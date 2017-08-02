Getting Hot in Sri Lanka, Rumble in the Jungle - Video

The third edition of Mountain Biking Worldwide's, 4-day mountain bike stage race across Sri Lanka, took place in early June. The Sri Lankan Airline sponsored event, Rumble in the Jungle, always attracts an eclectic mixture of riders and this year was no different, with riders arriving from 13 different countries. There was an additional air of excitement this year, however, as Cory Wallace, fresh from his WEMBO World 24hr victory, would be taking part, and the airline had arranged for him to take a guided ride around Colombo with local mountain bike enthusiasts.
Another scoop for the organisers was the participation of Nick Craig, former UK XC champion and Nick certainly proved his credentials by taking the incredibly hot and tough stage 1 of the race by over 7 minutes.
The heat of stage 1, which starts in the jungles to the south of the island, took its toll on the field, with 5 DNF's that day, including one of the race favourites, Ajay Pandit Chhetri of Nepal.
By stage 2, Cory Wallace appeared to be firing on all cylinders Despite suffering a puncture early on, and describing the 12km descent as the roughest he's ever ridden, Cory pulled back the time deficit from day 1 and edged ahead in the overall standings by close to 2 minutes, a lead he never relinquished.
Stage 3 was the "Queen" stage with 2800m of climbing, crammed into just over 60km, including an 18km climb up to the renown Horton plains national park. Despite a valiant effort, Nick couldn't stick with Cory on the big climb, who eventually finished 12 minutes ahead of his closest rival, virtually securing overall victory with only 1 stage left.
The female open category was more tightly contested with Laxmi Magar of Nepal, Tan Tryhorn of Australia and Claire Demarquet of France, swapping positions during the race but eventually finishing in that order.
By popular demand, the 2018 race has been increased to 5 stages, with the final day being a loop around the stunning Knuckles mountain range. Entries are now open and there are a small number of "early bird" discounts of $400 off the full entry fee remaining. Full details can be found on the race website - Rumble in the Jungle
