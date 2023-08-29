Getting to Know Eddie Reynolds, The 17-Year-Old Crankworx Whip-Off Winner

Photo: Boris Beyer

Who is Eddie Reynolds?

Photo: Boris Beyer

I am a 17-year-old bike rider!

Where are you from and where do you live now?

I am from San Diego, California! Still living here in Coronado now.

How did you start mountain biking?

My dad influenced me heavily putting me on a BMX bike, skateboard, surfboard, and dirtbike from a very early age, around the age of 6 I got my first mountain bike and took off from there.

Who are your sponsors?

Photo: Ian Hylands

I am on the Kona Factory Team with support from Shimano, DEITY, Marzocchi, Enve, Maxxis, and CushCore, as well as Fox clothing head to toe! And of course, my homeshop Chainline Bikes which is why I am in the position I am today.

What does it mean to you to have backing from sponsors?

It means everything to me. Having a close relationship with all of my wonderful sponsors is vital to me in order to grow and build with each other as I begin my career.

What does a typical day look like for you?

My typical day usually consists of either biking, surfing, or skating. The best days consist of all three! I am currently a senior in high school doing full-time public school but a surf and MTB sesh is well reasonable given the beautiful place I live.

What riding accomplishments are you most proud of?

I would most definitely have to say this year’s Crankworx Whistler as a whole. I was so pumped with my riding grabbing a 4th in slalom, round of 8 pump track, round of 16 for my first speed and style, and a whip-off win to top off the week.[PCAPTION[Photos: Ian Hylands[/PCAPTION]

How does it feel to manage the pressure of growing up into the elites after such a successful time racing as a junior?

Cutting my junior racing short early and stepping up to elites was the best decision I could’ve made. Yet that does come with the pressure of proving myself and showing that I belong in the field. Being in my second year of elites now and putting in results that I’m happy with, I’m learning that I can handle pressure when the pressure is on. I’m learning more and more every race and that’s exactly what I want to keep doing!

What are your strengths?

My strength as a rider and a person is most definitely keeping it fun all the time. Riding bikes and sharing good times gets me stoked no matter where, when, or what I’m doing!

What are your weaknesses?

Photo: Boris Beyer

Gate starts.

What’s the best part of being a racer?

The best part about being a racer is just riding bikes with good people! A win is always a good part but can’t beat riding bikes with your homies.

What’s the hardest part of being a racer?

The hardest part about being a racer is dealing with mistakes. Mostly because mistakes are preventable. It doesn’t feel good making a mistake or crashing during a race andhaving to think of what the outcome could be if that didn’t happen. But shit does happen and those are learning experiences.

Where is your favorite place to ride?

I have to go with Whistler, Oaxaca Mexico, or some classic San Diego freeride spots!

What has been your worst crash over the years?

Photo: Boris Beyer

In 2021 I ruptured my spleen riding a skatepark. Knocked myself out really good, woke up and knew something was off. Was in the hospital for a week but thankfully recoverytime was only 7 weeks. Definitely the most pain I’ve endured over the course of days. Do not recommend!

Who or what inspires you?

I get inspired by riding bikes with friends. Sharing laps at a bike park, doing stupid tricks, big sessions, just having a good time on bikes is what inspires me to keep riding every single day.

What do you enjoy doing away from biking?

I enjoy surfing, skating, and dirt biking almost as much as I love riding bikes!

Do you have a favorite motto or saying?

Photo: Boris Beyer

As a kid my dad emphasized the saying, “walk soft, carry a big stick” or, “actions speak louder than words.” I’ve grown to stay humble and never talk highly about myself.

How do you want to be remembered?

I want to be remembered and valued not just as a rider, but as a person that people look up to, enjoy being around, and someone that shares the stoke of biking to everyone out there!

What does the future hold for you?

Photo: Boris Beyer

If I could keep going down the path I’m on right now, I couldn’t be happier. The future holds lots of biking that I aim to make stand out from the norm and open people’s eyes to how awesome bikes are! I am insanely grateful to be in the position I’m in right now with such a good group of people surrounding me!