Getting to Know Swedish Slopestyle Star Alma Wiggberg

Alma is sponsored by Specialized, Six Pack and Avail Optics

Who is Alma Wiggberg?

I am from Sweden, I'm 21 and I'm a mountain biker!

Where do you live now?

I am from Stockholm but two years ago I moved to Falun which is in the middle of Sweden. It's a really good place for mountain biking in general. There's a lot of athletes living there, and a lot of people who ride really good.

Did you go to Falun specifically to ride mountain bikes?

Yes, so when I finished school I got the opportunity to train - they have a sort of high school where you can study and ride bikes during school time, and I got the opportunity to be at their training for a bit so I moved up there and then I really enjoyed it so I stayed there the past two years. At first I was supposed to be there for four months during the winter and I just really liked it so I stayed.

Slopestyle is your main thing, but do you ride other bikes as well?

When I was really young I rode a lot of XC, like where you pedal. And then I had a break and my brother introduced me to bike park riding and big bikes. So I rode my downhill from when I was like 15 and then when I moved to Falun - it's not really too good for big bikes - so I just started to ride my hardtail way more and then since then I have mainly just been riding slopestyle. I ride a lot of bike park, but mostly slopestyle.

How did you get into slopestyle? What made you think, oh I'm gonna go ride some big dirt jumps?

I did some tricks and stuff on my downhill bike and I really liked it, and then when I moved to Falun I got all the opportunities to like practice and train in this type of riding more and I guess it was just naturally turning into slopestyle more and more. And then also with all the like competition opportunities, like the FMBA Tour - in Europe mainly - I did a few of them the first year and I liked that better than competing in endurance stuff. I liked Sped & Style too. I guess it was more like the opportunities that were possible in slopestyle, and I also just really like doing tricks on my bike so I just got more and more into slopestyle.

Who was your inspiration during that time?

I guess all the kids from back home (in Falun). There's a bunch - like twenty good riders and just a lot of people who like riding bikes and they're really good at it too. Emil (Johanssen) and Lucas (Skiöld) also live there. It's just the whole community basically that inspired me to get more into it.

Who inspires you at the moment? Who are you watching and learning from just now?

I don't really have any specific riders. Patricia has been a big inspiration from the women's side. And just watching the boys do everything. Being at the course, it's just so cool to see everyone ride this course. I don't have a specific rider, just everyone is really inspiring.

What do you think of the course here in Whistler?

At first I thought it was really big and scary but from riding it for a few days, it still feels big but everything is really well built and works so well. It's really fun, there's a lot of different features not just straight jumps. It makes it a bit trickier but also very fun too.

What would you say is the most intimidating, trickiest feature - the hardest feature up there?

The hips are pretty big and you have a lot of speed going into the lip and it's a big, big, big jump. I haven't hit the boner log yet, so I'm scared about that one too.

Is that the last one to tick off?

Yeah. I started to do my tricks on most of the jumps and I feel comfortable on the rest of the course, it's just the boner log I haven't hit yet.

How do you think you'll approach that one?

I think I'm going to try to follow someone in. There's been a few cases on it where people come up a bit short, and there's a big sharp knuckle on it. It's just long I guess, everything is big.

Sure, mad respect for everything you guys are doing out there. It's super cool. It's amazing to see in person how smooth and precise everyone is.

And also very impressive to see all the women, how they approach the course. Like there have been a few crashes. Everyone is taking their time. I guess it's just big and different for everyone, compared to the other Crankworx this is definitely the biggest one, the most challenging one I think.

What's your process like, are you out there on your own or are you bouncing ideas and thoughts off the other guys and girls up there?

I guess I am trying to make it through from the top to the bottom, like just making my way down in that direction. There's a lot of Swedish riders here, which is very nice. Like I ride a lot with them on a daily basis so they know how I ride and everything so it's always calming to get feedback from them. They know how I approach stuff. It's always a bit different how you pop things with speed and everything, so it's been really nice to have a bunch of them out here to just help out.

What's the most recent trick you learned?

On the course or in general?

In general.

I did a Flip Bar Can a few weeks ago. It's a backflip with a bar spin, and after the bar spin you do a one foot can.

Wooooo.

I only done it to mulch so, we'll see.

Do you think you'll execute that on this course?

I'm not sure yet. I done a few flips on the straight jumps, and I would like to flip the second hip, but I'm also like I don't want to risk or push anything too far, so it also depends on how I feel. And also like time, if I have time to like start to feel comfy and everything. We have this evening and then tomorrow. The past days have been very windy so it's been a bit challenging out there.

What does it mean to you to be at the first Red Bull Joyride Whistler with a women's category?

It's very cool. I was here and saw the event last year and the year before. I could never really imagine being out here riding it, and the first year I was so scared of everything because it was like this is way too complicated for me, but yeah it's been really cool and I've really enjoyed the experience of it.