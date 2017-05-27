Getting to Know: Whip Off Champ, Reed Boggs







Reed Boggs If you caught any of the action from Crankworx Rotorua, you already know that this rider got some well-deserved attention. The youngster landed himself on the top of the podium at the whip off and competed in slopestyle. Yet while demonstrating this prowess in the park Reed has a special affection for his big bike and Rampage runs in Utah. This is a member of the new generation of freeride.











Describe yourself. Describe yourself.

20 years old, I enjoy sessions at the lake with friends and riding bikes almost every day whether it’s at the skatepark, local dirt jumps, downhill, or some laps at the BMX track.





Where are you from and where do you live? Where are you from and where do you live?

I’m from Cleveland, Ohio, I grew up riding indoor bike parks like Rays MTB, and some local dirt jump spots. Realizing after high school, if I wanted to make something happen with mountain biking, I’d have to move somewhere out west to continue progressing. So, I’m settled in Hurricane, Utah for now. Living a couple miles away from the Red Bull Rampage zones is definitely ideal for a mountain biker!





Who do you ride for? Who do you ride for?

Raceface, Stans No Tubes, SR Suntour, Shimano, Giro, Ryders Eyewear.





What are your strengths? What are your strengths?

I like to think I can judge speed for new jumps fairly well (knock on wood).





What are your weaknesses? What are your weaknesses?

Showing up at new courses you’ve never ridden before, thinking about the tricks you have and having to throw them on all these big, new jumps. Sometimes it’s hard to bring the confidence out in yourself to send your biggest tricks.



20 years old, I enjoy sessions at the lake with friends and riding bikes almost every day whether it’s at the skatepark, local dirt jumps, downhill, or some laps at the BMX track.I’m from Cleveland, Ohio, I grew up riding indoor bike parks like Rays MTB, and some local dirt jump spots. Realizing after high school, if I wanted to make something happen with mountain biking, I’d have to move somewhere out west to continue progressing. So, I’m settled in Hurricane, Utah for now. Living a couple miles away from the Red Bull Rampage zones is definitely ideal for a mountain biker!Raceface, Stans No Tubes, SR Suntour, Shimano, Giro, Ryders Eyewear.I like to think I can judge speed for new jumps fairly well (knock on wood).Showing up at new courses you’ve never ridden before, thinking about the tricks you have and having to throw them on all these big, new jumps. Sometimes it’s hard to bring the confidence out in yourself to send your biggest tricks.





What’s been your worst crash over the years? What’s been your worst crash over the years?

Getting wrapped up the wrong way in a cork 720 is not fun. I've definitely had my worst looking crashes on that trick!





Where’s your favorite place to ride? Where’s your favorite place to ride?

Virgin, Utah and Highland Bike Park





What bikes are you riding right now? What bikes are you riding right now?

I’m riding a Trek Session 88, Trek Ticket S, and a Trek Ticket.





You recently competed in slopestyle at Crankworx Rotorua. How did that opportunity come about? You recently competed in slopestyle at Crankworx Rotorua. How did that opportunity come about?

Yeah! I traveled to Crankworx Rotorua as an alternate for the slopestyle event. The whole week I was just on deck in case something happened to one of the 18 riders. I wasn’t stressing about it though since I wanted to focus on Speed n Style and the Whip Offs. It came down to Friday night when I was informed that a rider had been injured and that I’m in for the slopestyle event on Saturday. As I was bummed for my friend Matt Jones being injured, I was excited to ride in my first diamond event. My main focus was to just get a run down the course and have fun with it. All in all, a really good trip to New Zealand!





Getting wrapped up the wrong way in a cork 720 is not fun. I've definitely had my worst looking crashes on that trick!Virgin, Utah and Highland Bike ParkI’m riding a Trek Session 88, Trek Ticket S, and a Trek Ticket.Yeah! I traveled to Crankworx Rotorua as an alternate for the slopestyle event. The whole week I was just on deck in case something happened to one of the 18 riders. I wasn’t stressing about it though since I wanted to focus on Speed n Style and the Whip Offs. It came down to Friday night when I was informed that a rider had been injured and that I’m in for the slopestyle event on Saturday. As I was bummed for my friend Matt Jones being injured, I was excited to ride in my first diamond event. My main focus was to just get a run down the course and have fun with it. All in all, a really good trip to New Zealand!





Do you have any other big projects or trips planned for the rest of 2017? Do you have any other big projects or trips planned for the rest of 2017?

More slopestyle events and downhill bike trips. Hopefully be able to film a freeride piece at home showcasing some fresh, new rampage lines.





What does a typical day look like for you? What does a typical day look like for you?

Morning smoothie, digging on whatever we wanna ride that day, lunch at the infamous taco wagon in Hurricane, then evening King Kong laps with Ethan Nell and Lorin Whitaker.





Who or what inspires you? Who or what inspires you?

When your riding buddies come to town, that’s when inspiration comes. When we’re all throwing ideas about a new build or some new tricks we want to try, that’s when the inspiration comes out!





What do you enjoy doing away from bikes? What do you enjoy doing away from bikes?

It’s hard to enjoy other activities when riding your bike is the best thing you can do with your day.





More slopestyle events and downhill bike trips. Hopefully be able to film a freeride piece at home showcasing some fresh, new rampage lines.Morning smoothie, digging on whatever we wanna ride that day, lunch at the infamous taco wagon in Hurricane, then evening King Kong laps with Ethan Nell and Lorin Whitaker.When your riding buddies come to town, that’s when inspiration comes. When we’re all throwing ideas about a new build or some new tricks we want to try, that’s when the inspiration comes out!It’s hard to enjoy other activities when riding your bike is the best thing you can do with your day.





What’s your favorite non-bike website? What’s your favorite non-bike website?

Transworld Motocross





What’s your favorite motto or saying? What’s your favorite motto or saying?

"Confidence is key”. Simple but gold.





What grinds your gears? What grinds your gears?

Dirty bicycles





What makes you happy? What makes you happy?

Hitting old rampage lines!





Who’s your favorite rider? Who’s your favorite rider?

Thomas Genon, by far.





Transworld Motocross"Confidence is key”. Simple but gold.Dirty bicyclesHitting old rampage lines!Thomas Genon, by far.