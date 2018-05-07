Getting a Pro Contract & New Bike Day: The Privateer Episode 1

Getting a pro contract makes all the difference to be successful at racing. Support means not having to worry about parts, getting in peak physical condition and fine-tuning every detail of preparation leading up to race day. But what sort of difference does it actually make on race day? Introducing a new series from Pinkbike - "The Privateer."
Anyway, Adam, hope you can demonstrate that you are worthy and take advantage of the opportunity that has been given to you, just in case, full gas always!!
PS: I envy you :-)
