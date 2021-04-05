Getting to Know Lisandru Bertini, the Lapierre-Zipp Collective's Rider to Watch

Apr 5, 2021
by Matt Wragg  



Lisandru Bertini
If you race enduro outside France or Corsica, Lisandru Bertini is probably not a name that will mean too much for to you. Google certainly won't help you much, as it thinks you are looking for Alessandro. But his is a name you should probably remember as this year he signed for the Lapierre-Zipp Collective. It is Adrien Dailly that met him at the races and pushed to have him brought onto the team. In his words, "He has almost the same experience as me in mountain bike at just 17 years old, I can’t teach him so much he is already good better than me soon! He has raced enduro since he was really young and his generation is going to be really fast, watch out!! He doesn't only ride an enduro bike either, he’s good at everything, he’s fast on a road bike, XC bike, he has so much skill in enduro, jumping... everywhere. He's impressive!" Alongside Adrien on the team is none other than DH legend Nico Vouilloz. Young riders who have worked with Nico in the early part of their career have a history of doing quite well, you might have heard of Loic Bruni, Loris Vergier, Adrien Dailly or Thibault Daprela? So yeah, Lisandru is probably one to keep an eye on in the next few years.

Lapierre Team Camp 2021. Mandelieu France Photo by Matt Wragg

Where are you from and where do you live?


I’m from Zonza in Corsica and I live in Nice for the biking, I am studying sport at the Don Bosco lyceum.

Who do you ride for?


I ride for Lapierre Zipp Collective as of this year. I’m so happy to be part of this beautiful family! Thanks a lot team!

Lapierre Team Camp 2021. Mandelieu France Photo by Matt Wragg

What does a typical day look like for you?


A typical day for me is a wake up not too early haha, a good breakfast and go ride, sometimes shuttles, sometimes intervals, it depends on the programme.

How did you get into mountain biking and racing?


I began to ride XC at the age of 4. My dad rode when he was young and he got me into mountain biking. I have raced enduro for 5 years now. I started in our local races here in Corisca and then went to the enduro kid races over on the mainland after.

Lapierre Team Camp 2021. Mandelieu France Photo by Matt Wragg

What are your strengths?


My strengths are that I am determined, committed and I want to do things well.

What are your weaknesses?


My weakness is that I’m a little lazy.

What’s been the worse crash you've had?


My worst crash was in Ollargues in 2019 at the French Cup. I crashed on the third stage, I think, I opened my knee up and had a big hematoma, but I continued and finished the race.

Where’s your favorite place to ride?


My favorite place to ride is Corsica for sure haha but around Nice I like Blausasc.

Sospel France Photo by Matt Wragg

What bikes are you riding right now?


At the moment I have my Lapierre Spicy and GLP2 eMTB sometimes. They're such great bikes.

Who or what inspires you?


I don't necessarily have any inspiration, I learn from all the people around me.

Lapierre Team Camp 2021. Mandelieu France Photo by Matt Wragg

What do you enjoy doing away from bikes?


I enjoy chilling at the river or swimming pool when the weather is good - I need to be with my friends so we can laugh together.

What do you do to rest and recover after a race?


After a race, I go to Mc Donalds and just sleep all the next day! I then go for a little recovery ride two days after the race.

Lapierre Team Camp 2021. Mandelieu France Photo by Matt Wragg

What advice would you give to someone trying to get into racing?


If I had any advice for someone who wants to start racing I would tell them to stay determined, do their best, and try to enjoy it.

How do you get focused before a race?


I’m pretty relaxed before a race. The pressure build a bit the morning of the race but after one pedal stroke, I’m good. To get focused I cut off myself from the world and stay in my bubble on the start line.

Lapierre Team Camp 2021. Mandelieu France Photo by Matt Wragg

Where do you think the future of racing is headed?


I think the future of racing is ebike races. People are more and more lazy and the ebike is easy for everyone. It’s the future.

Posted In:
Interviews Getting To Know


10 Comments

  • 21 3
 Ebike racing is the future? this kid knows nothing.
  • 5 1
 Sorry I meant to give you an upvote but I accidentally clicked the downvote button Frown sorry about that
  • 4 0
 @filthyphill: jesus so did i hate when that happens
  • 9 0
 Strengths: determined, committed, and I want to do things well
Weaknesses: A little lazy

The man might be conflicted but he can ride a bike.
  • 1 0
 i should go more often to micky dees when i can ride my bike like he does after that
  • 1 0
 “ the future of racing is ebike races. People are more and more lazy and the ebike is easy” And this is the honest truth. All those people 2 years ago claiming it was to be inclusive towards the disabled can stuff it. It was always about this end. I assure you technology breeds laziness. /end rant. Off on my 80s rigid Bridgestone to shred the light greens.
  • 5 0
 Damn kids
  • 3 0
 those are the most 80's jeans I've seen since the 80's
  • 2 0
 Are thes Jeans in the last picture or worn out Fox Racing trousers?
  • 1 0
 I don't think eBikes will ever replace real bikes, but eBikes will still be something.

