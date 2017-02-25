Getting to Know Britney White - Pacific Northwest Freerider

Britney White is a downhill racer and freerider based out of Glacier, Washington. You can find her on the podium at the local NW Cup series, as well as Crankworx and other select events throughout the year. It's not all race plates and podiums, though. Britney is a well-rounded rider that can turn her hand to the local dirt jumps, or an uphill suffer fest with ease. On top of that, she knows how to put together the type of riding edit that leaves you yearning to hit the trails. We get to Britney a little better in this week's 'Getting to Know.'
I'm a professional female mountain bike racer and freerider. I live just outside of Bellingham, Washington. I'm from a small Wyoming town where I rode horses and mules from the time I could walk as my parents ran an outfitting business in the Wind River and Gros Ventre mountain range while I was growing up. I skied all throughout my school years, got into rock climbing, and then discovered mountain bikes. I absolutely fell in love with the sport and it and it wasn't long before I found myself swapping my climbing shoes and skis for my bike. While I spend lots more time on two wheels these days, I still love getting out on my skis with friends, especially on good powder days.
Who do you ride for?
I ride for Deity, Shimano, Fox, Commencal, Profile Racing, Schwalbe, Five Ten, Troy Lee, Oakley, Park Tools, Terrain Gym and Alleycat Bike Shop.
Where are you happiest?
In the mountains, off the beaten path, drenched in sunshine with good friends, either having just finished a good climb or getting dropped off for some epic descent.
What’s been your favorite race/contest venue?
When I lived in Montana our close-knit local riding group raced a local DH race every year called Lone Peak's Revenge in Big Sky. It was something I always looked forward to because as I got faster I'd always have my buddies times to compare with mine. Also, it was a really technical trail we raced that got me nervous and excited for weeks leading up to it.
What are your favorite trails?
Oh Canada, you take the cake for this one. Whistler, Squamish & Pemberton all deliver depending on what you're looking for; tech, flow, they've got it all. Dirt Merchant's my all time favorite, though. Also, the trails near my house are good, it's hard to be that Pacific Northwest dirt.
What are your strengths?
The ability to ride multiple disciplines fairly well, I've spent a lot of time riding dirt jumps, downhill, and trail. Technical downhill descents are probably my strong point, though.
What are your weaknesses?
I'm afraid to crash, clipping in, and giving in on designated rest days and riding anyway. Terrain Gym in Bellingham has also been helping me with my fitness weaknesses for the last year which I'm so grateful for.
What’s been your worst crash over the years?
Casing a road gap in Spokane Washington after race practice. It wasn't a part of the course it was just for fun. I was a foot or two shy of the landing and went OTB hard in front of everyone there. I definitely felt that one the next day but still raced. My worst injury though was severing my Achilles tendon landing a drop.
Well, since I escaped them all I can't even recall one at the moment. I have had a lot of close calls, though.
Which bike from over the years conjures up the best memories?
My Haro X3 was the first bike I owned that I could really huck, everywhere I rode it all I wanted to do was get it in the air. Lots of memories, learning, and progressing happened on that bike. I even rode the Whole Enchilada in Moab Utah once on a hot day, that sucked.
What bikes are you riding right now?
Commencal DH V4, Commencal Meta AM V4, Deity Cryptkeeper.
Who’s your favorite rider?
Anne Caroline Chausson forever, so much respect. I've always admired her style on the bike and the humble attitude she carries along with it.
Who or what inspires you?
People whose passion cannot be extinguished. I'm inspired daily everyone around me, especially people who work hard to make their dreams a reality.
What do you enjoy doing away from bikes?
I enjoy hiking, skiing, being in the mountains riding a good mule, shopping, gardening, cooking, and eating good food.
What are you listening to right now?
My dog licking something.
What’s your favorite bike movie?
Seasons.
Whats your favorite non-bike movie/tv show?
Legends of the Fall, and not because of Brad Pitt.
What’s your favorite non-bike website?
Netflix at the moment, the nights get pretty long here this time of year. Also, while it's not a website, Instagram is fun to look at.
What’s your favorite motto or saying?
"Nod for the gate and give em' hell" or "just let er' buck." (My dad's a cowboy, his sayings have always stuck with me, they're the best.)
What grinds your gears?
The sound styrofoam makes when it rubs together.
What makes you happy?
My friends, spending time with my family, warm weather, my boyfriend and dog being silly, good food, cat videos, I could go forever with this one.
If you weren’t a pro mountain biker, what would you be doing?
I would most likely be some type of animal biologist or a wildlife photographer.
If you were in charge of the sport, what changes would you make?
I wouldn't change anything about the sport, mountain biking brings people together for a common goal, to have fun and feel like kids again. I think it's a hobby that can keep you feeling young forever. I would like to see more camera angles on the tracks though for watching the World Cups at home.
When you hang up your racing/ riding shoes, how do you want to be remembered?
Well, I hope to be riding some sort of bikes forever. Maybe I'll be an old roadie someday but I can't imagine my life without bikes. I hope to be remembered as a good person and someone who loved to ride and have fun.
What does the future hold for Britney White?
My future holds a lot more trails, trips, whips, and adventures. My goal is to continue to create videos, media, and photos that make you all want to get out and ride your bike, as well as a bit of racing. This summer I'm going to be sharing some of my bike adventures via a Destination series featuring a few of my favorite riding locations, so stay tuned for those!
