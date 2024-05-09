Getting to Know: 4 Up & Comers at the Cam Zink Invitational





Jerrell Webster



Age: 26

Sponsors: Specialized, Reverse Components

Instagram: @jerrell_webster



Believe it or not (and you won't watching him ride), Webster has only been mountain biking for three years. Hailing from New Hampshire, Webster grew up naturally athletic and competing in many different sports. He got into downhill long boarding in high school and excelled at that quickly as well. When Webster discovered the concept of suspension, it intrigued him and after years of riding longboards, he decided to give biking a try.



He found a 2012 Specialized Demo 8 for $700 on Facebook Marketplace and having recently switched to working in landscaping, was able to ride some small jumps before heading to Highland Bike Park. Highland not only gave him a place to learn, but a community to look up to and learn from. Webster's ultimate goal is to one day ride Red Bull Rampage. He's got several slopestyle events coming up this year and is pretty dialed with tricks, but is hoping to gain more big mountain experience this year as well. Webster's drive and dedication to anything he puts his mind to is evident in his riding and well showcased all weekend.



