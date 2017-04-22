Getting to Know 2016 German DH Champion, Sandra Rubesam

What are your favourite trails? What are your favourite trails?

What are your strengths? What are your strengths?

What are your weaknesses? What are your weaknesses?

What’s been your worst crash over the years? What’s been your worst crash over the years?

What’s been your luckiest escape? What’s been your luckiest escape?

Which bike from over the years, conjures up the best memories? Which bike from over the years, conjures up the best memories?

Morzine got a big variety of trails. I like it there.Generally, I don't let myself get worked up...too fast. On the bike: steep, technical tracks and jumps.Being stubborn and differentiating between left and right sometimes.. On the bike: keeping on to lines and not ride just where the bike takes me.La Bresse 2008. Broken tibia, fibula, dislocated ankle and torn ligaments on my right leg.When "just" the joint of my sixth cervical vertebra broke off and I only had to wear a soft collar for six weeks.Probably my first own bike bought by my parents. A Bergamont Kiez Pro Hardtail. It all began with it.