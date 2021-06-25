Getting to Know Robin Goomes, the First Woman to Backflip in a Crankworx Competition

Who is Robin Goomes?

I'm a 24yo Kiwi girl and all round MTB frother!

Where are you from and where do you live now?

From the Chatham Islands a rather small and isolated Island 800km(ish) off the east coast of New Zealand, now living in Rotorua.

How did you start mountain biking?

I grew up riding motos and done some BMX racing at high school so I was always pretty into bikes. I was in the Army when a friend had just started to get into MTB and took me to the local spot in Palmerston North, we went down a grade 5 called Kissing Rock that I spent more time walking than riding but I was determined to learn how to ride that whole trail which led to me buying a bike asap.

Who are your sponsors?

Yeti Cycles, Mons Royale, Wide Open NZ, DVO NZ, POC sports, ENVE components, SDG Components, ODI Grips, Boons Valley Transport. Stoked to have such rad people backing me, thanks team!

What bike(s) do you ride?

Yeti SW B165 built up as a downhill / freeride bike.Yeti SB150 enduro bike.And a Polygon Tridd ZZ slope bike.

What is a typical day for you?

No two days are the same. I have pretty casual work so somedays it's driving MTB shuttles in the Whakarewarewa forest. Other days it's gym, ride, or both. Either pedaling in the forest, dirt jumps, or shuttles. Always keen for a mission!

What riding accomplishments are you most proud of?

Having fun, backflips to dirt, 1st at the NZ Open, and 2nd at NZ downhill nationals.

What are your strengths?

I'd say focus. Once I decide I want to do something I will follow through.

What are your weaknesses?

Most recently trip planning, admin, logistics. That stuff is a skill I don't yet have dialled.

What are you most excited for this season?

Learning! This is my first trip overseas with bikes, I have learned so much already and really pumped to just be out of NZ and getting amongst it all.

Where is your favorite place to ride?

Queenstown, NZ. I spent a lot of time there this summer, it's insane. I haven't been many places though.

Who or what inspires you?

All of the kiwi MTB riders having a crack on the world stage. It's a huge commitment to travel from the bottom of the world to attempt making it in the sport but there are so many kiwis crushing it and proving that it is all possible.

Do you have a favorite motto or saying?

If not now, when?

What you do think about the future of mountain biking?

There are some suuuper talented groms out there. I think they are on another level already and when they come through they are going to take MTB to another level!

What does the future hold for you?

After two rounds of EWS in Italy, I'll be racing the Megavalanche in France then back home to prep for Crankworx Rotorua, also maybe do a cheeky edit this summer, and keep chipping away at the dream!