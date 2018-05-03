Getting to Know: Kialani Hines

Who is Kialani Hines?

Kialani:

I'm 20 years old. I'm from Washington, Seattle, Washington. I started off in BMX racing, that's what got me into bikes. I raced BMX from 8 to 17 or 18. But in the last three years I've just been transitioning into mountain biking and doing all things on the big wheels and put my BMX bike away three years ago and haven't touched it. So I'm all mountain bike now, so I'm just finding my place and what I like to do and mountain bike right now.

So after a decade of BMX, what made you change for the bigger wheels?

Kialani:

Kialani during the Sea Otter Dual Slalom. Kialani during the Sea Otter Dual Slalom.

BMX is really different from mountain biking. It's really intense, it's a lot of commitment for very little reward. I wanted something different and I've always heard about mountain biking knowing people who are around my area who have transitioned into the sport, so I've always known about it but I never made the jump until I got a bike and I just went straight into racing it, and that was when I was 17, so yeah just need something new.

BMX is an Olympic sport, while the gravity disciples in mountain biking aren't. How did that play into your decision?

Kialani:

Well the Olympics were always a goal for me. I won't get into it too much. BMX is hard. I personally feel there's a lot of politics in it and I wanted to get away from that because I'm so about racing, but that's what it's about to me and so I've always wanted to do the Olympic thing but it just didn't work out, but it was a goal.

What are your goals now?

Kialani:

Well now that I'm in mountain biking I feel like it's a fresh start. I have a lot of options now with Crankworx. It's kind of nice because I do what I'm good at in it so this year I'm doing a lot of Crankworx events, so that's my goal as far as right now, but I do want to try to keep going with the downhill route because that's what I want to do. But right now it's just figuring out what I want to do as far as racing and series. I'm not an indoor rider, so downhill and slalom is more my thing.

What races will you be doing this year??

Kialani:

All three Crankworx events, and make it to the Pro GRTs that I can make it to. A lot of stuff overlaps and I'm doing the Pump Track World Championship qualifiers, so that's over a Pro GRT. One of the Pro GRTs I'll be in Europe, so it's all over the place with the Pro GRTs, but I'm doing to try to make it to most of those and nationals.

What are you racing at Sea Otter?

Kialani:

Last year Kialani came 3rd in the 2017 Sea Otter pumptrack. Last year Kialani came 3rd in the 2017 Sea Otter pumptrack.

I'm racing the downhill and slalom. There's no pump track this year. I'm kind of bummed about that.

Who do you look up to in cycling?

Kialani:

Racing against Jill Kintner in the Dual Slalom at Sea Otter. Racing against Jill Kintner in the Dual Slalom at Sea Otter.

Well when I did BMX obviously it was Alise Post. She's the fastest American and one of the fastest women in the world on a BMX bike, and so for a long time it was her and in transitioning into this it was Jill Kinter, and now I'm racing a lot of the girls that I've always looked up to, because I am a lot younger, so now it's just focusing on just racing them and not being like, I'm racing so and so. It's just about trying to be up there with them.

What would you say are some of your strengths?

Kialani:

I don't know, I think my riding style is just flowy and I don't try too hard. I just kind of go hit how I feel in the element, and off the bike I think I am focused when I get there. I need to get there, but when I do get there I am focused. When it comes to racing I am really focused, and it's what I want to do so it's easy for me to ... Naturally as a person I'm all over the place so racing is what keeps me straight and just focused on one thing and goal.

What are some of your weaknesses?

Kialani:

Weaknesses? I think... Oh man, it's a lot more than that. I think my confidence in myself as a rider, not only on the bike but off the bike and just other aspects in life I lack that general confidence, and I don't know, it's just confidence. I lack that a lot in all aspects of anything, so I've been working on that, and my training. I'm not the biggest fan of training. I know what to do and I know I need to do it, but I won't lie, I don't want to do it all the time.

Do you feel like you become more confident as you get older?

Kialani:

I think so. I've always struggled with confidence, so even in BMX when I was winning it's like, it's always a struggle because there's always an obstacle. When you're racing you never know. Even when you are winning there's that much more pressure of winning, keep winning, so I think everybody's different in that way with the confidence thing. It's just myself personally I struggle with that more than anything else, but I am working on it.

Where's your favorite place to ride?

Kialani:

Probably Port Angeles, Washington. It's home for me but it's a favorite spot for a lot of people. I've heard there's a lot of good riding up in Canada, and that's a goal to do more trail riding up there because I've never done any trail riding up there, just Whistler, so it's a goal to go up there, but Port Angeles is for sure my favorite right now.

What's your favorite type of trail to ride?

Kialani:

Obviously, coming from BMX, the flowier stuff with lots of jumps on it is my favorite. I know it's not realistic for racing but it is my favorite and it's the most fun for me.

What are your favorite foods?

Kialani:

Anything sweet. I have the biggest sweet tooth. Ice cream, cake, pizza. I kind of eat like a kid, not going to lie. That is my biggest weakness. There you go, my diet. That's my biggest weakness, my diet, actually when I think about it.

What do you do outside of racing?

Kialani:

Nothing. Not much actually just work with my parents, and I just ride. That's all I do.

You work in a family business?

Kialani:

Well they own an animal crematory. That's kind of interesting, I know, and it's just them two that own it and run it. It's kind of like a funeral home for pets. People always take it differently whenever I tell them, but that's what I do other than riding my bike is work for them.

What are your tasks at the crematorium?

Kialani:

I pick up the animals from the vets so I get to work with a bunch of vets, and then I'm kind of like, I just do whatever they tell me to. I clean, I'm a janitor, I do everything that they just tell me to do because it is only three of us, so there's a lot to do that's not necessarily dealing with that, but office stuff, just everything. I'm like the intern. I get paid sometimes.

So throughout the year you work with them?

Kialani:

In the wintertime I'm working mostly because it's always raining out here, so in the future I'm planning on making trips where I'm not in Washington during our winter, somewhere warmer, and then at home for the summer. I have goals of what I want to do, but as of right now it's just working at home when it's bad weather.

Are you working with a coach or different coaches?

Kialani:

No. As of right now, no.

How are you progressing and getting better?

Kialani:

Riding, doing the training that I can do when I have the time to do it. This last winter I've definitely been progressing a lot more with the training. It's like getting back into it. When I quit BMX it was like ... For me personally it was relief because it was so stressful racing all the time and training at a really young age to always doing it. I was kind of over it, so I'm getting back into the training because I want to do it. Now it's not how it was before. It was like I had to do it or else I couldn't ride. It was too much pressure on training and not the riding. Now because I want to train it's easier. It's totally different now and not so much pressure on it.

So you're leaning on your BMX training?

Kialani:

Yeah. I used to have a coach when I was training for BMX, but since I started racing mountain bikes I haven't really been so hard on the training, which I need to be, I know I do, but it's just been a personal transition for me. Hasn't been super intense.

So you do gym work as well as riding?

Kialani:

Yeah. Yeah. People probably think I work out and train like crazy. I don't train like that, but I need to get a coach again. That makes a big difference. It's hard to motivate yourself. For me especially since my attention span is so short.

What are some of your biggest accomplishments?

Kialani:

Crankworx Rotorua Dual Slalom Crankworx Rotorua Dual Slalom

I'd say right now honestly New Zealand. Going to New Zealand and doing that and getting a podium for me was one of my biggest accomplishments because it was my first time abroad, overseas. I'd never traveled. It's always been a goal of mine to do that and I'd never done it. I've done everything in the states and had gone to Canada, but for me that was such a big step in my racing, and even just this year alone it's made such a big difference for me in my confidence. That's actually given me confidence for the rest of the season, so for me personally New Zealand was my biggest accomplishment and doing well there, not necessarily what place I got. It's just doing well, you know?

And what about in BMX? What was your biggest accomplishment there?

Kialani:

I got ROC 1. That's the Race of Champions. It's at the end of the year and it's a Grands. I crashed at that grands though and the main event. I was always that person that was just there to win. I never counted. I was always that person when it came to grands because it's like all this year goes down to one race and then you got to win there or else none of it really counted, so Race of Champions, too many state plates to count, and then ... Yeah is that it? A lot of nationals. My last year racing BMX I went to 22 nationals in one year. Then I crashed at the Grands and broke my collarbone in two places, and then I quit and went to mountain biking. It was just one of those, I don't know, for me breaking my collarbone was kind of my transition into mountain biking because then I was in between that year of am I going to keep racing BMX or go to mountain biking? I broke a collarbone and I was like, you know, I'm just going to take a break and go straight to mountain biking, and I put my BMX bike up and started racing downhill.

What sponsors do you have now?

Kialani:

Troy Lee, Deity, ODI, Stan's, Ryno Power, Fox, Maxis, BikeMaster.

Are your parents mostly supporting you or are your sponsors?

Kialani:

My sponsors support me, but my parents also support me. Hopefully that'll change soon, but they're super supportive, they really are, and they encourage me to keep doing it. I'm not going to school right now. I don't know what I'm going to do right now. I'm so lost outside of riding, but they are really encouraging because most parents would probably be like, "You have to figure it out," and they just want me to do what makes me happy right now, so that's really nice.

Do your parents have previous experience with racing?

Kialani:

My dad races. He's my stepdad, but he raced sprint cars. That was before I met him, so yeah he's a really competitive person himself. Anything racing he's like, "You're not going to do cars, at least do something that's racing," so I got into it, because naturally I don't think I'm a super competitive person, but as far as racing BMX and having my dad who's really competitive it's been something I've grown to love is being competitive, but I don't think naturally I was born to be that person that's super competitive. Outside of racing I'm not like that at all.

How many full seasons of mountain biking have you had?

Kialani:

I'd say ... I don't know, I want to say three but it's really been like two full seasons, like two and a half I mean. Two and a half seasons of racing. My Mammoth injury was the end of 2016 and so then I was out for that whole winter, and then 2017 I didn't get to do some of the races in the beginning. Yeah. I'm trying to think. It feels like it was a long time ago. It wasn't that long ago. I feel like 2017 it was kind of hard because I was out for a lot of the winter. It's like you have to get healthy through the season, so it was kind of hard.

What was your worst injury?

Kialani:

My first year racing mountain bikes I went to nationals Mammoth and I broke my tib/fib. I snapped it. It was pretty bad. That was my worst one. I had to have surgery down at Mammoth, but I didn't have a scratch on the rest of my body. I hit the tree at the bottom of the shoot just by laying, so I just snapped my leg and everything else is good because the shoot is so soft. I just rolled down and I was totally fine besides my leg, but that was my first one. That was my first year I started racing mountain bikes.

And it didn't deter you?

Kialani:

No, and I was out for a while because it was supposed to be three months until it healed and then you start getting back into moving it, but I had to go back in and take screws out because it didn't heal because I got a rod in it, so there was a gap between my bones still because they put two screws in the top so my top two bones couldn't settle, so they were just in place for three months and didn't do anything, so then that was another three months. So it was almost half a year of not riding, most of the off season, but it was pretty bad just because of the mistake of surgery the first time.

Do you still have any pain from it?

Kialani:

Photo by Eric Ashley from Stevens Pass. Photo by Eric Ashley from Stevens Pass.

Running I do because I have a rod in there. So it affects my running so I don't really run, but other than that no.

If you weren't a mountain biker what would you be doing?

Kialani:

Something with animals, definitely. I love animals. I don't know what I'd be doing, but I know it'd be something with animals. I always wanted to be a vet when I was younger. Obviously, my parents have a business, that's kind of what I do now. It's the opposite of that, but I still love animals. That's my favorite thing besides bikes is animals.