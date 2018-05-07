VIDEOS

Getting a Pro Contract & New Bike Day: The Privateer Episode 1

May 7, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Who is The Privateer?

Getting a pro contract makes all the difference to be successful at racing. Support means not having to worry about parts, getting in peak physical condition and fine-tuning every detail of preparation leading up to race day. But what sort of difference does it actually make on race day? Introducing a new series from Pinkbike - "The Privateer."




If you're going to be pro, getting used to those model shots is crucial.
If you're going to be pro, getting used to those model shots is crucial.

Looking forward to getting the season started...
Looking forward to getting the season started...

You probably won't see this combo of brands on many bikes. What do you think of it?
You probably won't see this combo of brands on many bikes. What do you think of it?

Adam couldn't be more stoked on getting a fresh steed for the year.
Adam couldn't be more stoked on getting a fresh steed for the year.


Many thanks to all the below sponsors for supporting Adam and this series:


MENTIONS: @pinkbikeproductions / @SCOTT-Sports / @mavic / @Fox-Head-Inc / @box-components / @schwalbe / @stages-cycling / @CamelBak / @Spank-Ind / @RydersEyewear / @TRPCyclingComponents / @OneUpComponents / @time-pedals


14 Comments

  • + 12
 Gets given amazing bike, dream opportunity - first thing he does: cutties in parking lot! Love it Smile
  • + 10
 Really awesome idea Pinkbike, pretty cool to see what it really takes to make the dream work for some of us average Joes! Probably a dream come true for Adam.
  • + 3
 I think there are a lot of fast riders in the world, but not everyone can afford to take part in level competitions because of their costs, and train like the pros do. Even with equal support, individuals and pros will not be all the same strong, talent is not denied to anyone, but there are many cases where money decide the fate of a rider who deserves to be supported for his skills and speed, not only for how many photos upload to instagram.

Anyway, Adam, hope you can demonstrate that you are worthy and take advantage of the opportunity that has been given to you, just in case, full gas always!!

PS: I envy you :-)
  • + 6
 is this the best serie ever ? So good !!
  • + 3
 Do you write titles for Buzzfeed?
  • + 1
 Hmm, a clipped Magic Mary as a semi slick rear tire is something I've been thinking about trying...similar to a Rock Razor but better climbing/braking traction. Shall we call it the Shralpin' Ralph?
  • + 1
 Oh man, that privateer life of working 9-5 for Pinkbike, living in Squamish, having to do reports and ride brand new unreleased test bikes must be brutal. Can't imagine how you do it all.
  • + 3
 just another cog in the wheel... a 32tooth, oval shaped, anodized purple cog attached to raceface cranks.
  • + 5
 Yess Adam! Champ!
  • + 3
 Great idea! Looking forward to new episodes.
  • + 1
 6:19 .. gotta get me one those 3 way torque wrenches.
  • + 1
 Cool series!
