Getting to Know - Antoine Buffart

One of the kings of POV footage, Antoine Buffart. After seeing several insane segments from his trip to Queenstown, New Zealand, we thought it was time that we caught up with the crankflip boss to ask about his background, and his plans for the rest of the year.
Describe yourself.
I’m Antoine Buffart - "Boulard," for homies. I’m 24 years old. I enjoying riding my bike everywhere and discovering new spots all over the world.
Where are you from and where do you live?
I come from France and I live in the Alps in the city of Annecy.
Who do you ride for?
I have the chance to ride for: Scott/Syncros, Looseriders, Shaperideshoot, SR Suntour, SBone and Zhiyun.
What bikes are you riding right now?
The best! A Scott Gambler.
What are your strengths?
Adding some crankflips and trial stuff in my downhill runs. I’m not sure if it’s really a strength, but at least it makes friends laugh.
What are your weaknesses?
Probably a lack of seriousness when I ride.
What does a typical day look like for you?
When I’m not traveling, I work all the week so as soon as I have time I ride with my friends. Right now I’m in New Zealand for few months, so a typical day looks like: big breakfast, ride the bike park, lunch at the lake and nap, ride the dream line at sunset, beer and BBQ with friends to finish. More or less, a dream life.
0 Comments
Post a Comment