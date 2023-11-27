Video: 5 Minutes of Brakeless Riding with Olivier Cuvet

Words

: Olivier CuvetYou know this feeling of riding a trail for the first time, telling yourself that you can ride it brakeless ? Well, I had this feeling, and I went for it !After a couple of runs on McNearlyGnarly, I was convinced that its rideable brakeless. There are a few fast sections, a couple of steeper, scarier berms, and some gravel road crossing that got me nervous. But overall, it felt like the speed was manageable.I went for a death grip run with brakes on, straight away followed by removing my Hayes brakes and going for the full run.Manualing with no room for error was something I didn’t thought about before dropping in. I immediately knew I’d have to be focused for that.It was by far the scariest lap of my lap. I knew I wasn’t done til the last right berm, so i couldn’t lost focus, nor slow down, for more than 5 minutes. Not sure I would do it again, but all my respect goes to the dig team who sculpted this piece of art. Im not sure there are a lot of proper MTB tracks that could actually be ridden top to bottom brakeless. This showcase how accessible, yet fun and good for everybody this track is.Actually riding the line, clearing all the jumps and having fun on it was a must for me. The goal was not to cruise down the line.Man I dont want to see this cockpit without brakes again