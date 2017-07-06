Lenzerheide DH World Cup - Practice Photo Epic









It never ceases to amaze just how fast, those at the top of the game, get up to race speed. Take Mick Hannah this afternoon for example; two attempts coming into the most savage rock garden on the calendar and no cigar. In fact, you could say it looked as bleak for him as any other rider that will struggle to make the cut tomorrow. Then taking what he learned from attempts one and two, he comes in full tilt with the updated version of his line and cleans it. That's it for the day and that's it for the week, no more problems forecast for that spot at least. That's how it has to be at the World Cups to be competitive, you fly around the world, walk the course, go to bed, the mechanics put your bike together for you and in the morning you go up the hill and start smashing into sections like it's your local. There's just no time for pussy footing at this insane level.



The timed training produced its usual eye-brow raising clues as to how the week may or may not unfold with Troy Brosnan setting the benchmark at 3:03.8 with Greg Minnaar snapping at his heals and Tracey Hannah and Finn Iles also setting the pace in the women's and junior categories. All very reminiscent of Andorra. Quite unlike Andorra, however, are the conditions. Where riders enjoyed tacky dirt and ample grip in Vallnord, here we have an altogether different beast, a far more slippery fish. In the words of Loic Bruni... well we can't repeat them, but suffice to say, he said grip was a little bit of a challenge. Rocks are getting torn out the ground and stacked up into axle-deep pools either side of the main lines, threatening to take down anyone careless enough to stray from the beaten path. It's all a far dustier and more dangerous environment than what we saw in trackwalk and if the sun stays out for qualies, lord knows the shrapnel is going to fly. It's get fast or crash trying here in the Swiss Alps and there's nowhere left to hide...









Gee Atherton is back in the game this weekend, he's taking it fairly easy though as he gets his body and mind back up to WC speed. Gee Atherton is back in the game this weekend, he's taking it fairly easy though as he gets his body and mind back up to WC speed.





Fresh off her win last weekend, Myriam Nicole was looking quick all day. Fresh off her win last weekend, Myriam Nicole was looking quick all day.





Despite being one of the fastest juniors in 2015, Jacob Dickson couldn't get a factory ride for 2016 so sat the summer out... Now look at the lad doing Giant proud. Despite being one of the fastest juniors in 2015, Jacob Dickson couldn't get a factory ride for 2016 so sat the summer out... Now look at the lad doing Giant proud.





A big crash in the rocks left Tahnee banged up and a bit sore for the remainder of the day. A big crash in the rocks left Tahnee banged up and a bit sore for the remainder of the day.





Loris Vergier has had the speed all year but not always the luck needed to land on the top step. Could this be the race where things go a bit more his way? Loris Vergier has had the speed all year but not always the luck needed to land on the top step. Could this be the race where things go a bit more his way?





The rocks were a hot spot for riders without goggles or bikes to hang out in the shade and watch terrible crashes, before throwing the dice themselves. For some, it seemed like a lot less of a lottery than for others of course... The rocks were a hot spot for riders without goggles or bikes to hang out in the shade and watch terrible crashes, before throwing the dice themselves. For some, it seemed like a lot less of a lottery than for others of course...





Kade Edwards is on an upwards curve taking two third places on the trot. He'll begin to start searching for the higher steps. Kade Edwards is on an upwards curve taking two third places on the trot. He'll begin to start searching for the higher steps.





Great to see Flo Payet back in the game having been sidelined with injury the last few races. Great to see Flo Payet back in the game having been sidelined with injury the last few races.





It was at this track last year that Danny Hart really kicked off his season, he'll be hungry to get to winning ways but a big crash on his final run was not the way to start hunting for that win. It was at this track last year that Danny Hart really kicked off his season, he'll be hungry to get to winning ways but a big crash on his final run was not the way to start hunting for that win.





With Tracy Hannah just 5 points ahead, Pom Pon has her sights fully set on the overall points chase. With Tracy Hannah just 5 points ahead, Pom Pon has her sights fully set on the overall points chase.





Baptiste Pierron is really producing the goods right now; top 15 in Vallnord and top 5 in timed training today... Look out for that lad. Baptiste Pierron is really producing the goods right now; top 15 in Vallnord and top 5 in timed training today... Look out for that lad.





Finn Iles has a pretty commanding lead in the Junior overall, over a race in ahead of Matt Walker. Finn Iles has a pretty commanding lead in the Junior overall, over a race in ahead of Matt Walker.





Healing vibes to the Aussie ripper Keegan Wright this evening, who had a massive crash in the rocks and is thought to have broken his collar bone. Healing vibes to the Aussie ripper Keegan Wright this evening, who had a massive crash in the rocks and is thought to have broken his collar bone.





Nicole will surely be brimming with confidence and now has a bog shot of taking the overall lead. Nicole will surely be brimming with confidence and now has a bog shot of taking the overall lead.





Laurie Greenland is quietly going about his business this season, bagging the results and keeping the big dogs on their toes. Laurie Greenland is quietly going about his business this season, bagging the results and keeping the big dogs on their toes.





Aaron Gwin will remember how he got pipped last year. Aaron Gwin will want revenge. Aaron Gwin will remember how he got pipped last year. Aaron Gwin will want revenge.





As a minimum he'll strive to close that overall gap down, although with Brosnan on the rise he may have to keep an eye out behind him too. As a minimum he'll strive to close that overall gap down, although with Brosnan on the rise he may have to keep an eye out behind him too.





Brosnan and Wallace are working well together, comparing and contrasting lines to find the fastest to both rider's benefits. Brosnan and Wallace are working well together, comparing and contrasting lines to find the fastest to both rider's benefits.





Big props to Kaos Seagrave today, throwing a sweet whip on the top bridge every damn time. Those old dogs could learn a thing or too from him. Big props to Kaos Seagrave today, throwing a sweet whip on the top bridge every damn time. Those old dogs could learn a thing or too from him.





Gaetan Vige had a bit of a moment today and is currently questionable for the race this weekend. Gaetan Vige had a bit of a moment today and is currently questionable for the race this weekend.





Vige smashed his hand pretty hard and his weekend might just be over. Vige smashed his hand pretty hard and his weekend might just be over.





Brook Macdonald had a big off through the first rock garden but he seemed to leave more of a dent on the rocks than the rocks left on him. Brook Macdonald had a big off through the first rock garden but he seemed to leave more of a dent on the rocks than the rocks left on him.





Atwill on a surge of confidence after Vallnord and giving it the beans all day. Atwill on a surge of confidence after Vallnord and giving it the beans all day.





Salvador's fastest export, Maria Salazar, hucking the stump jump famously pioneered by Troy Brosnan back in 2015. Salvador's fastest export, Maria Salazar, hucking the stump jump famously pioneered by Troy Brosnan back in 2015.





Marine Cabirou is looking to land herself back on the podium again this weekend. Marine Cabirou is looking to land herself back on the podium again this weekend.





Tahnee regrouped after her crash in the morning to take a few timed runs later in the afternoon. Tahnee regrouped after her crash in the morning to take a few timed runs later in the afternoon.





Finn Iles means business here scrubbing hard to maximise speed on the flat out track. Finn Iles means business here scrubbing hard to maximise speed on the flat out track.





Laurie Greenland has had good results here before and seems right at home on the loose surface. Laurie Greenland has had good results here before and seems right at home on the loose surface.





Full speed all day and fastest in timed training as well for Troy Brosnan. Full speed all day and fastest in timed training as well for Troy Brosnan.





Tracey Hannah was icing a bruised hand at the end of the day after a big crash into one of the barriers near the top of the track. Tracey Hannah was icing a bruised hand at the end of the day after a big crash into one of the barriers near the top of the track.





All smiles for Troy Brosnan after laying down a scorcher to set the fastest time today. All smiles for Troy Brosnan after laying down a scorcher to set the fastest time today.



