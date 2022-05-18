Getting to Know: Commencal Muc-Offs New Junior Talent, Hugo Marini

I first saw Hugo Marini race at Isola 2000 in 2020 . He was only 14 and racing in the cadet class. Amongst all the riders there, which included Loic Bruni, Hugo stood out. Not because of how wild or big he was going, but because of his form. He was so clean and precise; through the corners his head was up, he was centred on the bike and his elbows were at almost perfect right angles. It was textbook position from a rider two years away from being able to race at the highest levels. At the end of that day he was only 10 seconds off the winning time from the elite race.Junior careers are strange and delicate things, there are so many things that can happen and how the rider is supported is crucial. Hailing from Nice in the South of France, Hugo grew up surrounded by world-class racers - his father's old racing buddies are a JP Bruni and Claude Vergier. When it came time to search for a team, he managed to land a spot on one of the strongest teams in the paddock: Commencal Muc-Off. Hugo and his family have done a great job of putting him in a strong position to race World Cups and certainly he is a rider worth watching through the next couple of years to see just what sort of racer his is going to mature into. A fast one is a pretty good bet.

Where are you from and where do you live now?

I come from the South of France, near Nice.

Who do you ride for?

I ride for Commencal Muc-off by Riding Addiction since this year.

What does a typical day look like for you?

My typical day during the week is 8am-5pm at school and after I go back home. Then, either I go to the gym or I ride my bike. It depends what my coach schedules for me! At the weekend, I often ride downhill in Mandelieu, Sanremo, Blausasc… it depends. I often ride with my friends and my father always does the shuttle.

How did you get into mountain biking and racing?

It’s thanks to my father, passionate about biking, that I was put on this path and it’s thank to him and JP Bruni (president of US Cagnes VTT club) that I like this sport and especially the competition spirit. I joined the US Cagnes VTT very young - at the age of 5, I started BMX competition because I was not yet old enough to ride DH competition. Then, in cadet I started racing DH.

There are so many strong racers and so much DH history around you, how does it feel to try and make it as a racer with all that around you?

It's really motivating for me to see the level in our region. We all have the same goal and there's no pressure. Personally, I find that there is real sharing among the riders, often at weekends we organise trips with our clubs all together to Mandelieu, San Romolo... There's a great atmosphere, we laugh, we share lines and push each other on hard, but all in a friendly way.

What are your strengths?

I am adaptable, a perfectionist and rigorous.

What are your weaknesses?

I am careless, lack communication and impatient.

What’s been the worse crash you've had?

I think in Les Orres for the last round of the French Cup 2020. I had a massive crash in a rock garden, it was an impressive one but by luckily I suffered no injuries!

Where’s your favorite place to ride?

I like to ride in Sanremo in Italy. It is the best place for eating traditional pasta after training.

What bikes are you riding right now?

I'm riding on the Commencal Supreme V5.

Who inspires you?

I’m inspired by Loic Bruni, Loris Vergier, Amaury Pierron and Myriam Nicole.

What do you enjoy doing away from bikes?

I love golf, motocross, social media and simulator.

What do you do to rest and recover after a race?

I’m just chilling and taking time with my family and my friends.

What advice would you give to someone trying to get into racing?

Find a friend to ride with, have fun and go for it, then look at the result later haha.

How do you get focused before a race?

Staying alone when I am warming up. I focus on myself and getting ready for the race.

Where do you think the future of racing is headed?

More media coverage - I hope it will be at the Olympic Games one day, it could be very nice.