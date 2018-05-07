VIDEOS

Getting Air Again, Against All Odds - Video

May 7, 2018
by Peter Jamison  
Against All Odds

by peterjamo4
Views: 3,785    Faves: 12    Comments: 0




Photo by Peter Jamison Media peterjamisonmedia.com
The Location

bigquotesThis is my house, I live in Colchester, Connecticut. Lindsey had come here previously a few times to ride my pumptrack and so we chose this place for the jump because it was familiar. All the friends are comfortable here, everyone's been here, and we decided to build a huge jump and teach Lindsey how to jump her new bike, it was awesome!Tim Cameron, Trail Builder

Photo by Peter Jamison Media peterjamisonmedia.com
Photo by Peter Jamison Media peterjamisonmedia.com
Tim going full send

Photo by Peter Jamison Media peterjamisonmedia.com
Dirt was thrown and laughs were had as the Skull Mountain Jump neared completion. Aaron Chase and Tim Cameron oversaw the entire building process

Photo by Peter Jamison Media peterjamisonmedia.com
Fires, barbecue, and dirt...is there anything more you need in life?

Photo by Peter Jamison Media peterjamisonmedia.com
No Helmet, No Ride



Photo by Peter Jamison Media peterjamisonmedia.com
The Community

bigquotes“To be honest, I didn’t know Lindsey super well at first. She was introduced to the crew by Wayne and we were riding together. When she had her accident it was devastating. It brought us as a crew so much closer together. At the hospital, I visited her a couple times at the Hospital and the boys were there every single chance they had. The person she has become out of this accident is amazing and so is the community that has been brought together”Whitney Poulin, Friend

Photo by Peter Jamison Media peterjamisonmedia.com
Photo by Peter Jamison Media peterjamisonmedia.com
Members of the "Highland Family" from all over the east coast congregated in support of Lindsey

Photo by Peter Jamison Media peterjamisonmedia.com
Members of the crew hiking up for yet another of what seemed to be an endless amount of laps

Photo by Peter Jamison Media peterjamisonmedia.com
No shortage of high fives throughout the day

Photo by Peter Jamison Media peterjamisonmedia.com
Future shredders in training

Photo by Peter Jamison Media peterjamisonmedia.com
High fives and good times were had by all


Photo by Peter Jamison Media peterjamisonmedia.com
Ride for Runks

bigquotesLindsey's attitude from the very beginning and the positivity she had, not to say it's not hard and that there are not dark times, but, there is this overriding positive and wave of motivation in her that only seemed to get stronger and strongerMike Kirtley, Founder of Amateur Cooperative

Photo by Peter Jamison Media peterjamisonmedia.com
Getting Ready to drop

Photo by Peter Jamison Media peterjamisonmedia.com

Photo by Mike Kirtley
Catching some fresh air


Must Read This Week
Feature Story: A Life Shattered by Brain Injury - Lorraine Truong
50798 views
Is This the Longest MTB Jump Ever? - Video
50157 views
Nukeproof Mega 275C RS - Review
49327 views
7 DH Bikes From Black Sage FEST
48710 views
Brandon Semenuk's 'Gallery': A Visual Feast - Video
45820 views
Sarah Builds A Canyon Test Bike - Video
38587 views
7 Bikes From Peaty's Steel City DH 2018
37998 views
Check Out: Narrow Shoes, Hard-Shell Pads, Casual Riding Kit, & More - April 2018
34483 views

11 Comments

  • + 12
 God damn ninjas chopping onions
  • + 2
 I know, they are everywhere!
  • + 10
 That’s awesome
  • + 8
 Most epic PB post of the week right there, mad respect!
  • + 1
 Great stuff, and food for thought. www.bakadesuyo.com/2011/11/who-is-happier-lottery-winners-or-paralyzed-a
It ain't what ya own that makes ya happy said the ol' gray mare to mah great grandpappy.
  • + 3
 Lindsey, I hope you're coming back to Thunder Mountain this year, I missed you at the High Fives event in 2017!
  • + 1
 I actually said "Yeeeewww!" to my computer when she sent it. Now my face is all wet from crying.
  • + 2
 Hell yea. Respect. Cya up at highland this year!!
  • + 1
 Hell yeah, always a good idea to #sendit Kudos!
  • + 1
 Awesome vid, way to send it!!!
  • + 2
 Such a nice girl. Smile

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.030457
Mobile Version of Website