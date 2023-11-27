Video: 5 Minutes of Brakeless Riding with Olivier Cuvet

Nov 27, 2023
by Olivier Cuvet  

Words: Olivier Cuvet

You know this feeling of riding a trail for the first time, telling yourself that you can ride it brakeless ? Well, I had this feeling, and I went for it !

After a couple of runs on McNearlyGnarly, I was convinced that its rideable brakeless. There are a few fast sections, a couple of steeper, scarier berms, and some gravel road crossing that got me nervous. But overall, it felt like the speed was manageable.

I went for a death grip run with brakes on, straight away followed by removing my Hayes brakes and going for the full run.

Breakless run
Manualing with no room for error was something I didn’t thought about before dropping in. I immediately knew I’d have to be focused for that.

It was by far the scariest lap of my lap. I knew I wasn’t done til the last right berm, so i couldn’t lost focus, nor slow down, for more than 5 minutes. Not sure I would do it again, but all my respect goes to the dig team who sculpted this piece of art. Im not sure there are a lot of proper MTB tracks that could actually be ridden top to bottom brakeless. This showcase how accessible, yet fun and good for everybody this track is.

Breakless run
Actually riding the line, clearing all the jumps and having fun on it was a must for me. The goal was not to cruise down the line.

photo
Man I dont want to see this cockpit without brakes again

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Olivier Cuvet


Author Info:
oliv69 avatar

Member since Nov 4, 2009
43 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
First Look: The Aper KOMPace Has "Rising Pivot Technology"
50471 views
A Sneak Peek at Galfer's Prototype Hydraulic Brakes
41762 views
Intra Drive's Combined Motor & Gearbox Fits Bikes Designed For Shimano EP8 [Updated on expanding into the aftermarket]
38227 views
Review: EXT ERA V2.1 Fork
36815 views
Review: Berd’s Hawk 30 Wheels Use String Spokes for Impressive Compliance
34622 views
Slack Randoms: String Drive Bikes, Hydraulic Press Crank Arm Tests, Peter Sagan's Finale Crash & More
34610 views
7 Takeaways from the UCI's 2024 Rule Changes
31573 views
KS Release LEV Circuit Wireless Dropper Seat Post
30947 views

7 Comments
  • 4 0
 Take that, AXS!
  • 4 0
 BMX background?
  • 3 4
 Maybe I'm being an old grumpy man, but can't you at least run your article through a spell/grammar check before publishing it on possibly the world's biggest MTB website? I'm counting 10 errors and I'm not even looking that hard. Did nobody at PB give this a once over before giving it the go ahead? I love the concept and the riding but, to me at least, the basics matter and this detracts from the concept as a whole
  • 2 0
 As a bit of a grammar nazi myself, I would have given you a pass for this comment if it had been devoid of errors, but alas. And by the way, even your username contains a grammatical faux pas. So, better luck next time.
  • 2 0
 Who needs brakes anyway - they're heavy and only slow you down!
  • 2 0
 trailbuilders take notes
  • 1 0
 Watching that had my palms sweaty plus my knees weak...







Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.034761
Mobile Version of Website