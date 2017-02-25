Getting to Know Britney White - Pacific Northwest Freerider





Britney White



Britney White is a downhill racer and freerider based out of Glacier, Washington. You can find her on the podium at the local NW Cup series, as well as Crankworx and other select events throughout the year. It's not all race plates and podiums, though. Britney is a well-rounded rider that can turn her hand to the local dirt jumps, or an uphill suffer fest with ease. On top of that, she knows how to put together the type of riding edit that leaves you yearning to hit the trails. We get to Britney a little better in this week's 'Getting to Know.'













Who is Britney White?



Who do you ride for?



I'm a professional female mountain bike racer and freerider. I live just outside of Bellingham, Washington. I'm from a small Wyoming town where I rode horses and mules from the time I could walk as my parents ran an outfitting business in the Wind River and Gros Ventre mountain range while I was growing up. I skied all throughout my school years, got into rock climbing, and then discovered mountain bikes. I absolutely fell in love with the sport and it and it wasn't long before I found myself swapping my climbing shoes and skis for my bike. While I spend lots more time on two wheels these days, I still love getting out on my skis with friends, especially on good powder days.I ride for Deity, Shimano, Fox, Commencal, Profile Racing, Schwalbe, Five Ten, Troy Lee, Oakley, Park Tools, Terrain Gym and Alleycat Bike Shop.



Where are you happiest?



What's been your favorite race/contest venue?



What are your favorite trails?



In the mountains, off the beaten path, drenched in sunshine with good friends, either having just finished a good climb or getting dropped off for some epic descent.When I lived in Montana our close-knit local riding group raced a local DH race every year called Lone Peak's Revenge in Big Sky. It was something I always looked forward to because as I got faster I'd always have my buddies times to compare with mine. Also, it was a really technical trail we raced that got me nervous and excited for weeks leading up to it.Oh Canada, you take the cake for this one. Whistler, Squamish & Pemberton all deliver depending on what you're looking for; tech, flow, they've got it all. Dirt Merchant's my all time favorite, though. Also, the trails near my house are good, it's hard to be that Pacific Northwest dirt.







What are your strengths?



What are your weaknesses?



What's been your worst crash over the years?



The ability to ride multiple disciplines fairly well, I've spent a lot of time riding dirt jumps, downhill, and trail. Technical downhill descents are probably my strong point, though.I'm afraid to crash, clipping in, and giving in on designated rest days and riding anyway. Terrain Gym in Bellingham has also been helping me with my fitness weaknesses for the last year which I'm so grateful for.Casing a road gap in Spokane Washington after race practice. It wasn't a part of the course it was just for fun. I was a foot or two shy of the landing and went OTB hard in front of everyone there. I definitely felt that one the next day but still raced. My worst injury though was severing my Achilles tendon landing a drop.





What's been your luckiest escape?



Which bike from over the years conjures up the best memories?



What bikes are you riding right now?



Well, since I escaped them all I can't even recall one at the moment. I have had a lot of close calls, though.My Haro X3 was the first bike I owned that I could really huck, everywhere I rode it all I wanted to do was get it in the air. Lots of memories, learning, and progressing happened on that bike. I even rode the Whole Enchilada in Moab Utah once on a hot day, that sucked.Commencal DH V4, Commencal Meta AM V4, Deity Cryptkeeper.



Who's your favorite rider?



Who or what inspires you?



What do you enjoy doing away from bikes?



Anne Caroline Chausson forever, so much respect. I've always admired her style on the bike and the humble attitude she carries along with it.People whose passion cannot be extinguished. I'm inspired daily everyone around me, especially people who work hard to make their dreams a reality.I enjoy hiking, skiing, being in the mountains riding a good mule, shopping, gardening, cooking, and eating good food.







What are you listening to right now?



What's your favorite bike movie? Seasons.



Whats your favorite non-bike movie/tv show?



My dog licking something.Legends of the Fall, and not because of Brad Pitt.



What's your favorite non-bike website?



What's your favorite motto or saying? Nod for the gate and give em' hell" or "just let er' buck." (My dad's a cowboy, his sayings have always stuck with me, they're the best.)



What grinds your gears?



Netflix at the moment, the nights get pretty long here this time of year. Also, while it's not a website, Instagram is fun to look at." or "." (My dad's a cowboy, his sayings have always stuck with me, they're the best.)The sound styrofoam makes when it rubs together.



What makes you happy?



If you weren't a pro mountain biker, what would you be doing?



My friends, spending time with my family, warm weather, my boyfriend and dog being silly, good food, cat videos, I could go forever with this one.I would most likely be some type of animal biologist or a wildlife photographer.