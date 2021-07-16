Getting to Know Hattie Harnden, the Youngest Elite Women's EWS Winner in History

Who is Hattie Harnden?

A 20-year-old girl who has grown up with three brothers that keep her on her toes.

Where are you from and where do you live now?

I’m from West Malvern, a small village in England and it’s still home.

How did you start mountain biking?

When I was about 8 my mum signed my three brothers and I up to the local cycling clubs (Malvern Cycle Sport) summer coaching, as something to keep us busy over the holidays. I was never very good, but when I was about 12 my older brother did a local XC race and so I was encouraged to have a go too. I came last but I really enjoyed it so I continued to have a go at a few more over the following years and very quickly got hooked.

Who are your sponsors?

Trek Bikes, Sram, Rock Shox, 100%, Bontrager, CrankBrothers, Osprey, ODI, MRP, WD40, JBL, Garmin, Cush Core, Unior Bike Tools, and Feedback Sports.

What bikes do you ride?

Trek Slash - Enduro bikeTrek Supercaliber - XC bikeTrek Boone - Cyclocross bike

What does a typical day look like for you?

Every day of the week is often different, however my favourite days of the week are the ones where I head to the gym for a few hours in the morning and then out on the bike in the afternoon. Usually on my Trek Supercaliber, with some sort of efforts within the ride.

Not many people compete at the top level in multiple disciplines. What is that like for you?

It keeps me very busy (haha). There are lots of great things about it. I love that it means I get to race throughout the entire year. The best thing I think though is the fact that it gets/encourages your brain to think differently, depending on what bike you’re on. Each of the bikes I race are quite different from each other, but they all have skills and areas that overlap and transfer across. Plus I get to do what I love at the highest level and it doesn’t get better than that.

Out of cyclocross, cross country, and enduro, do you have a favourite?

I always feel like this is a trick question because (for me) there isn’t a right answer. I love them all. Enduro is unbelievably fun and I still can’t believe it's my job to ride down hills as fast as I can. However there is a buzz that I get from XC and Cyclocross that can’t be found in enduro. The buzz of being on a start line, the mass start and then being bar-to-bar giving it your absolute all.

What riding accomplishments are you most proud of?

My first Elite women’s Enduro World Series win - EWS R4 La Thuile 2021Elite Women's cyclocross National Champion 2020 + 20212019 U21 Trophy of Nations - Won2018 Junior MTB XC World Championships - 3rd2018 U23 Cyclocross World Championships - 4th2020 U23 MTB XC World Cup Nove Mesto - 4th2020 U21 Enduro World Series R1, 2 + 3 - 1st

What are your strengths?

I’m a hard worker, I believe you should earn what you want, no one will do it for you.

What are your weaknesses?

Peanut butter.

Where is your favourite place to ride?

I loved the trails in La Thuile, Italy. Fast, steep and techy.

What has been your worst crash over the years?

Touch wood, I’ve managed to get away without any big crashes. The worst was probably about 7 years ago. I had a big over the bars in training on my XC bike and broke my right shoulder socket, permanently stopping growth in that bone and leaving me with one arm shorter than the other.

Who or what inspires you?

People who are passionate about what they do and work hard for what they want.

What do you enjoy doing away from biking?

I enjoy cooking and baking. When I’m home I often make bread and always make sure there is dessert. Also using old bits of wood and nails laying around my dad shed I make nail threaded signs and artwork.

Do you have a favourite motto or saying?

My dad always tells me that “when the going gets tough, the tough gets going.”

What you do think about the future of mountain biking?

I think that it will continue to grow and become more accessible to more people.

How do you want to be remembered?

As someone who finishes smiling, no matter the result because bikes are so much fun!

What does the future hold for you?

Hopefully a long career in whichever discipline(s) I end up pursuing. I also hope to qualify to represent England at the Commonwealth Games next year for XC. The dream is to one day earn a set of rainbow stripes. Most importantly I hope I forever have fun riding my bike.