Getting To Know: Bodhi Kuhn - Trek's Call-Up Kid

Bodhi Kuhn



Back at the 2021 Canadian National Champions at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort in Golden B.C., I remember watching a rider crest one of the first blind rock faces on the course with such commitment, but also speed, that it left me both scared and impressed. I didn't recognize the rider's kit and bike, but later I found out that his name is Bodhi Kuhn and he was still in the junior category.



Bodhi is part of a young Canadian generation of downhillers that have connected the parallels between winter sports and mountain biking while growing up in a small British Columbian ski town. During his first season as a junior racer on the 2022 World Cup circuit, he made a podium appearance, nabbed some top-five finishes, and climbed the ranks within Trek World Racing.





Who is Bodhi Kuhn?

I’m a pretty laid-back teenager who loves to play in the mountains of British Columbia. Biking and racing are my primary passions, but I also love skiing, sledding, dirt biking and just pushing myself in general. I’m very dedicated to my schooling, and once this DH racing adventure is over I hope to go into aerospace engineering or something similar.

Where are you from and where do you live?

I grew up in Rossland, BC, Canada, and I have been lucky to live here my whole life. However, I will be moving to Vancouver Island this off-season.

How did you get into mountain biking?



I grew up with my dad racing nationally across Canada, so I was exposed to mountain biking from a young age. He also coached a DH race team of which I was a part. Both my parents are really into mountain biking. It was just a natural progression for me to start riding bikes and I have loved it since day one.

What does a typical day look like for you?

During the off-season, my days mostly consist of school, but I am lucky to live in such an ideal place for my lifestyle, so it isn’t hard to get outside. I’m usually riding bikes or skiing in the winter. In this off-season there will be a much bigger focus on training and preparation for next year.

Who are your supporters or sponsors?

I have been super lucky to have had amazing support the past few years working with Trek, SRAM, RockShox, 100% Percent, and of course my parents, who made this past year possible.

What bikes are you riding right now?

I am currently riding and racing for Trek, so for pedaling I’m on a Fuel EX or a Slash, and for DH the Session. I couldn't be happier riding for Trek.

Which rider impresses you the most?

I was lucky to work with Loris Vergier through Trek at points in the year, and his professionalism and skills on the bike impressed me. It was very insightful to understand how a rider of that level works through issues and struggles on the weekend and still manages to put together incredible runs.

What are your strengths?

I believe that a lot of my success on the bike comes down to my race craft and ability to stay composed in stressful racing situations. I also think that I developed good foundational skills at a young age that has helped me get to where I am.

What are your weaknesses?

My biggest weakness last year was my lack of experience racing at such a high level in totally new environments. It was hard for me to jump right into World Cups after only competing at the national level.

Who or what inspires you?

Growing up, I always looked up to Steve Smith. He was an amazingly talented rider and a genuine person. I have always been inspired by his story, and he is still one of my biggest influences.

What hobbies do you have outside of biking?

Growing up in a small mountain town in B.C., it was almost obligatory that I loved to ski. In the winter, I spend most of my time in the mountains riding snowmobiles, ski touring, and enjoying some time off. I am also very invested in school and love opportunities to pursue things other than biking. And a not-so-Canadian thing, I am a big football fan; SCO DUCKS!

What was the most important lesson you learned this season, on or off the bike?

I learned to be patient and understand that things will fall into place as long as I take it step-by-step and don’t rush the process. By focusing on each step, each brick in the wall, I will have much better success overall.

What was your favorite World Cup track of the year?

I would say that Mount Sainte Anne was my favorite track of the year. Besides getting to race a World Cup in my home country, I really enjoyed the course, and I felt like it suited my riding style well.

The Mont St. Anne World Cup track is known for being fast and physical which makes it one of the most gnarly race courses. That was your best result of the season. Tell us about that race run and your third-place finish.

I was excited to race MSA and immediately felt comfortable, which grew my confidence all weekend long. I enjoyed getting up to speed on that track and managed to qualify 2nd and that proved my pace was there. My race run was smooth and solid with no major mistakes. It didn’t feel like an incredible run, but riding consistently all the way down paid off.

You also landed in fourth at Vallnord, Andorra, with three other Canadians to round out the top five. That must have been one of the highlights of the year for you?

I loved racing in Andorra. After a very wet start of the season, it felt amazing to get back into the dusty dry loose conditions that are more similar to what I race at home in Canada. Overall it was a similar story: I took confidence into day one and it carried throughout the weekend.

This is your first year in the junior ranks of the World Cup downhill and racing abroad. What is the greatest difference between racing in Europe and North America?

The biggest difference in racing in Europe is the environment, culturally but also in the pits. Racing the World Cups is very professional and everyone there takes it very seriously and has a job to do. It was a huge change from the laid-back feel of the smaller North American races.

What does your off-season look like? Rossland gets a lot of snow!

My off-season will be as full of as much skiing as possible as well as riding almost year-round for a change with the move to Vancouver Island. I will be able to spend more time training and on the bike before the next race season starts. That’s not possible in Rossland, as awesome as it is here.

What are your goals for the 2023 season?

My biggest goal is to keep developing into the rider I know I can be and ride at a place I am confident in every race. On top of that, I want to put myself into a position of contention for the World Cup overall and be in the fight for the rainbow stripes.

What does the future look like for Bodhi Kuhn?

The future for me looks like working as hard as possible to get to where I know I can be in the mountain bike world, but also to work towards my academic and personal goals in every way I can.