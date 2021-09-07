Getting to Know: Junior World Champs Bronze Medallist Gracey Hemstreet

Gracey Hemstreet grew up on the Sunshine Coast and started riding bikes at the Coast Gravity Park in Sechelt, BC in 2014. This year, she burst onto the international downhill scene in the Junior category with a 5th place in her first-ever World Cup race in Maribor followed by a third place at World Championships in Val di Sole. After her World Cup DH stint, she's heading to Oregon for Proving Grounds September 10th-11th. We caught up with Gracey ahead of the event.

Who is Gracey Hemstreet?

Hi, I’m Gracey. I enjoy the outdoors and going on adventures in the wilderness, especially if it involves riding bikes.

Where are you from?

I am from the Sunshine Coast, British Columbia!!

Who do I ride for?

I ride for Commencal Canada.

What are accomplishments that I’m proud of?

In 2019, I won the Canadian National Champs, and had a pretty good results record that year. This year, 2021 I started racing World Cups and recently got 3rd at the World Championships in Italy!

What are highlights from 2020/2021?

Travelling around Europe has been one of the biggest highlights of my life ! It has been the best experience, racing my bike and travelling with family and friends.

What are you mostly looking forward to at Proving Grounds?

I am really looking forward to pushing myself out of my comfort zone and trying new things and meeting new people.

You've been invited to Proving Grounds this year. How are you preparing for that?

Honestly, I’m not really preparing for Proving Grounds at the moment, just because I am in Europe racing World Cups. But before I left I was jumping a lot.

What does a typical day look like for you?

Well, when I'm in school, I wake up at 6:30 go to the gym then get ready go to school, then after I go home and go for a pedal or shuttle laps!

How did you get into mountain biking?

Photo by Jake Davidson in the Coast Gravity Park.

Well my dad (Darren Hemstreet) and a few others created the Coast Gravity Park in Sechelt, BC in 2014 so I started riding there and never stopped!

What’s the hardest part about being a mountain biker?

Honestly, I think it’s just staying focused and remembering what my goals are and how I want to achieve them and to keep pushing and working hard.

Whats the best part about being a mountain biker?

The best part is riding my bike because it’s so much fun, and also making goals and achieving them.

What are your strengths?

I’m pretty decent and jumping and cornering, from riding bike park my entire life.

What are your weaknesses?

When I’m racing I’d say my weakness is not being able to push myself past my comfort zone, so I have to work on that.

Where is your favourite place to ride?

Photo by Jake Davidson in the Coast Gravity Park.

Coast Gravity Park of course!

What was your worst crash?

I’d say it was in Silver Star when I crashed into a tree in my race run in 2019. I injured my knee really bad.

Who is your favourite rider?

Brendan Howey is one of my favourite riders. He is super chill and is always happy, And he’s super talented on a bike.

What is your favourite motto?

Race your race.

What’s your favourite food?

I’d have to say grilled cheese!

What annoys you?

When I can’t nail down a feature on a trail.

What makes you happy?

I enjoy going on long rides with my friends.

What do you enjoy away from bikes?

I enjoy hanging out in the outdoors and going on hikes, and camping.

How do you want to be remembered?

I want to be remembered as World Champion one day.

What does your future hold for you?