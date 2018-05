Getting a Pro Contract & New Bike Day: The Privateer Episode 1

If you're going to be pro, getting used to those model shots is crucial. If you're going to be pro, getting used to those model shots is crucial.

Looking forward to getting the season started...

You probably won't see this combo of brands on many bikes. What do you think of it?

Adam couldn't be more stoked on getting a fresh steed for the year.

Getting a pro contract makes all the difference to be successful at racing. Support means not having to worry about parts, getting in peak physical condition and fine-tuning every detail of preparation leading up to race day. But what sort of difference does it actually make on race day? Introducing a new series from Pinkbike - "The Privateer."Many thanks to all the below sponsors for supporting Adam and this series:MENTIONS: @pinkbikeproductions @Fox-Head-Inc / @box-components / @schwalbe / @stages-cycling / @CamelBak @OneUpComponents / @time-pedals