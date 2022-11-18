Getting To Know 5 Pump Track Racers Ahead of the 2022 World Championships

Eddy Clerte

The Pump Track World Championships returns for more flat-out action this week in Chile but before it kicks off on November 20 find out more about some of the top riders.

What's your name and how old are you?

My name is Eddy Clerte and I'm 24 years old.

Where are you from and where do you live now?

I'm from France and I live in Gujan mestras.

How did you get into riding?

My dad was riding BMX racing as a pro for 8 years.

Who do you ride for?

Sunn Bikes, alltricks, Velosolutions, Pump for peace, prostartbmxgates, Specialized, Ikon, Brasserie mira, Troy Lee Designs, Vee tires, Krys toulouse, Odi grips, Odi BMX, Tamarindo surf shop, Izumi chain, Douchebag, Stade bordelais, eonalab, leadracewear 6k and beringer

What are your strengths?

I come back stronger from my failures.

What are your weaknesses?

Casino

What's your experience with Pump Track racing?

An amazing experience every year, it brings everyone together, MTB & BMX are two different worlds but it feels like we're in the same space during world champs!

What's your favorite style of riding?

Brandon Semenuk, I like aggressive but smooth.

What is your biggest accomplishment?

Winning the Championship in Lisboa last year bringing my first rainbow jersey home.

How have you been preparing for the World Championships?

I've just been racing BMX, went to 3 pump track qualifiers, and a lot of gym.

What's your goal for the World Championships?

Niels Bensink

I want to keep this title and be the best version I can be on the day.

What's your name and how old are you?

My name is Niels Bensink and I just turned 26 years old.

Where are you from and where do you live now?

I am from the flattest country in the world aka the Netherlands where I grew up racing BMX, but I moved to Langley, BC Canada almost 2 years ago.

How did you get into riding?

My dad raced dirt bikes, but my parents wouldn’t let me try it until I would turn 10. So we went to look for something else in the meantime and we stumbled on the local BMX track where I did a tryout and got hooked straight away. I started transitioning into mountain biking when I moved to Canada, so I guess I am still kind of fresh in this world.

Who do you ride for?

I currently ride for Meybo Bikes (BMX), Radon Bikes (MTB), SR Suntour, Velosolutions, Fox Racing, Vee Tire Co, Reverse Components and HT Components

What are your strengths?

Cornering and efficiency

What are your weaknesses?

Being too calculated

What's your favorite style of riding?

With my background in BMX I must say that I love racing technical tracks the most, but next to that you can find me at the dirt jumps too!

What is your biggest accomplishment?

2x 4th at the Pumptrack World Championships, 2x Crankworx Pumptrack winner, 3rd at Crankworx Pumptrack and 2nd at the European Championships Elite Men in BMX.

How have you been preparing for the World Championships?

Honestly, not much different than all the other races this season. I have been mainly riding my dirt jumper the last couple months which won’t be the best preparation I think. I try to ride my bike a lot, compete to get used to the pressure, focus a bit more on endurance to be ready for the long laps we will have to do and hit up as many Velosolutions as I can.

What's your goal for the World Championships?

Payton Ridenour

Do better than 4th hah

What's your name and how old are you?

Payton “P-Nut” Ridenour and I’m 20 years old.

Where are you from and where do you live now?

I’m from Pottstown, PA and I just moved to Tulsa, OK a few months ago!

How did you get into riding?

My dad used to race when he was younger, then he got me into riding. He took me to the track one day when I was 5 and I’ve loved it ever since!

Who do you ride for?

I ride for myself, my friends, my family, and all my amazing sponsors!

What are your strengths?

Going fast! I especially like pump tracks that favor jumping.

What are your weaknesses?

Chocolate whoopie pies for sure, haha.

What's your experience with Pump Track racing?

I’ve raced the world finals in 2019 in Bern, Switzerland and in 2021 in Lisbon, Portugal (also with a few world qualifiers as well).

What's your favorite style of riding?

I would have to say BMX Racing because I’ve been doing that most of my life, but I sure do love pump track too!

What is your biggest accomplishment?

Definitely becoming pump track world champion in 2019, and racing in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for BMX Racing.

How have you been preparing for the World Championships?

I’ve been riding a Velosolutions pump track about 2 hours from me in Springdale, AR. That pump track is no joke and makes for some fun training!

What's your goal for the World Championships?

Aiko Gommers

To get the rainbow stripes back! And also have fun, these experiences are like nothing else. Great vibes, great people, and great opportunities!

What's your name and how old are you?

Aiko Gommers, 18

Where are you from and where do you live now?

Belgium, Scherpenheuvel

How did you get into riding?

Started at the age of 5 on a BMX track next to my school

Who do you ride for?

Supercross factory team

What are your strengths?

Enjoying races instead of stressing out.

What are your weaknesses?

Not being focused

What's your experience with Pump Track racing?

Always the best races of the year, a lot of fun and good atmosphere.

What's your favorite style of riding?

Smooth and technical

What is your biggest accomplishment?

World champion pump track 2021

How have you been preparing for the World Championships?

Riding pump tracks a couple times before leaving for the race, less than last year but we will spend enough time on the pump track in Chile before the race.

What's your goal for the World Championships?

Tommy Zula

Have fun and try to defend my title

What's your name and how old are you?

Tommy Zula, 30 years old

Where are you from and where do you live now?

Dayton, Ohio and I'm still living in Ohio.

How did you get into riding?

I got into riding at a young age. My dad was always riding dirt bikes, racing cars but in the winter he would ride a little BMX freestyle and had a buddy that raced BMX. He told my dad about it, that next weekend we went and checked it out and raced my first race. Been hooked ever since lol.

Who do you ride for?

Airborne Bicycles, Velosolutions, Shimano, Deity, Stans No Tubes, Kenda Tires, Odi grips, Nirvana Cbd, Coal Headwear, Marzocchi, Fly Racing, Big love to all of them for keeping my bikes so dialed.

What are your strengths?

I believe it is my mental game. I go out there and ride for myself and ride the way I want bike riding to be represented. and that's Having FUN!

What are your weaknesses?

maybe having too much fun off the track. haha

What's your experience with Pump Track racing?

Nothing but Amazing times. They always have such a great vibe, but don't let that fool you the competition is very competitive.

What's your favorite style of riding?

So hard to choose one. Would have to be a killer set of Dirt Jumps. There isn't anything that beats flowing a good set of trails with your homies.

What is your biggest accomplishment?

Being the first-ever UCI pump track World Champ!

How have you been preparing for the World Championships?

Well unfortunately I got hurt shooting a new Video project and had to get surgery on my knee. I am all fixed back up and should be back on the bike soon. so I'll actually be working at the world champs this year trying to give the viewers a better insight to the riders as they prepare to compete for the stripes!