise, Red, Green, Blue, Purple, Pink, Yellow, Gum
• MSRP: $29.99 USD


MENTIONS: @raceface


5 Comments

  • + 1
 Look the same as the easton grips that crc have had on sale(same company) . Im sure they are just rebranded
  • + 1
 race face and transition promotional vids are always the complete opposite of classical and boring "mtb promotional video"
  • + 1
 Looks like my days of accidentally stabbing an eye out while installing grips are over. Thank you Race Face!!!
  • + 1
 Ha ha ha... Dat TV commercial style...
  • + 1
 After that add, I'm sold

