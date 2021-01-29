Mélanie Chappaz Confirmed as the Latest Member of The Brigade

I'm super excited about joining The Brigade for 2021. I feel I've definitely chosen the right team, the atmosphere is really good and the guys are all really professional, they know how to enjoy themselves but also know when it's time to get serious. I'm fortunate that I already know most of the crew and am really looking forward to working with everyone. I'm really keen to begin racing this season, I feel now with The Brigade and this great team, I have the opportunity to ride faster and harder, I'll definitely be up there, closer to the fastest girls this season. I can't wait for what the future has in store!"



If having a World Champ join us wasn't enough, The Brigade are currently busying themselves testing the innovative Production Privée Group B downhill bike. This unique frame is designed, developed and manufactured in Andorra at the Forestal Technology Centre. The full details are still top secret, but we'll reveal more on this CNC beauty in the coming month.



The Brigade team members, Alex Marin and Melanie Chappaz will be joined by 2 more elite downhill riders for 2021, but we're keeping that news secret for now.