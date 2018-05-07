Getting Air Again, Against All Odds - Video

|This is my house, I live in Colchester, Connecticut. Lindsey had come here previously a few times to ride my pumptrack and so we chose this place for the jump because it was familiar. All the friends are comfortable here, everyone's been here, and we decided to build a huge jump and teach Lindsey how to jump her new bike, it was awesome!—Tim Cameron, Trail Builder
|“To be honest, I didn’t know Lindsey super well at first. She was introduced to the crew by Wayne and we were riding together. When she had her accident it was devastating. It brought us as a crew so much closer together. At the hospital, I visited her a couple times at the Hospital and the boys were there every single chance they had. The person she has become out of this accident is amazing and so is the community that has been brought together”—Whitney Poulin, Friend
|Lindsey's attitude from the very beginning and the positivity she had, not to say it's not hard and that there are not dark times, but, there is this overriding positive and wave of motivation in her that only seemed to get stronger and stronger—Mike Kirtley, Founder of Amateur Cooperative
11 Comments
It ain't what ya own that makes ya happy said the ol' gray mare to mah great grandpappy.
Post a Comment