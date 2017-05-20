Getting to Know: DH Racer Samantha Kingshill







SAMANTHA KINGSHILL To say she's fast is an understatement. Placing second at Nationals, Samantha loves to go 'full send' through rock gardens and over any jump she can find. In her free time, she enjoys the outdoors through camping and fly-fishing. With an incredible attitude and work ethic, it will be exciting to see what the future holds for this young rider.









Who is Samantha Kingshill? Who is Samantha Kingshill?

That's me! The crazy seventeen-year-old that loves bikes and is just about to finish up highschool, finally.





Where are you from and where do you live now? Where are you from and where do you live now?

Sacramento CA and still currently residing in my parent's house.





Who do you ride for? Who do you ride for?

College Cyclery (oldest bike shop in Sacramento) Vittoria Tires, Truckerco, DVO Suspension, O'Neal, MTB Parks, Crankbrothers, Fiveten, Ryders Eyewear.



Where are you happiest? Where are you happiest?

On the bike, sideways in the air!





What’s been your favourite race/contest venue? What’s been your favourite race/contest venue?

The DVO Bootleg Canyon Winter Gravity Series.





What are your favorite trails? What are your favorite trails?

Anything with steep sharp rocks that want to peel your face off and big jumps!





What are your strengths? What are your strengths?

I'm stubborn, if I struggle with a section of track I keep at it…





What are your weaknesses? What are your weaknesses?

…until I am in a hospital bed…



What’s been your worst crash over the years? What’s been your worst crash over the years?

It was my first time racing at Bootleg Canyon, I believe I was twelve at the time and had just gotten a new bike, new gear, and ready for the race season. On the first day of practice, the second run down the hill, I hit this small shelf drop and that was all I could remember. I ended up dislocating my shoulder, fracturing my orbital bone and had a pretty serious concussion. It was a non-stop drive home filled with bloody noses, and puke.





What’s been your luckiest escape? What’s been your luckiest escape?

I had just turned seven at the time and had just gotten my first "big girl bike" (26" Specialized Hotrock) and I wanted to go test it out on the local trails. There is a lovely trail in Auburn, California, very close to where I live, that is called the Confluence. It is a wonderful trail with all the good stuff bikers enjoy and has its fair share of gorgeous views! This trail also has a few narrow spots and I got distracted in a rocky narrow section that had a drop to death and a river. Luckily my bike and I hit a rock a few feet down and my dad was able to pull me back up.





Best moment on the bike? Best moment on the bike?

There have been many great moments and it's so hard to just choose one but if I could sum it up, anytime in the air, whether it be sending jumps or hovering over rock gardens.



Which bike from over the years conjures up the best memories? Which bike from over the years conjures up the best memories?

My good old Kona Stinky Jr. from way back when. That was my DH bike that I'd send down anything. At one point I sent it down this deformed concrete drop to dirt then crashed and landed on a dead cat… It was also my first time experiencing how disc brakes work. I was flying down the local trails, had left my dad in the dust and could not quite see what was in front of me. It looked like a small lip to a nice landing at the time, until I realized it was a really big crevasse gap. I panic braked and went completely over the bars into the crevasse. This bike now belongs to my little brother.





What bikes are you riding right now? What bikes are you riding right now?

Right now I am currently riding a carbon fiber Giant Glory, Giant Reign (for those rare enduro's I'll do and Sea Otter), and Giant STP (for skatepark, dual slalom, and sending the local dirt jumps) all generously provided by College Cyclery. (The Giant Glory is actually the owner's bike, Terry Cox)





Who’s your favorite rider? Who’s your favorite rider?

That's hard to say, I grew up watching so many legends racing and loved watching all of the Clay Porter films where Steve Peat and Sam Hill would battle in world cups but I think Peaty has always been my favorite! Amazingly I met him at my first World Champs and didn't break down hysterically.





Who or what inspires you? Who or what inspires you?

All of the people I meet traveling! It's always fun to find out how they are living their lives and think about the possibilities of what I could do.



What do you enjoy doing away from bikes? What do you enjoy doing away from bikes?

Hiking and fly-fishing! One thing that I love about Mammoth Mountain is that Saddle Bag Lake is right next door. A week before a race, I love to camp in that area and hike out to the lake and doing some fly-fishing.





What are you listening to right now? What are you listening to right now?

The Bees – A Minha Menina





What’s your favorite bike movie? What’s your favorite bike movie?

Hypnosis Or any Clay Porter Film.





What's your favorite non-bike movie/tv show? What's your favorite non-bike movie/tv show?

Kick-Ass 2





What’s your favorite non-bike website? What’s your favorite non-bike website?

YouTube





What’s your favorite motto or saying? What’s your favorite motto or saying?

Make every day excellent!



