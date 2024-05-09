Getting to Know: 4 Up & Comers at the Cam Zink Invitational

One of the best parts of the Cam Zink Invitational is how much up and coming talent is invited and able to come ride. The event's jump jam style format allows newer riders to session with seasoned athletes and learn from them feature by feature. There was an unreal amount of talented young riders this year, too many to count.
These were the folks braving the snow and wind just to keep riding when they could, showing their true dedication and love for progression in the sport.
Here are just a couple of those riders to keep your eyes on.
Weston Lukens
Age: 9
Sponsors: Prevelo Bikes, Oakley, HandUp Gloves, Manitou MTB, G-Form
Instagram: @wes_sends
The 9-year-old lives full time in a van with his parents and two siblings road tripping across the US and riding bikes. While Lukens has competed in enduro and downhill too, freeride is his favorite and it shows in his riding.
Lukens probably rode more than any other person at the event. While everyone else hunkered down in the snow, Lukens was out backflipping the first jump as many times as the wind would allow him winning him rider of the day.
Barb Edwards
Age: 24
Sponsors: Smith Optics, Versus Tires, Sensus, In the Hills Gang, YT Industries
Instagram: @alt_babs
Edwards was racing for Ft. Lewis College in Durango when she met the In the Hills Gang. After her first trip to the desert, she was hooked on freeride. Edwards has quickly made a name for herself and earned an invite to Casey Brown's Dark Horse event later this year.
Alongside the rest of the INTG, Edwards is helping pioneer the Green River Classic as well as an international riding project taking place in the next year. Just before the wind stopped all riding for the weekend, Edwards landed a front flip on the top jump at Zink's property earning her the Overall Winner for the women's riders for the weekend.
Jerrell Webster
Age: 26
Sponsors: Specialized, Reverse Components
Instagram: @jerrell_webster
Believe it or not (and you won't watching him ride), Webster has only been mountain biking for three years. Hailing from New Hampshire, Webster grew up naturally athletic and competing in many different sports. He got into downhill long boarding in high school and excelled at that quickly as well. When Webster discovered the concept of suspension, it intrigued him and after years of riding longboards, he decided to give biking a try.
He found a 2012 Specialized Demo 8 for $700 on Facebook Marketplace and having recently switched to working in landscaping, was able to ride some small jumps before heading to Highland Bike Park. Highland not only gave him a place to learn, but a community to look up to and learn from. Webster's ultimate goal is to one day ride Red Bull Rampage. He's got several slopestyle events coming up this year and is pretty dialed with tricks, but is hoping to gain more big mountain experience this year as well. Webster's drive and dedication to anything he puts his mind to is evident in his riding and well showcased all weekend.
Arlie Connolly
Age:18
Sponsors: Smith Optics, Pivot Cycles, Destroyer Equipment, Mt. Bachelor, Sagebrush Cycles
Instagram: @arlie_connolly
Connolly has been mountain biking since since he was eight years old. He raced downhill competitively until he was 17 before diving headfirst into the freeride scene. He's been a digger at both Proving Grounds Pacific City and Prineville, but this year's Cam Zink Invitational is his first freeride event as an athlete.
Connolly dreams of moving to Utah to ride and film more and become a full-time athlete, but mostly aspires to be the best version of himself on and off the bike whether that's as a fully paid athlete or not. Few 18-year-olds are as well spoken and dedicated as Connolly and both his riding and his attitude were huge assets to the event.