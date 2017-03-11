Getting to Know - Damon Iwanaga

This California native knows how to send it and yes, he rides with the Fest Series. When not at Northstar bike park or with the Fest boys he can be found working to make a positive difference in the lives of those around him. An enthusiasm for life and some incredible style on a bike make Damon hard not to like.
Who is Damon Iwanaga?
That is a good one right there. I smile a eat a lot of gas station food, love life, work 4-5 days a week, have great people around me, and try to keep the stoke high!
Where are you from and where do you live?
I was born and raised in Gilroy, Ca. Yes, the garlic capital of the world… After High School, I moved up to Lake Tahoe, surfed the couch wave and ended up in Incline Village, Nevada.
Loose Riders, Deity, Five Ten, Village Ski Loft, Ninjaz Gloves, and Brad, Cam, Howie, and Mark over at YT Industries US made last year possible for me with an amazing bike and parts at hand when needed, thank you, guys.
What are your strengths?
Knowing my dad is always watching over.
What are your weaknesses?
I'd say being on the smaller side of most normal-sized human beings… ha, I don’t know; bodywise my knees are bad, at heart Summer the dog, at my job.
How did you get involved with the Fest Series?
That is another good one. I think timing and luck? and Instagram. Really, Kyle Jameson is just the man. I can’t thank him and Arik Swan enough for the huge opportunity they gave me to throw some shovel loads, meet a ridiculous amount of rad people, and ride during the Cruz Fest event. That is where I was fortunate to meet another rad human, Nico Vink who gave me the opportunity to ride at Loose and Royal Fest.
What's been your worst crash over the years?
When I was 13 or 14 I compression fractured my T6,7,and 8 racing motocross. I kind of just high sided and started flipping down this chute like downhill. That actually made me shorter and stunted the growth in those vertebrae. Or possibly jumping out of a car when I was 2 and fractured my skull.
Where's your favorite place to ride?
Easily, Northstar. I haven’t been riding that long to get to a bunch of places but no better place than home. Then the obvious, Whistler.
What bikes are you riding right now?
I have a 2015 YT-Industries Tues and a sweet cruiser bike.
Do you have any big projects or trips planned for 2017?
I don’t have any big projects planned at the moment other than putting out more video content. For trips wise, I plan on heading over to Europe a couple times for a couple fest stops and then traveling around here in the states.
What inspires you?
Open minded people inspire me. It doesn’t only come from mountain bikes or motocross. It’s the people who go out and get what they want. I don’t mean getting paid the big bucks, but having a passion and actually make a difference in people's lives.
Who's your favorite rider?
My favorite rider has always been Mike Aitken. That is such a tough question being there is a ridiculous amount of amazing riders. Aggy and R-Dogg are definitely two dudes I could watch all day like Chase Hawk.
What do you enjoy doing away from bikes?
My roots are in Motocross so that is right there with MTB. Half the season I can’t ride locally due to snow so getting on my board or the recently learned skis is at the top.
What's your favorite non-bike website?
I scroll on Amazon way too much.
What's your favorite motto or saying?
I say “dude” a lot. Favorite motto, “Till the wheels fall off”
What grinds your gears?
Bad drivers, ironic? Ha.
What makes you happy?
Being on my bicycle.
What do you enjoy listening to?
People arguing about stupid things.
If you weren't a pro mountain biker what would you be doing?
I’m not even sure if I am that. There was this card I paid for to race and then just ran into trees. Haha. I’m not sure, I am working on my teaching credentials so probably being a Highschool teacher.
Where do you think the future of freeride is headed?
I see the size of jumps going towards the FMX world. It's insane how big riders are going. The lines of big mountain or man-made have just been getting to a whole different level. But I feel like it is making its own little corner again. The whole social media thing is crazy fast paced, showcasing so many talented riders every minute. So I think the base of it will expand a lot over these coming years even more than it has been.
How do you want to be remembered?
I want to be remembered as a person who made a difference in your life.
What does the future hold for Damon Iwanaga?
Hopefully some good things! I will be doing a little bit of racing, a few fest stops, head up to Crankworx, and mix it up in between!
