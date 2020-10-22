Getting to Know Pinkbike Academy Contestants Evan Wall & Julia Long

PINKBIKE ACADEMY

EVAN WALL

Describe yourself.

Evan Wall:

My name is Evan Wall, I am from Revelstoke, BC. I have been riding bikes for as long as I can remember, as well as skiing from a young age. I have raced BMX, a very brief amount of XC, Downhill and mainly Enduro through my life. When I’m not riding bikes or working, you can find me trail building, riding moto, skiing or sledding.

Where are you from and where do you live?

Evan Wall:

I grew up in Calgary, Alberta and made the move to Revelstoke after graduating high school. I am in the process of moving to Squamish for more riding season through winter!

What are some of the accomplishments that you're most proud of?

Evan Wall:

I have won the U21 Canadian Enduro Championships/EWS Qualifier in Panorama three the last three years. I was third 3rd in U21 at EWS Whistler in 2019.Any time a trail I’ve built gets someone stoked.

What were some of the highlights of the 2019 season for you?

Evan Wall:

Some of the funnest parts of 2019 were camping and alpine free ride missions in the fall, as well as some good race results/travel experiences like: 1st U21 NAETRevelstoke, 3rd U21 Whistler EWS, 3rd with Team Canada Trophy of Nations

Do you have a full-time job? How do you pay for your racing habit?

Evan Wall:

Since high school I have been working full time. Generally I working Carpentry, but I have had a couple fabrication jobs as well as dabbling into the logging industry this summer.

How did you get into mountain biking?

Evan Wall:

Growing up in Calgary, my Dad and I started racing BMX together at the local track. This went on for a couple years before my Dad convinced me to go for a mountain bike ride. I remember hating climbing at first, but the descents always made it worth it. I was later introduced to shuttling and freeride trails and that’s when I really got hooked.

What is something you believe that other people think is crazy?

Evan Wall:

Tacky trails are way more scary than blown out dust!

What are your strengths?

Evan Wall:

Depends who you ask, but I think one of my biggest strengths is being quite stress free and taking things as they come, rather than worrying about the future or stressing the past. While I’m quite mellow I have great motivation for the things I am passionate about and I think that duo works to my advantage. On the riding side of things, I definitely do best in the chunky steep trails.

What are your weaknesses?

Evan Wall:

My weakness while riding is definitely fitness on the pedaly sections. In day to day life, I would say my weakness would be being a bit hectic and messy.

Where is your favourite place to ride?

Evan Wall:

It’s hard to beat Revelstoke, with Boulder shuttle laps five minutes from town, Martha creek just a bit further and tons more in between there are some of the most fun trails I’ve ridden here.

Who are your favourite people to ride with?

Evan Wall:

Too many favourite people to name. Really anyone who is stoked and wants to have a good time! It’s always special riding with my two closest friends Alex Silverthorne and Dawson Toth though. We grew up in Calgary riding together and still blast whenever we can!

What's been your worst crash over the years?

Evan Wall:

I’ve been pretty lucky to not have many bad crashes. I would say the worst was in 2018 after the Dunbar race in Panorama. After my race run, we went to heckle the Elite Men. Afterwards, riding down with my jersey tied around my neck like a cape, lost the front tire on a super mellow blue trail and landed on a stump. It went through all of my skin so you could see my pelvis.

Who's your favourite rider?

Evan Wall:

I would have to say Graham Aggasiz, Stevie Smith, Jack Moir. The whole “Drop In TV” crew are legends

What's your favourite motto or saying?

Evan Wall:

“Deaaaadly!” When the word deadly comes out fun is being had, and the more fun that’s had the more deadly’s are spoken

What annoys you?

Evan Wall:

Honestly not much annoys me. Working on my bike on the deck and dropping stuff like spacers, bolts, or Allen keys through the cracks gets me fired up though.

What makes you happy?

Evan Wall:

Really just being surrounded by good people and being in good places and doing fun things. I feel lucky to have been surrounded by all of those my whole life resulting in me being a very happy guy.

What's your favourite food?

Evan Wall:

Fresh berries for sure. I can eat tubs of raspberries and blueberries.

What do you enjoy away from bikes?

Evan Wall:

Other than bikes my main enjoyments are sledding, skiing, trail building and riding moto. I would have used to say cars, but I decided to sell my fun cars after moving to Revelstoke because they just sat in the driveway.

What's your favourite non-bike website?

Evan Wall:

Kijiji.ca. Whenever I have spare moments I find myself digging for interesting stuff on that dangerous part of the web

Where can people follow you on social media?

Evan Wall:

JULIA LONG

Describe yourself.

Julia Long:

I am a relatively quiet tiny human, but will happily try and pass you on the trail (competitive spirit).

Where are you from and where do you live?

Julia Long:

I grew up In the MTB hub that is Whistler BC, and I still haven’t left. Yet the past three years I have been spending the winters (except this year) in Victoria while I go to school and it allows me to ride year long.

What are some of the accomplishments that you're most proud of?

I think the biggest thing is that I have never quit a race even when there were tears and blood streaming down. I am quite determined, so unless I absolutely have to quit I won't, doesn’t matter if I am going to be the last person or the first.

What were some of the highlights of the 2019 season for you?

Julia Long:

I was the U21 National Champion. Came top five in some local races (against some of the fastest women in Canada), I came third in my home EWS race (Whistler), and won two stages (one after spraining my ankle on the stage previous).

Do you have a full-time job? How do you pay for your racing habit?

Julia Long:

I am not working full time as I am a full time student from September-April at UVic studying Kinesiology, then racing and training during the summers. But I have been working part-time at a local restaurant and a bit of coaching to help cover this expensive habit when I can.

How did you get into mountain biking?

Julia Long:

I was lucky enough to live in Whistler, so as a kid there was (and still is) WORCA summer camps that my parents put me in (apparently it was cheaper than daycare...) so I did those every year until I grew out of them (because they were so fun!). Once I was in high school, I joined the high school MTB team and it sparked my passion for racing so I started by competing in just the local high school league then went on to racing some XC Canada Cups with the BC team but realized I enjoyed the more technical aspect of mountain biking so I switched to Enduro around 2 years ago.

What is something you believe that other people think is crazy?

Julia Long:

Climate Change. (I hope most people believe it) It has been calculated that within the 7 years we WILL have a climate emergency which will have irreversible effects. Even in beautiful places like BC, we are starting to see the effects (crazy forest fires, disintegrating glaciers, uneven seasons). So please take some action if you can (eat more plant based, reduce your emissions and waste, buy from sustainable and local brands).

What are your strengths?

Julia Long:

Consistency, as I am more of a cautious rider so I "calculate" that if I ride a tiny bit mellower I won't crash or get a mechanical (yet it doesn't always work)

What are your weaknesses?

Julia Long:

Staying confident and positive in day-day life and on the bike. I ride pretty conservative, so sometimes I ride slower than my actual speed/ability.

Where is your favourite place to ride?

Julia Long:

Home, the Sea to Sky

Who are your favourite people to ride with?

Julia Long:

My current teammates, and people who are a bit faster than you so you can really push yourself to improve.

What's been your worst crash over the years?

Julia Long:

I have been pretty lucky and haven’t had any major crashes. In 2017, I went to the Canada Summer Games, and in the XC eliminator race I got cut off and landed on a rock which resulted in me having a hematoma (still have a nice scar).

Who's your favourite rider?

Julia Long:

Vero Sandler or Casey Brown

What's your favourite motto or saying?

Julia Long:

Don't really have one but this one puts stuff into perspective: "It is what it is, what are you going to do about it?"

What annoys you?

Julia Long:

People who are constantly on their phones, especially when out with company and in the great outdoors. Live in the moment!

What makes you happy?

Julia Long:

Riding my bike in the forest with some good company or sweet jams.

What's your favourite food?

Julia Long:

PASTA! Hence why I work in a pasta restaurant.

What do you enjoy away from bikes?

Julia Long:

Spending quality time and going adventuring with friends.

What's your favourite non-bike website?

Julia Long:

Instagram (if that counts) or Netflix

Where can people follow you on social media?

Julia Long: