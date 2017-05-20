INTERVIEWS

Getting to Know: DH Racer Samantha Kingshill

May 20, 2017
by Harrison Fetter  
Getting to Know DH Racer Samantha Kingshill



SAMANTHA KINGSHILL
To say she's fast is an understatement. Placing second at Nationals, Samantha loves to go 'full send' through rock gardens and over any jump she can find. In her free time, she enjoys the outdoors through camping and fly-fishing. With an incredible attitude and work ethic, it will be exciting to see what the future holds for this young rider.




Who is Samantha Kingshill?

That's me! The crazy seventeen-year-old that loves bikes and is just about to finish up highschool, finally.


Where are you from and where do you live now?

Sacramento CA and still currently residing in my parent's house.


Who do you ride for?

College Cyclery (oldest bike shop in Sacramento) Vittoria Tires, Truckerco, DVO Suspension, O'Neal, MTB Parks, Crankbrothers, Fiveten, Ryders Eyewear.

Kingshill was out on course practicing hard. Look for a solid finish from her tomorrow.


Where are you happiest?

On the bike, sideways in the air!


What’s been your favourite race/contest venue?

The DVO Bootleg Canyon Winter Gravity Series.


What are your favorite trails?

Anything with steep sharp rocks that want to peel your face off and big jumps!


What are your strengths?

I'm stubborn, if I struggle with a section of track I keep at it…


What are your weaknesses?

…until I am in a hospital bed…

Samantha Kingshill Crash

by harrisonfetter
Views: 572    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


What’s been your worst crash over the years?

It was my first time racing at Bootleg Canyon, I believe I was twelve at the time and had just gotten a new bike, new gear, and ready for the race season. On the first day of practice, the second run down the hill, I hit this small shelf drop and that was all I could remember. I ended up dislocating my shoulder, fracturing my orbital bone and had a pretty serious concussion. It was a non-stop drive home filled with bloody noses, and puke.


What’s been your luckiest escape?

I had just turned seven at the time and had just gotten my first "big girl bike" (26" Specialized Hotrock) and I wanted to go test it out on the local trails. There is a lovely trail in Auburn, California, very close to where I live, that is called the Confluence. It is a wonderful trail with all the good stuff bikers enjoy and has its fair share of gorgeous views! This trail also has a few narrow spots and I got distracted in a rocky narrow section that had a drop to death and a river. Luckily my bike and I hit a rock a few feet down and my dad was able to pull me back up.


Best moment on the bike?

There have been many great moments and it's so hard to just choose one but if I could sum it up, anytime in the air, whether it be sending jumps or hovering over rock gardens.

Jr. World Champ Samantha Kingshill crushing the rock garden and taking the win in the Pro GRT downhill race.


Which bike from over the years conjures up the best memories?

My good old Kona Stinky Jr. from way back when. That was my DH bike that I'd send down anything. At one point I sent it down this deformed concrete drop to dirt then crashed and landed on a dead cat… It was also my first time experiencing how disc brakes work. I was flying down the local trails, had left my dad in the dust and could not quite see what was in front of me. It looked like a small lip to a nice landing at the time, until I realized it was a really big crevasse gap. I panic braked and went completely over the bars into the crevasse. This bike now belongs to my little brother.


What bikes are you riding right now?

Right now I am currently riding a carbon fiber Giant Glory, Giant Reign (for those rare enduro's I'll do and Sea Otter), and Giant STP (for skatepark, dual slalom, and sending the local dirt jumps) all generously provided by College Cyclery. (The Giant Glory is actually the owner's bike, Terry Cox)


Who’s your favorite rider?

That's hard to say, I grew up watching so many legends racing and loved watching all of the Clay Porter films where Steve Peat and Sam Hill would battle in world cups but I think Peaty has always been my favorite! Amazingly I met him at my first World Champs and didn't break down hysterically.


Who or what inspires you?

All of the people I meet traveling! It's always fun to find out how they are living their lives and think about the possibilities of what I could do.

Samantha Kingshill College Cyclery Kali finished on the top step in the Pro Women s category. At just 16 years old she seems unstoppable this season.

What do you enjoy doing away from bikes?

Hiking and fly-fishing! One thing that I love about Mammoth Mountain is that Saddle Bag Lake is right next door. A week before a race, I love to camp in that area and hike out to the lake and doing some fly-fishing.


What are you listening to right now?

The Bees – A Minha Menina


What’s your favorite bike movie?

Hypnosis Or any Clay Porter Film.


What's your favorite non-bike movie/tv show?

Kick-Ass 2


What’s your favorite non-bike website?

YouTube


What’s your favorite motto or saying?

Make every day excellent!

Samantha Kingshill College Cyclery O Neal Truckerco Posse killed it again in Pro Women winning by 50 seconds. Unfortunately only three gals signed up in the class despite a large purse on offer.


What grinds your gears?

Shifting and sprinting uphill, I've chipped a few doing such activities Wink


What makes you happy?

A fantastic day of shredding downhill with no mechanical's or crashes… and a Mexican grill restaurant.


If you weren’t a pro mountain biker, what would you be doing?

Suffering in public highschool trying to figure out the meaning of life.


If you were in charge of the sport, what changes would you make?

I've been to a few races where there was a go on go start. I would make it mandatory to have to normal go after five start for every downhill race.


When you hang up your racing/riding shoes, how do you want to be remembered?

I don't think that it's possible to hang up my riding shoes, I'm riding my bike to my own funeral! However, when I go, I'd like to be remembered as the overly excited girl that dominated in downhill mountain biking.


What does the future hold for Samantha Kingshill?

I don't know, but I hope I've got some good things in store for me.

A silver medalist in the recent Junior World Downhill Championships 17 year-old Samantha Kingshill College Cyclery O Neal captured her first overall USA Cycling Pro GRT series championship.

MENTIONS: @vittoria / @DVOSuspension / @crankbrothers


Must Read This Week
Enduro World Series Round 3, Madeira - Results
100518 views
Spy Shots of Tahnée Seagrave's New Transition T11 - Fort William BDS
80117 views
Danny Hart and Manon Carpenter Win Fort William World Cup Warm-up
64846 views
Nino Schurter's Custom Scott Spark RC- XC World Cup Round 1, Nove Mesto
59755 views
First Look: Intense's New 29er DH Bike
59279 views
Mr Wolf Banger Tire Insert - First Ride
56891 views
Pivot Mach 5.5 Carbon – First Ride
55621 views
EWS Madeira Film Festival, Viewer's Choice Winner Announced
45360 views

5 Comments

  • + 8
 We met her up at Downieville a couple of years ago.
Not the nicest kid I've met.
Right before Second Divide She was telling everybody to go first "You'll slow me down". My buddy commented to her that she must be fast...She looked at us with a disgusted look and says "lm a pro, what do you think".

I guess we were supposed to know who she was...
  • + 1
 very well deserved Awesome Girl Sam is .... Stoked for you Sammy !!! I know her....... last year at the first Bootleg race ,well I only went to hit the Bender Sender .... I had hit it once an was hiking back to the top when Sammy pulled up an said "I want to hit that ,so I asked if she wanted me to lead an tow her in ... she said yep ...and then proceeded to hit it with Style !! I was very impressed as the Bender Sender is not "Small".....
  • + 4
 @Prax- Multiple similar encounters at pro grts and Nationals. Not impressed.
  • + 1
 Her favorite movie is "kick-ass 2" -- that tells us all we need to know
  • + 1
 You had me at The Bees

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.034700
Mobile Version of Website