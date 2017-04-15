Getting to Know - Alex Volokhov, Nelson's Freerider





Alex Volokhov A resident of Nelson BC, Alex is an outdoorsman to the core. His winters are spent snowboarding and working in the forest industry while summer is strictly reserved for riding bikes and fishing. Following in the footsteps of the many freeride greats from Nelson, it will be exciting to see what the future holds for this young rider.





Who is Alex Volokhov? Who is Alex Volokhov?

A 22 y/o who loves riding bikes and being in the woods. Grew up snowboarding and biking. Played some team sports but riding ended up consuming all my free time. I work in the forest industry in the winters to get to ride all summer. Basically just love being in the bush.





Where are you from and where do you live? Where are you from and where do you live?

From Nelson BC. Family is all originally from Russia. Moved here then had me. Thank them everyday for that decision.



A 22 y/o who loves riding bikes and being in the woods. Grew up snowboarding and biking. Played some team sports but riding ended up consuming all my free time. I work in the forest industry in the winters to get to ride all summer. Basically just love being in the bush.From Nelson BC. Family is all originally from Russia. Moved here then had me. Thank them everyday for that decision.

Mitch Cheek photo. Mitch Cheek photo.



How did you get involved with the Fest Series? How did you get involved with the Fest Series?

Kurt Sorge, also from Nelson, Invited me up to the first Hoff Fest at Retallack Lodge.. Met all the guys and ended up going to a few more! Good times sending with those guys! By the riders, for the riders. The way it should be.





Who do you ride for? Who do you ride for?

Currently riding for Scott Bikes, SR Suntour, Giro Cycling, NRG Enterprises, Chromag, Spank, The Sacred Ride.





What are your strengths? What are your strengths?

Big Mountain type stuff, steep stuff, big jumps.



Kurt Sorge, also from Nelson, Invited me up to the first Hoff Fest at Retallack Lodge.. Met all the guys and ended up going to a few more! Good times sending with those guys! By the riders, for the riders. The way it should be.Currently riding for Scott Bikes, SR Suntour, Giro Cycling, NRG Enterprises, Chromag, Spank, The Sacred Ride.Big Mountain type stuff, steep stuff, big jumps.





What are your weaknesses? What are your weaknesses?

Bar spins. haha





What's been your worst crash over the years? What's been your worst crash over the years?

Last year around this same time broke my femur pretty bad. Definitely a bit of an eye opener as far as how bad injuries can be. It F%$# hurt!!! haha All healed up though and feeling better then ever! Got a couple titanium souvenirs as a reminder!





Where's your favorite place to ride? Where's your favorite place to ride?

Nelson for sure. Then Utah and Whistler.





You recently switched bike sponsors. What prompted you to make the change? You recently switched bike sponsors. What prompted you to make the change?



Knolly's been amazing for the last few years and I couldn't have asked for better support. Although I guess change is always inevitable and as we parted ways I got a rad opportunity to partner up with Scott Bikes. Seems like Nico, KJ and Vinny love their bikes and after my first ride on one yesterday I'm hooked. Stoked for this season!''





Bar spins. hahaLast year around this same time broke my femur pretty bad. Definitely a bit of an eye opener as far as how bad injuries can be. It F%$# hurt!!! haha All healed up though and feeling better then ever! Got a couple titanium souvenirs as a reminder!Nelson for sure. Then Utah and Whistler.Knolly's been amazing for the last few years and I couldn't have asked for better support. Although I guess change is always inevitable and as we parted ways I got a rad opportunity to partner up with Scott Bikes. Seems like Nico, KJ and Vinny love their bikes and after my first ride on one yesterday I'm hooked. Stoked for this season!''

Bryan Ralph photo. Bryan Ralph photo.



Do you have any big projects of trips planned for 2017? Do you have any big projects of trips planned for 2017?

Couple fest events, films trips, Crankworx. Building tons of stuff around here too. And as always riding with the locals around Nelson. It’s pretty sweet Mest people only own downhill bikes and everyone shreds super hard.. really fun around here.





What does a typical day look like for you? What does a typical day look like for you?

Wake up, Coffee, cruise the internet, go for a pedal from the house on our rad trail network right above town called Mountain Station. Coffee, then call some friends to see if we should ride jumps or go shuttle some DH trails. Then ride the pumptrack before dark and a couple beers at the shop afterward! (The Sacred Ride - Stop by if you’re in town).





Who or what inspires you? Who or what inspires you?

My old man. His knowledge and interest in wildlife and fishing is insane. A lot to learn.



Buehler, Kurt, Kinrade, Bourdon. All the freeride OG’s in town. Pretty insane having all those guys in Nelson. So many sick features and stuff around that they’ve built over the years. Fun trying to follow in their footsteps.



Couple fest events, films trips, Crankworx. Building tons of stuff around here too. And as always riding with the locals around Nelson. It’s pretty sweet Mest people only own downhill bikes and everyone shreds super hard.. really fun around here.Wake up, Coffee, cruise the internet, go for a pedal from the house on our rad trail network right above town called Mountain Station. Coffee, then call some friends to see if we should ride jumps or go shuttle some DH trails. Then ride the pumptrack before dark and a couple beers at the shop afterward! (The Sacred Ride - Stop by if you’re in town).My old man. His knowledge and interest in wildlife and fishing is insane. A lot to learn.Buehler, Kurt, Kinrade, Bourdon. All the freeride OG’s in town. Pretty insane having all those guys in Nelson. So many sick features and stuff around that they’ve built over the years. Fun trying to follow in their footsteps.



Who's your favorite rider? Who's your favorite rider?

A mix between Sorge, Aggy, Andreu, Buehler and Doerfling.





What do you enjoy doing away from bikes? What do you enjoy doing away from bikes?

I grew up snowboarding. Probably had a season's pass at our local hill for the past 15 years. Also fishing with my old man, Eugene, out Kootenay Lake. Hiking, camping.. I dunno canadian stuff. haha





What's your favorite non-bike webiste? What's your favorite non-bike webiste?

snowboarding.transworld.net





What's your favorite motto or saying? What's your favorite motto or saying?

Don’t slow down, go faster. Dont try less, try more! - Ed Natyshak, coach at SPT





What grinds your gears? What grinds your gears?

Flat tires in the middle of no where with nothing to fix it. Classic.. Also the billions of different sizes for everything in biking. Hard to build up bikes these days..



A mix between Sorge, Aggy, Andreu, Buehler and Doerfling.I grew up snowboarding. Probably had a season's pass at our local hill for the past 15 years. Also fishing with my old man, Eugene, out Kootenay Lake. Hiking, camping.. I dunno canadian stuff. hahasnowboarding.transworld.netDon’t slow down, go faster. Dont try less, try more! - Ed Natyshak, coach at SPTFlat tires in the middle of no where with nothing to fix it. Classic.. Also the billions of different sizes for everything in biking. Hard to build up bikes these days..





Where do you think the future of freeride is headed? Where do you think the future of freeride is headed?

I think there is enough riders backing it and pushing it that it will continue to grow. Also the size of the jumps just keep getting bigger. Will be interested to see what happens the next couple years.. just gotta wait and see I guess.



I think there is enough riders backing it and pushing it that it will continue to grow. Also the size of the jumps just keep getting bigger. Will be interested to see what happens the next couple years.. just gotta wait and see I guess.





What makes you happy? What makes you happy?

Tacky trails, deep snow and good coffee.





If you weren't a pro mountain biker, what would you be doing? If you weren't a pro mountain biker, what would you be doing?

Probably snowboarding or fishing.





How do you want to be remembered? How do you want to be remembered?

I'd like to be remembered as the guy that always had a smile on his face and loved riding.





What does the future hold for Alex Volokhov? What does the future hold for Alex Volokhov?

Lots of fresh, loamy trails, good times with good people and maybe a couple whips.



Tacky trails, deep snow and good coffee.Probably snowboarding or fishing.I'd like to be remembered as the guy that always had a smile on his face and loved riding.Lots of fresh, loamy trails, good times with good people and maybe a couple whips.