Getting to Know - Maxime Chapuis

Who is Max Chapuis?

I’m a young guy who loves being on a bike and going down the mountains. I used to race DH for the past few years and I just switched to Enduro last season to discover more and not just the DH race tracks. Enduro brings me to amazing places! I love it!

Where are you from and where do you live now?

I’m from Geneva, Switzerland and don’t want to leave this place! We’ve got everything here!

Who do you ride for?

I'm currently not in a team but I have individual sponsors which are Specialized, ION, Verbier bike park, Akira tuning, DT Swiss, Restaurant Mont Salève, 100%, Yep components, All mountain style, Saugy performance.

Where are you happiest?

I’m the happiest guy when my friends and I am at the bottom of a trail plenty of loamy dirt in our shoes and in the front of the TV when Rodger Federer is winning! I also enjoy a good party with friends during the off-season.

What’s been your favorite race/contest venue?

Verbier is always great! Queenstown for some little gypsy races!

What are your favourite trails?

Holy S… There is so many! The trails around Verbier are probably the best! Not far away ahead of Fernhill loop in Queenstown and for sure my home trails!

What are your strengths?

I like technical stuff, not really afraid of tricky gaps or gnarly lines. I work on that with the « challenge of the day » during road trips.

What are your weaknesses?

I’m shy.

What’s been your worst crash over the years?

A broken wrist back in 2013 while trying a stupid quadruple in Verbier.

What’s been your luckiest escape?

I would say a broken wrist after all these years racing is a big escape from injuries, thanks Karma.

Which bike from over the years, conjures up the best memories?

My first ever kind of downhill bike, a Specialized Big Hit 1 ! That bike suffered everything! Always dirty and rusty but it was all good to wheelie and jump to flat in my village.

What bikes are you riding right now?

I’m mostly riding my Specialized Enduro 29er and my Specialized Demo S-works. Can’t wait for the summer to take out my Dirt Jump bike!

Who’s your favourite rider?

Mmmhh… I would say, Sam Hill. His riding skills are just incredible, whatever he does he is good at it!

Who or what inspires you?

The people who are truly loving what they are doing, happy and smiley! Life is beautiful!

What do you enjoy doing away from bikes?

I really enjoy being in the mountains for any kind of sports, except skiing, I don't really like snow. Going for a ride on my MX bike in Italy or just hanging out at the lake with friends or going to acoustic music concerts.

What are you listening to right now?

The Lumineers.

What’s your favourite bike movie?

Made.

What's your favorite non-bike movie/TV show?

Intouchables, a French movie.

What’s your favourite non-bike website?

There is a few but the I'm spending the most time on Instagram, or on the MX websites.

What’s your favourite motto or saying?

"Let’s send it" or « Oh le vélo c’est beau! » which means biking is awesome in French.

What grinds your gears?

Snow definitely! When a ride ends up being a 3 hour hike in 60cm of snow. Yes, Switzerland can be tricky sometimes. I hate that stuff!

What makes you happy?

Swiss cheese and Coke!

If you weren’t a pro mountain biker, what would you be doing?

I would be playing tennis as much as I can!

If you were in charge of the sport, what changes would you make?

I would do something to reduce the difference between the teams riders and privateers… and trying to make our sport more and more known around the world.

When you hang up your racing/ riding shoes, how do you want to be remembered?

I want to be remembered with « whooop, yeeeeha, aaaahh, holy…, oooohh, ahahaha, merde merde… » all this kind of things you hear with a big crew in the woods when you are over the limits.

What does the future hold for Max Chapuis?

Have some fun on my bike and a nice season on the EWS circuit and hopefully find a team to reach the very top of my sport! And BE HAPPY!