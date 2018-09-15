Getting to Know: Max Beaupre

Max Beaupre

This east coast young gun is in the process of stacking podium finishes, winning several ESC race stops and snagging a first place at National Champs. A frequent visitor of Highland Mountain Bike Park, Max has developed smooth style to match his insane speed on a bike. There's an attitude and work ethic present of someone who knows what they need to do to win. Definitely one to watch in years coming as Beaupre sets his sights to racing in the EWS.

Describe yourself.

I’m an 18-year-old high schooler who is living the dream riding bikes. I love racing and riding. I’ve been doing it for 14 years so it’s become a pretty big part of my life. I love riding with my friends and progressing and learning new tricks with them too. It’s always so cool to have your friends get you jacked up to try a new trick, then you try it and if you land it, everyone goes wild! That’s one of the coolest feelings ever.

Where are you from and where do you live?

I currently live in central Massachusetts in a little town called Sutton. It’s an old farm town with lots of XC trails.

Who do you ride for?



What bikes are you riding right now?

For my enduro race bike, I’m racing a custom 2017 Trek Slash 9.9 Race Shop Limited. For my XC bike, I have a 2016 Trek Project One Fuel Ex. And for my Dirt Jump bike, I have a custom 2018 Trek Ticket DJ.





Downhill is definitely my biggest strength. But I come from a lot of XC riding and racing. So pedalling during an enduro is no big deal for me. I honestly enjoy it because it pushes you to your limits and really makes you have to work for your win.





Trees. Me and trees aren’t very good friends. For some reason whenever I crash during a race, or when I’m just riding I always end up hitting a tree if I crash. I guess me and trees just weren’t meant to be.



I ride for Trek Bikes, Deity Components, Smith Optics, TroyLeeDesigns, Monster Army, ODI Grips, GoPro, Maxxis tires, Fox Racing Shocks, NBX bikes, MRP, and Motorex Racing Oils.

What’s been your worst crash over the years?

2017 was a really bad season for me. I crashed and severely injured several muscles in my right hand and wrist. Then 3 months later that year I broke my thumb and had to get surgery to get it reset and patched up.

What does a typical day look like for you?

I work at a golf course and a supermarket. I get up at 5am on Monday Tuesday and Wednesday to work at the golf course until 2:30. Then I usually head over to work at the supermarket for some more hours. After that I go for a ride and then later in the day I may or may not hit the gym for an hour or so to do some strength training.

Where’s your favorite place to ride?

My favorite place to ride is definitely Highland Mountain bike park in Northfield, New Hampshire. That place has so much good riding that you will never get bored there. They have big slopestyle jumps and wicked gnarly old school downhill trails that are so much fun!

How did you get into mountain biking?

Back in 2010 me and my family moved to Sutton from our old house in Boylston Massachusetts. I had been racing dirt bikes for about 6 years at that point and I was getting tired of it. I wanted something different. So my dad did a little mountain biking and told me that this was my next big thing. I started racing cross country and did so for about another 5 years. Then in 2015, I got into enduro and now my mountain biking career is really starting to take off.

Do you have any big projects or trips planned for the rest of 2018?

I have lots of film projects coming out in the very near future showing all of the different styles of riding that I do. As well as a few “day in the life” kind of videos like the ones Shimano did titled “this is home” for people like Richie Rude and Tom Van Steenbergen.

Who’s your favorite rider?

My favorite rider definitely has to be Tyler Mccaul. I did the Ayr Academy summer camp at Highland for a few years and got to know him pretty well. He’s a super nice guy who really puts all his effort into his career. In some ways, I aspire to be like him because he’s such a well-rounded rider.

Who or what inspires you?

My dad is definitely my biggest inspiration. From day 1 he has always supported everything that I did. He’s taken me to over 200 races in my life and has always put me and my family first. He works so had to keep us happy and I am forever grateful for that. He gives me such good advice and always gets me stoked to go ride my bike.

What do you enjoy doing away from bikes?

I really like playing golf. My uncle got me into golfing a few years back and when I’m not on the bike I like to go out and have a good time with my family golfing. I’m a pretty heavy gamer as well. I’m a really big Call Of Duty fan. When it gets later in the day after I’ve done all my training I usually hop on my Xbox and play a few games before I go to bed to kind of relax and kick back.

What’s your favorite non-bike website?

Wow this is a tough one. Whenever I use the internet it’s to buy bike related stuff. But my favorite non-bike website is probably Extreme Off-Road. This is where I look for cool stuff to put on my truck that I just bought a short time ago.

What’s your favorite motto or saying?

“Red makes it fast”

What annoys you?

When I spend a lot of time working or building a trail like some jumps and they get rained on and completely fall apart. It’s hard work making a whole set of dirt jumps with just some shovels and no machines.

What makes you happy?

Riding my bike and hanging out with my friends for sure.

If you weren’t a pro mountain biker, what would you be doing?

Studying business. My dads an east coast sales manager for a laser manufacturer called IPG Photonics and being a salesman for something like that would definitely be cool.

Where do you think the future of freeride is headed?

I think freeride is unfortunately dying out. You don’t see many guys these days going out into the woods and building huge, scary jumps and drops that make you say “never in my lifetime”. Don’t get me wrong there are guys like Jordie Lunn, Tom Van Steenbergen, and Darren Bearclaw who are still making and riding true freeride features and trails but I hope they keep that aspect of mountain biking alive.

How do you want to be remembered?

I want to be remembered as that guy who was a dedicated racer, but whose main goal was to go out and have fun on his bike. If I do well in a race, that’s just a bonus. It’s all about having fun on your bike.

What does the future hold for Max Beaupre?

I’m hoping to race some EWS races very soon. I really want this pro career to be my job so I’m working as hard as I can to get there. I have lots of cool projects that I’m working on and I can’t wait for the public to see them! I really want the world to know who Max Beaupre is and I’m prepared to do whatever it takes to get there.