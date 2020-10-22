Getting to Know Pinkbike Contestants Tom Bradshaw, Jo Peters & Vlad Sherryuble

PINKBIKE ACADEMY

TOM BRADSHAW

Describe yourself.

I'm a stoked battler. I'm always up for a yarn, a laugh and a mission.

Where are you from and where do you live?

I'm from Wellington, New Zealand, and currently live in North Vancouver, BC. I've just moved to Revelstoke for a taste of a proper winter.

What are some of the accomplishments that you're most proud of?

I was pretty proud to bury myself and Everest Mt Fromme earlier this year . Another highlight was helping start the first Enduro race in New Zealand with Kashi Leuchs, The 3 Peaks Enduro. The event has been running for 8 years now and is an EWS qualifier and just a good, fun, friendly race. I've also had some great race results I'm proud of. I won a few Junior XC National Championship titles back in the day, and represented NZ at the U19 and U23 XC World Champs. I'm also proud to be racing the Pro EWS since 2015, as much as I could afford to, while working full-time from New Zealand.

What were some of the highlights of the 2019 season for you?

2019 was unreal. I left my job in New Zealand and moved to Canada. On the way I got slightly distracted and spent time riding and racing in Les Gets, Crankworx Innsbruck, Canazei, Italy, Crankworx Whistler and even a three week riding trip to Ecuador. I managed to find a flat on Craigslist in North Vancouver and had what I thought was my first 'proper' winter!In 2020 Everesting Fromme definitely was a high (and at times low) light. In the pre-pandemic world in Feb, I got to travel back home to MC the Trans NZ race. Craigburn and Nelson are always a treat, especially in the middle of summer. I'm bloody grateful to have been able to ride and explore BC this summer with no other racing.

Do you have a full-time job? How do you pay for your racing habit?

I work for an epic kiwi company called Xero. We are new to Canada, and my job is to help grow clients across BC, Alberta, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan. I'm fortunate to be able to drive a desk from home. So I'm able to spend the usual commute time riding instead. While studying in New Zealand I worked two jobs - one at the student gym, and secondly for Yeti in NZ.

How did you get into mountain biking?

The Old Man got me into mountain biking before I can even remember. There's a classic photo of me in a diaper, and helmet that is as big as a balloon in the back seat of a mountain bike. I was lucky that Wellington has super accessible tracks to the city.

What is something you believe that other people think is crazy?

No chamois, no worries! I'm a big advocate for the no chamois club. A lot of people think I'm crazy for that. I argue that it creates such a terrible undercarriage environment that it outweighs any support given by the chamois.

What are your strengths?

I'm pretty good at putting myself in the hurt box. I think XC racing taught me how to bury myself and I can pretty happily just switch the brain off and keep going for a few more hours if needed.

What are your weaknesses?

Style - I do not look cool over big jumps. I never was a cool kid, and always looked up to the top DH boys and how cool they looked. I'm more of 'a ground tricks specialist' that can do an accidental bar hump over a decent-sized jump.

Where is your favourite place to ride?

I can't give you a favorite, but the top 3 would be: Revelstoke BC, anywhere in the Sea to Sky, and Nelson in New Zealand.

Who are your favourite people to ride with?

Anybody who is stoked to ride, push themselves, and can offer good chat!

What's been your worst crash over the years?

Two favorites come to mind. The broken wrist, shoulder, and concussion triple threat at an XC World Cup in Cairns in 2014 is a highlight. See video below. Although the scariest injury was getting heatstroke at the EWS in Ainsa in 2018. I pushed too hard, on a dangerously hot day, after getting off the plane 4 days earlier from NZ. Ended up getting stretchered through the entire pro field, only able to repeat "Gracias" about 200 times. I'll tell you the full story in person, it's a good laugh!

Who's your favourite rider?

Any of the Kiwi or Aussie privateer boys and girls. They have paved the way for riders from down under to make it on the world stage. It's awesome to see the juniors coming through now getting on the podium at EWS and DH World Cup races. I think a lot of that is down to seeing other Privateers give it a crack and have a good time doing it.

What's your favourite motto or saying?

Everything is temporary. Enjoy the good times while you can, and know that the shit times won't last forever.

What annoys you?

Cardi B.

What makes you happy?

Biking, Friends, and new places.

What's your favourite food?

Anything that is not cooked by me. If I'm on a big mission I'll always take boiled potatoes with a dash of table salt (thank you Anka for the tip!).

What do you enjoy away from bikes?

Trains, maps and don't mind beer.

What's your favourite non-bike website?

Where can people follow you on social media?

JO PETERS

Describe yourself.

I am a passionate person, but I don't take myself to seriously. I am a west coast baby, I like my ocean breeze, giant cedars and white granite. I feel at home in the rain forest and my favourite temperature is 12 degrees. I prioritize fun over most things.

Where are you from and where do you live?

I grew up on Bowen Island, lived in a house on a cliff by the beach. Then I lived on a sailboat in Mexico. Then East Vancouver, the Yukon, London UK, Vancouver Island and finally Squamish, where I've been for 8ish years !

What are some of the accomplishments that you're most proud of?

Well, making it into the Pinkbike Academy of courseI produced an edit last year with my buddy @jtiezy called "Squamish local laps on fresh loam and grippy granite." I was able to really be creative with this project and also ride features that I had helped build! This is something I dreamed of doing for a long time!

What were some of the highlights of the 2019 season for you?

Competing in the TransBC race for sure. I have never really prioritized fitness so it was a huge accomplishment to train for the big days and then to complete the full 6 days of hard shredding!

Do you have a full-time job? How do you pay for your racing habit?

I am an RMT at SHIFT Squamish Integrated Health. I get to help people through their injuries and get them back to their sport. I am also a mountain bike coach and primarily work with women, helping them past fears and helping them accomplish their goals.

How did you get into mountain biking?

Jo Peters:

What is something you believe that other people think is crazy?

Jo Peters:

What are your strengths?

Jo Peters:

What are your weaknesses?

Jo Peters:

Where is your favourite place to ride?

Jo Peters:

Who are your favourite people to ride with?

Jo Peters:

What's been your worst crash over the years?

Jo Peters:

Who's your favourite rider?

Jo Peters:

What's your favourite motto or saying?

Jo Peters:

What annoys you?

Jo Peters:

What makes you happy?

Jo Peters:

What's your favourite food?

Jo Peters:

What do you enjoy away from bikes?

Jo Peters:

What's your favourite non-bike Website?

Jo Peters:

Where can people follow you on social media?

VLAD SHERRYUBLE

Describe yourself.

I am a 23 year old Russian (soon Canadian, 2021), Downhill Mountain Bike Racer and fitness model.

Where are you from and where do you live?

Vlad Sherryuble:

What are some of the accomplishments that you're most proud of?

Vlad Sherryuble:

What were some of the highlights of the 2019 season for you?

Vlad Sherryuble:

Do you have a full-time job? How do you pay for your racing habit?

Vlad Sherryuble:

How did you get into mountain biking?

I never really knew how I got into mountain biking... When I was a kid I always wanted a bike, not even a mountain bike (at a time I didnt even know it existed), but just any bike so I could ride. Then I start hitting some baby jumps, meet people who ride bikes and the progress begins.

What is something you believe that other people think is crazy?

Riding in short socks is actually awesome but everyone thinks I am crazy.

What are your strengths?

Vlad Sherryuble:

What are your weaknesses?

Vlad Sherryuble:

Where is your favourite place to ride?

Vlad Sherryuble:

Who are your favourite people to ride with?

Vlad Sherryuble:

What's been your worst crash over the years?

Vlad Sherryuble:

Who's your favourite rider?

Vlad Sherryuble:

What's your favourite motto or saying?

Vlad Sherryuble:

What annoys you?

Vlad Sherryuble:

What makes you happy?

Vlad Sherryuble:

What's your favourite food?

Vlad Sherryuble:

What do you enjoy away from bikes?

Vlad Sherryuble:

Where can people follow you on social media?

