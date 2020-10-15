Getting to Know Pinkbike Academy Contestants Angeline McKirdy & Addison Zawada

PINKBIKE ACADEMY

10 Riders. 2 Weeks. 1 Pro Contract + $25k







ANGELINE MCKIRDY

Describe yourself.

Angeline McKirdy:

I’m super approachable and usually have a big smile on my face. I’m happiest learning new things, and going on long, questionable adventures.

Where are you from and where do you live?

Angeline McKirdy:

I am from the best place(s) on earth! I am from the Rocky Mountains and I live in the Coastal Mountains. Otherwise known as Valemount, BC and Squamish, BC.

What are some of the accomplishments that you're most proud of?

Angeline McKirdy:

Top 30 at the Whistler EWS and second in the Trans BC Enduro. I am also really proud of finishing my education with Honours while racing and competing in enduro races. Managing school and trying to be an athlete is no small feat!

What were some of the highlights of the 2019 season for you?

Angeline McKirdy:

My highlight of 2019 was probably the Trans BC Enduro. It’s an incredible multi day race with phenomenal terrain and amazing people. Otherwise, I love competing in local races and trips out of my backyard: multi day Chilcotin trips, the Squamish Enduro, the Pemberton Enduro and the Whistler EWS. Last year I began volunteering for Corsa Cycles and hosting women’s beginner and intermediate group rides. I also managed to squeeze in a few weekends of coaching!

Do you have a full-time job? How do you pay for your racing habit?

Angeline McKirdy:

I am a Computed Tomography Technologist and X-Ray Technologist. Currently I primarily work at the Whistler Healthcare Center. I find working in healthcare really rewarding as I get to see first hand the other face of mountain biking. I get to know the true risk and reward to the sport as well as working with really talented professionals.

How did you get into mountain biking?

Angeline McKirdy:

I got into mountain biking through my older sister, Jean Ann McKirdy, now Berkenpas. She is an XC machine that would destroy me on climbs when I was a teenager. After moving to Squamish I found a group of amazing lady shredders. We push and encourage each other on every ride.

What is something you believe that other people think is crazy?

Angeline McKirdy:

No chamois, no problem!

What are your strengths?

Angeline McKirdy:

Planning everything!

What are your weaknesses?

Angeline McKirdy:

Planning too much!

Where is your favourite place to ride?

Angeline McKirdy:

Squamish, BC and Valemount, BC

Who are your favourite people to ride with?

Angeline McKirdy:

My big sister Jean Ann.

What's been your worst crash over the years?

Angeline McKirdy:

Angie with her big sister Jean Ann. Angie's worst crash was a broken eye socket.

Not necessarily my worst, but a very spectacular crash was when I broke my orbit (eye socket). I was riding a trail I ride every day, the only difference is that it was pouring rain. I slipped on a root and smashed my face into the base of a tree. I thought I would be fine so I continued to finish my ride at the truck. While in the vehicle I noticed my nose was bleeding. I blew my nose a bit and felt a broken fragment move by my eye! This was right after I had graduated from X-ray school. I proceeded to visit the hospital that I had just finished a clinical at to have a CT scan. Turns out it was broken! I rocked a good shiner for about a week.

Who's your favourite rider?

Angeline McKirdy:

Casey Brown

What's your favourite motto or saying?

Angeline McKirdy:

Gotta pay to play

What annoys you?

Angeline McKirdy:

Voicemails

What makes you happy?

Angeline McKirdy:

A cup of well-brewed coffee and extra time in the morning.

What's your favourite food?

Angeline McKirdy:

Potatoes of any sort. They are such a versatile vegetable. Chips, potato salad, soup, fries...

What do you enjoy away from bikes?

Angeline McKirdy:

I like reading a good book, drawing and playing my violin. I’m trying to get better at snowboarding but those days usually just look like me wrecking myself in the powder.

What's your favourite non-bike website?

Angeline McKirdy:

Goodreads, SPCA, Reddit, and the Weather Network. Eclectic, I know.

Where can people follow you on social media?

Angeline McKirdy:

ADDISON ZAWADA

Where are you from and where do you live?

Addison Zawada:

I live in Saint-Sauveur, Quebec. Approximately 1 hour north of Montreal.

What are some of the accomplishments that you're most proud of?

Addison Zawada:

Accomplishments I am most proud of are winning the single speed category at Dirty Kanza 200, a 320km gravel race and winning Red Bull Ride and Style 2012, a fixed gear event in San Francisco. Being undefeated at the Red Bull Mini Drome in North America. And being a Red Bull athlete for 5 years.

What were some of the highlights of the 2019 season for you?

Addison Zawada:

Highlights for the 2019 season were winning the DK200 SS for the second time as well at the Land Run 100 for the third time.

Do you have a full-time job? How do you pay for your racing habit?

Addison Zawada:

I do have a full time job. I work 45+ hrs a week managing a bike shop in my local town. I am also a full time parent to a 1.5 year old baby boy.

How did you get into mountain biking?

Addison Zawada:

Mountain biking was a natural progression of having fun on bikes. I ride various different disciplines of bikes from BMX to ultra-endurance gravel racing. MTB just fell in place when I moved to this town because it is very prevalent here.

What is something you believe that other people think is crazy?

Addison Zawada:

The fact that I have a 1 1/2 year old boy throws people sometimes but I think more the fact that I race and enjoy riding in races that are 300+ km and can take between 12 - 14 hours to complete all in one shot.

What are your strengths?

Addison Zawada:

Strengths used to be endurance but I have not been training properly since early summer 2019 so that has slacked off. Being well rounded is my greatest strength though.

What are your weaknesses?

Addison Zawada:

Weakness would be lack of time on the bike in gnarlier trails. The hardest trails I have at home to ride are difficult blue trails or medium single black trails out west. It's a different ball game out here.

Where is your favourite place to ride?

Addison Zawada:

Favorite place to ride is very cliche, but Whistler takes the spot.

Who are your favourite people to ride with?

Addison Zawada:

Favorite people to ride with are my best friends and my wife. It's different riding with her but just the time together is amazing.

What's been your worst crash over the years?

Addison Zawada:

My worst crash ever actually took place the day after filming for PBA ended. I fell off a cliff and broke my L1 vertebrae, 8 ribs, and cracked 5 different transverse process.

Who's your favourite rider?

Addison Zawada:

Favorite rider depends on the discipline. For MTB it is Emil Johansson but overall it would be Garrett Reynolds.

What's your favourite motto or saying?

Addison Zawada:

"There is always a silver lining."

What annoys you?

Addison Zawada:

Fake people

What makes you happy?

Addison Zawada:

Wife, baby, bikes.

What's your favourite food?

Addison Zawada:

Pizza

What do you enjoy away from bikes?

Addison Zawada:

DIY projects. Wood working. Anything mechanical that pushes my brain.

What's your favourite non-bike website?

Addison Zawada:

YouTube

Where can people follow you on social media?

Addison Zawada: