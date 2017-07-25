VIDEOS

Ibis Cycles: Get in the Van - Video

Jul 25, 2017
by Ibis Cycles  
Ibis Cycles Get in the Van
GET IN THE VAN!
HUCKING AND SHREDDING VANCOUVER ISLAND
with Jeff Kendall-Weed


In his latest video, Jeff finds some unique inspiration at a neighborhood garage sale, with a handy guide book to riding Vancouver Island ("Get in the Van! Vancouver Island that is!" Insider tips to discover Canada's Second Most Populated Island After The Island of Montreal by Bike"). Fly into the sunny shores, and check through the list of things to do, and best places to visit, in one of the most special places in British Columbia, Canada.

Like any trip worth remembering, be sure to take only photos (and video!), and leave only tire prints.

Get in the Van! Vancouver Island with Jeff Kendall-Weed

by JeffWeed
Views: 383    Faves: 10    Comments: 0


Let's look at a few photos from the trip.

Ibis Cycles Get in the Van
Hmmm...

Ibis Cycles Get in the Van
Let's do this.

Ibis Cycles Get in the Van
Descending.

Ibis Cycles Get in the Van
Ascending.

Ibis Cycles Get in the Van
We're up here.
Ibis Cycles Get in the Van
Back up in the air of course.

Ibis Cycles Get in the Van
Doesn't look steep.

Ibis Cycles Get in the Van
But it is!

Ibis Cycles Get in the Van
Feel the berm!

Ibis Cycles Get in the Van
Up again.

Ibis Cycles Get in the Van
Where to now?

Ibis Cycles Get in the Van
Gap time.

Ibis Cycles Get in the Van
One last gap.


MENTIONS: @ibiscycles


2 Comments

  • + 3
 I want one
  • + 1
 Trippin with Weed! Doesn't get much better.

