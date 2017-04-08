Getting to Know - Ethan Nell





ETHAN NELL This Utah native loves to go big. Hucking a flatspin or throwing a moto whip over the massive Fest Series kickers seems like just another day at the office. When not traveling, Ethan hits the big mountain lines in his home state and rides moto whenever he can. With some incredible composure and a presence on and off the bike, this young rider is one to pay attention to.





I'm just a kid having as much fun as possible going big on two wheels.





I am from Southern Utah, living in St. George.





As of now, I ride for YT Industries, Spank, Ryders Eyewear, Sensus, and Fist handwear, with some cool stuff in the works.



I really like riding huge jumps which I think comes from having a background in moto. I also feel super comfortable riding steep, exposed lines. That comes from living where Red Bull Rampage goes down and riding there from the start.





My weaknesses are definitely more on the slopestyle side of things like trick combos with lots of tailwhips and barspins. I don't do those too often.





I helped Kyle Jameson dig last year preCruzFest and he let me ride. CruzFest went well and the boys were stoked. I then got invited to Aggy's and so on and so forth. I think I was the only one that was able to make it to every single event last year!



I think one of my worst crashes ever was at Loosefest last year when I didn't get the right pump and cased one of the big dawgs. I went OTB and slid a good 30–40 feet tearing most of the skin off of my body. That one was a long few weeks of painful showers.





I really enjoy riding in Kamloops BC. The bike park and the Farm will forever be one of my favorite places to ride. On a side note, though, nothing is better than riding at home. Kong laps with the boys and big exposed lines are the best.





I am riding my small 26" YT Tues, and my YT Play slope bike.



2017 will be a big year for sure! I'Il be hitting all of the Fest series events around the world as well as some filming trips in some wild places, Crankworx Whistler, Redbull Skygate in China, and a ton of filming in between! I am also really hoping to get to ride my home event Red Bull Rampage. We'll see how the year pans out. It should be super fun!





Going big with lots of style really inspires me. I watch a lot of moto freeriding videos and that's exactly what those videos are all about. Every rider on the Fest inspires me as well. Watching and riding with those guys blows my mind every time.



It's honestly so hard to say. Watching Andreu steeze every massive jump in the world or Aggy and Sorge throw a whip your mind can't even fathom who comes to mind first. There's a lot of guys I love watching ride a bike. Mostly the dudes I get to travel the world with. The Fest Series boys.



Away from bikes I really enjoy surfing, hanging out at the lake jumping off some cliffs, hunting/fishing in the mountains and just chilling around.



Shock Mansion or Motocross Action.



"You have to believe if you wish to achieve."



Delayed flights and waiting on people.



Flowing around on my bike or my dirtbike with good people.



Wake up and build a 120+ foot jump for my moto in the hills, ride it, have some tacos at the taco shop, go for some Kong laps or ride some jumps in Virgin with Reed Boggs if we're both home, dinner, ride some street or hang with homies and girls. This is usually the daily routine when I'm home. It doesn't get better than that daily routine! I'm super blessed.





I'd still be riding every day, trying to do cool things.





I really hope it moves in the direction of the Fest series style events. Going big and riding unique features/lines is what I really enjoy seeing and riding.





As a kid that loved having a good time and hopefully had a bit of style once in a while.



