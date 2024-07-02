Get Your Fantasy Team on the Line Ahead of Round 5 - Les Gets World Cup DH 2024

Tip:

After four rounds of racing we launched an update to our riding pricing yesterday in response to your feedback and to better represent the performance of the top riders. With a substantial update to costs across every athlete, you may have received a notification about your team now being over budget. Team changes are now open ahead of the racing in Les Gets and you have until Friday morning's qualifying session to select your riders. To help we will have a deep dive into the new pricing in this week's Fantasy Form Guide for Les Gets.



We are continuing to work on more tweaks to the system and will be looking at increasing your team budgets ahead of World Champs and the final block of racing.





Prizes

Grand Prize / Season Overall

At the end of the season the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion will get acash prize*. Yep, cold hard cash to spend on whatever you want. Should there be multiple teams with the same total cumulative points scores, the grand prize will be awarded to whoever scored the highest points in round race #1. See Official Rules for details.In addition to the Grand Prize, $5000 USD will be donated by Five Ten in honour of the Grand Prize winner to their charity of choice of Grow Cycling Foundation, Trash Free Trails or the Athlete Recovery Fund. See Official Rules for details.



Round 4 // Val di Sole, Italy

If you have the top team of the week, you'll take home two fresh pairs of shoes and an athlete-signed jersey. Each race round will have a prize for the Top Fantasy Team of that round. Should there be multiple teams with the same total points for that race round, the prize for that round will be awarded to whoever scores highest points in the tie breaker round. See Official Rules for details.

May 4, 2024

Dynamic Rider Pricing

3-Day Blackout Period

Office Leagues

Employees at Transition, Canyon, YT, and more are battling it out behind closed doors in their Office Leagues.



2024 Race Schedule:



May 3-5: UCI DH World Cup #1 - Fort William, Scotland

May 17-19: UCI DH World Cup #2 - Bielsko Biala, Poland

June 7-9: UCI DH World Cup #3 - Leogang, Austria

June 14-16: UCI DH World Cup #4 - Val di Sole, Italy

July 5-7: UCI DH World Cup #5 - Haute-Savoie, France

August 28-September 1: UCI Mountain Bike World Championships – Pal Arinsal/Vallnord, Andorra

September 6-8: UCI DH World Cup #6 - Loudenvielle, France

October 4-6: UCI DH World Cup #7 - Mont-Saint-Anne, Canada



Winners outside of the United States will receive the cash prize in their local currency as of the date of prize award according the current foreign exchange rate. If the Grand Prize winner is from Australia, Canada, Germany or the UK, s/he will have to provide their bank wire transfer information at a duly licensed financial institution in order to receive the Grand Prize. See NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Purchase will not increase your chances of winning. The Contest begins on 18 March 2024 at 09:00:01 a.m. PDT and ends on October 6, 2024 at 11:59 PM PDT. Anyone can participate in the Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League Game but the The Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League Contest whereby participants can win prizes (“Contest”) is open only to legal residents of Australia, Canada (except the Province of Québec), Germany, United Kingdom, and 50 United States and DC who are 18 years of age or older and the age of majority in theirjurisdiction of residence. The Contest begins on 18 March 2024 at 09:00:01 a.m. PDT and ends on 6 October 2024 at 11:59:59 PM PDT. *5,000 USD cash portion of the grand prize will be awarded in a form of a check if the winner is from US or Canada; and will be awarded as a bank wire transfer if the winner is from Australia, Germany or UK.Winners outside of the United States will receive the cash prize in their local currency as of the date of prize award according the current foreign exchange rate. If the Grand Prize winner is from Australia, Canada, Germany or the UK, s/he will have to provide their bank wire transfer information at a duly licensed financial institution in order to receive the Grand Prize. See Official Rules for full details on eligibility requirements, how to play, and prize description. Void in Province of Quebec and where prohibited. Sponsor: Outside Interactive.