Getting to Know: Kirill Benderoni, Russia's Freerider







KIRILL BENDERONI Blunt and to the point, Kirill prefers to let his bike skills talk for him. The Moscow native rides with a hard charging style and fearless determination that landed him a wildcard invite to Rampage in 2013. Even in less than ideal conditions Kirill continues to push his limits. While he may not consider himself a pro level mountain biker it's safe to say he is pretty damn close.













Who is Kirill Benderoni? Who is Kirill Benderoni?

Just an average guy who loves riding bikes and exploring the world.





Where are you from and where do you live? Where are you from and where do you live?

I’m from Russia and I live in Moscow.





What are your strengths? What are your strengths?

Well, I can spend the whole night in a freight train wagon to explore some new riding areas.





What are your weaknesses? What are your weaknesses?

Street riding. I’m one of the worst street riders the world has ever seen.





What’s been your worst crash over the years? What’s been your worst crash over the years?

I remember flipping a small stepdown, landing on my face and being knocked out for maybe five minutes. It happened ten years ago, and yes, I was wearing a full-face helmet.





Where are your favorite trails? Where are your favorite trails?

Not too far from my home.





Just an average guy who loves riding bikes and exploring the world.I’m from Russia and I live in Moscow.Well, I can spend the whole night in a freight train wagon to explore some new riding areas.Street riding. I’m one of the worst street riders the world has ever seen.I remember flipping a small stepdown, landing on my face and being knocked out for maybe five minutes. It happened ten years ago, and yes, I was wearing a full-face helmet.Not too far from my home.





What bikes are you riding right now? What bikes are you riding right now?

I’m riding a hardtail built by Experimental Bikes and my old Bergamont Straitline fully. I should get a new big bike pretty soon though.





What is the biggest challenge about being a freerider in Russia? What is the biggest challenge about being a freerider in Russia?

One of the main problems here is the lack of riders. It’s always hard to find company to travel with or helpers for building stuff.





Any big projects or trips planned for the rest of this year? Any big projects or trips planned for the rest of this year?

I definitely have some plans, but I’d like to talk about things when they’ve already happened.





You received a wildcard invite to Rampage in 2013. Would you like to go again? You received a wildcard invite to Rampage in 2013. Would you like to go again?

Those times were hard. I had lots of technical problems with my bike, and I wasn’t really ready for an event like Rampage. Yes, it would be cool to try again before I get too old for that.





I’m riding a hardtail built by Experimental Bikes and my old Bergamont Straitline fully. I should get a new big bike pretty soon though.One of the main problems here is the lack of riders. It’s always hard to find company to travel with or helpers for building stuff.I definitely have some plans, but I’d like to talk about things when they’ve already happened.Those times were hard. I had lots of technical problems with my bike, and I wasn’t really ready for an event like Rampage. Yes, it would be cool to try again before I get too old for that.





Who’s your favorite rider? Who’s your favorite rider?

I like watching those who can go fast and high on any line. Larry Edgar might be a good example.





What do you enjoy doing away from bikes? What do you enjoy doing away from bikes?

Making music, hitch-hiking and all kinds of travelling.





Who or what inspires you? Who or what inspires you?

Time flies pretty fast, and you’re getting older every day. I think that’s a good inspiration for doing anything.





What does a typical day look like for you? What does a typical day look like for you?

I’d work until 2 or 3p.m., then I would go riding until the evening, and then I’d probably spend some time with my girlfriend. Nothing too special.





I like watching those who can go fast and high on any line. Larry Edgar might be a good example.Making music, hitch-hiking and all kinds of travelling.Time flies pretty fast, and you’re getting older every day. I think that’s a good inspiration for doing anything.I’d work until 2 or 3p.m., then I would go riding until the evening, and then I’d probably spend some time with my girlfriend. Nothing too special.





What’s your favorite non-bike website? What’s your favorite non-bike website?

Youtube.com





What’s your favorite motto or saying? What’s your favorite motto or saying?

I like this one:



‘Listen to the mustn’t's, child, listen to the don’ts,

Listen to the shouldn't's, the impossibles, the won’ts,

Listen to the never haves, then listen close to me –

Anything can happen, child. Anything can be.’ – Shel Silverstein.



Youtube.comI like this one:‘Listen to the mustn’t's, child, listen to the don’ts,Listen to the shouldn't's, the impossibles, the won’ts,Listen to the never haves, then listen close to me –Anything can happen, child. Anything can be.’ – Shel Silverstein.



What grinds your gears? What grinds your gears?

People acting like they’re too cool.





If you weren’t a pro mountain biker, what would you be doing? If you weren’t a pro mountain biker, what would you be doing?

I’ve never been a pro mountain biker. Maybe I can still become one some day, who knows?





Where do you think the future of freeride is headed? Where do you think the future of freeride is headed?

Well, it’s obviously getting closer to skiing and moto freeriding. And this is the right way to go, I think.





How do you want to be remembered? How do you want to be remembered?

First of all, as a nice and kind-hearted person. Everything else is not that important.





What does the future hold for Kirill Benderoni? What does the future hold for Kirill Benderoni?

I hope to get a little better in mountain biking.



People acting like they’re too cool.I’ve never been a pro mountain biker. Maybe I can still become one some day, who knows?Well, it’s obviously getting closer to skiing and moto freeriding. And this is the right way to go, I think.First of all, as a nice and kind-hearted person. Everything else is not that important.I hope to get a little better in mountain biking.









