Getting to Know Colorado Shredder DJ Brandt



DJ Brandt DJ is another member of the new generation of freeriders taking the sport to the next level and continuously pushing limits. He brings effortless style and wicked tricks to big mountain riding, spending much of his time scouting zones in the Utah landscape. A creative builder as well, it's likely we'll be seeing more of DJ as he sets his sights on Rampage 2018.





Describe yourself.

23 years old. I can’t sit still man. Every day I wake up, I have to go out and do something that makes me feel accomplished.



Where are you from and where do you live?

Denver, CO. currently hanging out in Virgin, UT for a few months!





Who do you ride for?

Mongoose bikes, Raceface, Kali protectives, Trestle Bike park, VP Components, 5.10, Shimano, Sensus, Feedback sports, Kuat Racks, Smith optics, MRP, RST suspension and Grassroots cycles.





What does a typical day look like for you?

Well seems like since I’ve been staying out in Virgin with Ethan it goes something like this. Cruise the local coffee spot for breakfast. Come home and try to decide what to ride. Get distracted by the pit bike for an hour or so. Try to decide again. Get distracted by making videos in the driveway. Finally, pack up to go ride. Drive around looking at zones. Get distracted by shooting guns. Drive around some more. Try to find something to shoot photos on. End up digging a new feature. Probably ride a few ridgelines. Then we’ll usually ride jumps til dark. Cruise some Mexican food. Then maybe go for a drive in the Freeride Ferrari and do it all over again. The days here are insane!

What are your weaknesses?

I’m kind of scared of heights but I’m working on that one haha





What are your strengths?

I’d say video stuff on my DH and DJ bikes.





What bikes are you riding right now?

Mongoose Boot’r, Mongoose Teocali and Mongoose Fireball.



How was it being a first-time builder at Rampage?

Tiring, but super cool for sure. Feel like we did a pretty good job building a podium line 1st year. I wanted to come and see the big show in person and what better way than by digging for your best bud. Being out there building the coolest features we could imagine definitely sparked my interest for a wildcard in 2018...





Do you have any big projects or trips planned for the rest of 2017?

Going to Mexico for Taxco. After that, I want to film a video in Virgin!





Who or what inspires you?

I never want to look back on life and wish I had done something.



What's been your worst crash over the years?

Breaking my Femur near the top of Kong takes the cake!





Who's your favorite rider?

Impossible for me to pick just one. I love watching so many peoples riding. Obviously, people like Andreu, Aggy and Zink are pretty up there. I also look up to Nicholi quite a bit for his keep going no matter what attitude.





Where's your favorite place to ride?

Virgin for sure.



What do you enjoy doing away from bikes?

Snowboarding is a huge passion of mine. I also like running the camera, shooting guns and anything that involves going fast or jumping.





What's your favorite non-bike website?

Shockmansion.





What's your favorite motto or saying?

“Life’s crazy”





What annoys you?

Slow drivers and people who refer to action sports as hobbies.





What makes you happy?

Burritos and doing cool stuff.



If you weren't a pro mountain biker, what would you be doing?

Probably be welding away.





Where do you think the future of freeride is headed?

This question stumped me for so long actually. Hard to say honestly but I know we are going to keep it alive and keep progressing it. Sky’s the limit and we’re just scratching the surface!





How do you want to be remembered?

I want people to have a positive image of me in their minds. I want to be seen as a great rider but also as someone who is really out there living life. I want to have inspired people to go out and live their lives.





What does the future hold for DJ Brandt?

A ton of riding, more videos and insane trips with the boys!



