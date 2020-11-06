Getting to Know Squamish's Teigen Pascual - The High School Student On Track to Make the Canadian BMX Olympic Team

17-year-old Teigen Pascual is a Squamish local on track to make the Canadian BMX Olympic team. She is first foreigner to win the USA BMX title, she was second in the world for 16 year old girls and is 3xCanadian National. Teigen is also an avid mountain biker and she coaches mountain biking locally for Jaime Hill's Hilltop MTB.

Describe yourself.

Hi, I'm Teigen Pascual, and I am 17 years old, and I live in Squamish, BC. Growing up in Squamish has given me so many cool opportunities to do what I love. Riding my bike and being outside has always been a big part of my life. I started BMX racing when I was 6 and haven’t looked back since. I would say sports is my thing. I love to compete in whatever I can, anytime possible. I would describe myself as very determined and focused. I'm quite shy at first, but when you get to know me, I also really like to have fun.

Who do you ride for?

I ride for Factory Rockstar Rift Tangent.

What are some of the accomplishments that you're most proud of?

2013, 2018, 2019 Canadian NationalGirl2019 USA NationalGirl2019 16 Girls World2018, 2019 Canadian National TeamRBC Training Ground Identified Athlete - finished in the top 3 in 2019 Finals

It's been a weird year, but what were some of the highlights of 2020 for you?

3 USA BMX National wins from January to March

What does a typical day look like for you?

Wake up at 7:15am. Eat lots, pack my lunch then go to school. Train At Crossfit Squamish with Jesse Bifano. Then I go to the BMX Local track and train or do sprint training in front of my house. I come home and eat dinner, then study and go to bed. I head to Abbotsford to train on the Olympic hill two times a week.

How did you get into BMX Racing?

I had a friend who raced and she and her family knew I was super competitive and loved racing so they told me to come try it one day. I was six years old. I raced, crashed, got back up and raced the final. I have loved it ever since.

What is something you believe that other people think is crazy?

I believe that ghosts are real.

What's the hardest part about being a BMX racer?

The hardest part is probably getting over your fears and really perfecting your skills. And not having any other high level Canadian girls to race against to keep the training intense. It is also hard finding high quality training facilities close to home to prepare me properly for races.

What's the best part about being a BMX racer?

The places you have the opportunity to visit. The people and friendships you make. The feeling the sport gives you. It's all just incredible.

What are your strengths?

I can endure a lot of pain. I don't give up easily. I love to train hard and I respect and love seeing people that are better than me so I can work harder to beat them. I love the intensity of the gate and I perform well under pressure.

What are your weaknesses?

I am pretty shy so it is hard for me to reach out and find other training partners. I hate losing. I am afraid of scary things

Where is your favourite place to ride?

My favorite places to ride has to be Chula Vista, CA (USA Olympic Training Center) or anywhere in Europe.

What's been your worst crash over the years?

In 2017 I broke my elbow during a race in California and this year I have crashed numerous times. One crash brought me to the emergency room where I had a pretty bad blunt trauma to my chest. I was thankful that is was nothing too serious

Who's your favourite rider?

Brooke Crain (USA)Mariana Pajon (Columbia)

What's your favourite motto or saying?

“Breathe, Believe, Achieve”

What's your favourite food?

My favorite food has to be sushi or anything sweet

What annoys you?

When people eat their food very loud. I hate the crunching sound.

What Makes you Happy?

My dogs. My friends. Traveling

What do you enjoy away from bikes?

I love skiing. I love traveling to cool places, I love competing in track and field with my school

What's your favourite non-bike website?

Lululemon and Nobull

How do you want to be remembered?

I want to be remembered for someone who people looked up to because of their passion and dedication for the sport. I want people to remember me for never giving up no matter what is in my way. I will continue to ride and compete because I love what I do.

What does the future hold for Teigen Pascual?