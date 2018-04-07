Getting to Know - Antoine Buffart



Antoine Buffart One of the kings of POV footage, Antoine Buffart. After seeing several insane segments from his trip to Queenstown, New Zealand, we thought it was time that we caught up with the crankflip boss to ask about his background, and his plans for the rest of the year.







Describe yourself.

I’m Antoine Buffart - "Boulard," for homies. I’m 24 years old. I enjoying riding my bike everywhere and discovering new spots all over the world.





I’m Antoine Buffart - "Boulard," for homies. I’m 24 years old. I enjoying riding my bike everywhere and discovering new spots all over the world. Where are you from and where do you live?

I come from France and I live in the Alps in the city of Annecy.





I come from France and I live in the Alps in the city of Annecy. Who do you ride for?

I have the chance to ride for: Scott/Syncros, Looseriders, Shaperideshoot, SR Suntour, SBone and Zhiyun.





I have the chance to ride for: Scott/Syncros, Looseriders, Shaperideshoot, SR Suntour, SBone and Zhiyun.





What bikes are you riding right now?

The best! A Scott Gambler.





The best! A Scott Gambler. What are your strengths?

Adding some crankflips and trial stuff in my downhill runs. I’m not sure if it’s really a strength, but at least it makes friends laugh.





Adding some crankflips and trial stuff in my downhill runs. I’m not sure if it’s really a strength, but at least it makes friends laugh. What are your weaknesses?

Probably a lack of seriousness when I ride.





Probably a lack of seriousness when I ride. What does a typical day look like for you?

When I’m not traveling, I work all the week so as soon as I have time I ride with my friends. Right now I’m in New Zealand for few months, so a typical day looks like: big breakfast, ride the bike park, lunch at the lake and nap, ride the dream line at sunset, beer and BBQ with friends to finish. More or less, a dream life.





When I’m not traveling, I work all the week so as soon as I have time I ride with my friends. Right now I’m in New Zealand for few months, so a typical day looks like: big breakfast, ride the bike park, lunch at the lake and nap, ride the dream line at sunset, beer and BBQ with friends to finish. More or less, a dream life.







What’s been your worst crash over the years?

I was lucky this year. No big crashes for my body, just some pizzas and bruises. But, I had a few scares. The last one was in Queenstown. when I landed on a stump of wood after a massive jump.





I was lucky this year. No big crashes for my body, just some pizzas and bruises. But, I had a few scares. The last one was in Queenstown. when I landed on a stump of wood after a massive jump. As someone who has ridden the massive Loosefest course (on a single crown fork), what is it like to ride jumps that big?

It's scary first, but after, the sensations are so good during the air time: it’s just incredible!





It's scary first, but after, the sensations are so good during the air time: it’s just incredible! Where’s your favorite place to ride?

I am currently in Queenstown and it is fire. Dream line and the bike park are amazing.

In France, Morzine is the best place for me, it's a paradise of loamy tracks.





I am currently in Queenstown and it is fire. Dream line and the bike park are amazing.In France, Morzine is the best place for me, it's a paradise of loamy tracks.





Do you have any big projects or trips planned for 2018?

I'm finishing my trip in New Zealand - one more month in this paradise! And after, I don’t know. I would like to go to Canada for the summer. I'll see, depending of my budget.





I'm finishing my trip in New Zealand - one more month in this paradise! And after, I don’t know. I would like to go to Canada for the summer. I'll see, depending of my budget. Who’s your favorite rider?

There are so many incredible riders. Vink, Aggy, and Lacondeguy are the ones who inspire me the most.





There are so many incredible riders. Vink, Aggy, and Lacondeguy are the ones who inspire me the most. What do you enjoy doing away from bikes?

Motocross! Unfortunately, I don't have the time or the money. I like all the outdoor activities: skiing, hiking ...and of course, beer pong.





Motocross! Unfortunately, I don't have the time or the money. I like all the outdoor activities: skiing, hiking ...and of course, beer pong. Who or what inspires you?

The videos, my friends and the different kinds of playgrounds are my source of inspiration.





The videos, my friends and the different kinds of playgrounds are my source of inspiration.





What’s your favorite non-bike website?

Probably Netflix for chilling in my sofa after ride.





Probably Netflix for chilling in my sofa after ride. What’s your favorite motto or saying?

“Go mamen!” to support a friend or me before a scary part of ride.





“Go mamen!” to support a friend or me before a scary part of ride. What annoys you?

To not succeed and having to try again and again...





To not succeed and having to try again and again...