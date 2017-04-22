Getting to Know 2016 German DH Champion, Sandra Rubesam

Sandra Rübesam
Sandra Rübesam is a professional German DH racer who makes her living working in a printing press Monday to Friday. But when the weekend hits, she's outside on her bike racing the big European events. The 2016 German DH Champion has just signed with Nukeproof this year, and has been putting in the training and miles in preparation for the 2017 season. We Get to Know what Sandra's all about.
Who is Sandra Rübesam?
A German girl that probably never grows up, loves riding bikes, racing all over Europe and goes to work five days a week like anybody else.
Where are you from and where do you live now?
I'm born in the "Green-Heart" of Germany, in Erfurt/Thuringia. Right now I'm living in Munich, closer to the mountains.
Who do you ride for?
I'm proudly riding for; Nukeproof, Maxxis, FiveTen, Sport Import (MucOff, ODI, Clifbar, Stans NoTubes), Troy Lee Designs, Onyx Racing Products, Muscle Milk, Rockstar Energy, MST Suspension, Fahrrad Fahrwerk.
Where are you happiest?
Outdoors, off and on the bike. Just no crowded places.
What’s been your favourite race/contest venue?
Hafjell and Champéry. Both dope tracks!
What are you planning on racing this year?
I'm planning to ride the European rounds of the World Cup, some iXS European Cups, German championships and two rounds of the EWS.
What are your favourite trails?
Morzine got a big variety of trails. I like it there.
What are your strengths?
Generally, I don't let myself get worked up...too fast. On the bike: steep, technical tracks and jumps.
What are your weaknesses?
Being stubborn and differentiating between left and right sometimes.. On the bike: keeping on to lines and not ride just where the bike takes me.
What’s been your worst crash over the years?
La Bresse 2008. Broken tibia, fibula, dislocated ankle and torn ligaments on my right leg.
What’s been your luckiest escape?
When "just" the joint of my sixth cervical vertebra broke off and I only had to wear a soft collar for six weeks.
Which bike from over the years, conjures up the best memories?
Probably my first own bike bought by my parents. A Bergamont Kiez Pro Hardtail. It all began with it.
What bikes are you riding right now?
Nukeproof Mega, Nukeproof Pulse and a road bike.
Who’s your favourite rider?
Zarja Cernilogar, one of a few great friends I had in racing. Sam Hill for keeping it real.
Who or what inspires you?
No concrete person. I'm just inspired by anyone who's working hard for their goals.
What do you enjoy doing away from bikes?
It may sound boring but actually, it's like, all the time I'm off the bike I'm just waiting for getting back on it. Of course, there are other things I like, karting, bouldering, hiking or hitting the gym but nothing compares to riding. If I'm unable to ride, due to injury or something I often ask myself what "normal" people do...haha.
What are you listening to right now?
Techno most of the time but I like to listen to some old school hip-hop like WuTang or Public Enemy, too.
What’s your favourite bike movie?
Earthed 5.
What's your favorite non-bike movie/tv show?
Vikings.
What’s your favourite non-bike website?
Amazon...Shopping's always good!
What’s your favourite motto or saying?
Never take life seriously. Nobody gets out alive anyway.
What grinds your gears?
When people chew noisily. Especially with an open mouth.
What makes you happy?
Friday's 1 pm, when I clock out.
If you weren’t a pro mountain biker, what would you be doing?
I'm not a pro mountain biker but "sheet-offset-printer" who's riding downhill as a weekend warrior professional but if I wasn't I would try to become a pro mountain biker.
What does a sheet-offset printer do?
I'm working at a huge sheet printing machine with 4 inking units, usually yellow, magenta, cyan, black (CMYK) but the colors can differ (special color e.g. Pantone). I print high-quality brochures, invitations, business cards, letter paper…actually everything with the smaller edition. It's a versatile job, I'm producing different things almost every day. But it won't be forever...
If you were in charge of the sport, what changes would you make?
Less people being annoyed by mountain bikers and more natural tracks in the World Cup.
When you hang up your racing/ riding shoes, how do you want to be remembered?
As an easy-going stylish rider who doesn't take herself and others too seriously.
What does the future hold for Sandra Rübesam?
Just the future knows...
