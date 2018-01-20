Getting to Know The Viking - Brage Vestavik



Brage Vestavik The average 18 year-old would be attending high school right about now, but not Brage Vestavik. The Viking is busy training for race season having recently joined the MS-Mondraker Development Program. When he's not out destroying berms, Brage rebuilds them being an avid trail builder and content creator. As a veteran of Red Bull Hard Line, it will be exciting to see what Brage brings to racing in the coming years.





Describe yourself

I'm an 18-year-old shred-Viking from Norway.





I'm an 18-year-old shred-Viking from Norway. What's a shred-Viking?

I love shredding my bikes and my ancestors are Vikings from the North. And my dad and brother look like proper Vikings and I really hope one day I can grow a beard like them. At the moment I'm working hard on a moustache, haha. Also my name is an old Norse/Viking name.





I love shredding my bikes and my ancestors are Vikings from the North. And my dad and brother look like proper Vikings and I really hope one day I can grow a beard like them. At the moment I'm working hard on a moustache, haha. Also my name is an old Norse/Viking name.

Mayhem Media Photo



Where are you from and where do you live?

I'm from Mysen, which is a small town about one hour east of Oslo. It was natural for me to be a downhill rider as I was born in the flattest area of Norway.





I'm from Mysen, which is a small town about one hour east of Oslo. It was natural for me to be a downhill rider as I was born in the flattest area of Norway. Who do you ride for?

MS-Mondraker Development Program, Fox, Dainese, Shimano, Renthal, DTswiss, Maxxis, SDG, and E-Thirteen. I'm really stoked to be a part of the new team.



Personal sponsors: Crankbrothers, Dacia Norge, Spy Optics, Leatt, Stance Socks, Douchebags, Allmountain Style, Huck Norris, Trysil Bike Arena, Eidsberg Sparebank, Concept 2 Norge.





MS-Mondraker Development Program, Fox, Dainese, Shimano, Renthal, DTswiss, Maxxis, SDG, and E-Thirteen. I'm really stoked to be a part of the new team.Personal sponsors: Crankbrothers, Dacia Norge, Spy Optics, Leatt, Stance Socks, Douchebags, Allmountain Style, Huck Norris, Trysil Bike Arena, Eidsberg Sparebank, Concept 2 Norge. What bikes are you riding right now?

I'm patiently waiting for my new bikes.



I'm patiently waiting for my new bikes.

Mayhem Media Photo





What are your strengths?

I'm always motivated and really love riding bikes and training above anything else. I would ride my bike just a much as I do now even if I did not do this for a living.





I'm always motivated and really love riding bikes and training above anything else. I would ride my bike just a much as I do now even if I did not do this for a living. What are your weaknesses?

I do sometimes get hung up in the fun of shredding, which can affect my preparation for racing. #savetheberm



I do sometimes get hung up in the fun of shredding, which can affect my preparation for racing.

Mayhem Media Photo







▶️ #JustGonnaSendIt 🚀 💥 #RAW phone clips from todays practice at #RedBullHardline ‼️💦🤘🏽⚡️ 🎥: @mariusmorstad getting the bangers👊🏼 #PressPlay #HuckItOrf*ckIt #Shred #Shredding #Ride #Riding #Mtb #Dh #Downhill #Skrrt #Yeah #Stoked #Jump #Fun #Bike #Bicycle #HardLine #Wales #GoodTimes #Whip #Huck #GtBikes #RedbullNorge #Redbull #DaciaDuster #Foxhead #Foxmtb A post shared by BRAGE VESTAVIK 🇳🇴 B-RAGE ⚔️ (@bragevestavik) on Sep 23, 2017 at 2:08pm PDT



You were among the group of maniacs that rode at Red Bull Hardline this year. How was that?

Scary as hell, but insanely fun. The adrenaline rush I got there is second to none, but the nightmares of riding there start a month in advance. I felt really lucky to get picked out to ride one of the sickest courses in the world with some of the best riders out there. Thank you!





Scary as hell, but insanely fun. The adrenaline rush I got there is second to none, but the nightmares of riding there start a month in advance. I felt really lucky to get picked out to ride one of the sickest courses in the world with some of the best riders out there. Thank you! What was your favourite part of the Hardline course?

The cannonball step-down and the metal ramp that had the Jeep under it. The g-force and speed made me feel alive and close to death at the same time!





The cannonball step-down and the metal ramp that had the Jeep under it. The g-force and speed made me feel alive and close to death at the same time! What’s been your worst crash over the years?

As a first-year junior, I over-jumped during the World Cup in Cairns and got two compression fractures in the vertebrae. Except for that, I broke my bike's headtube twice, once at The Fest Series - Hillbilly Huckfest in Ål and once during Red Bull Hardline in 2016. Both of those could have ended really badly, but I walked away from both of them.

As a first-year junior, I over-jumped during the World Cup in Cairns and got two compression fractures in the vertebrae. Except for that, I broke my bike's headtube twice, once at The Fest Series - Hillbilly Huckfest in Ål and once during Red Bull Hardline in 2016. Both of those could have ended really badly, but I walked away from both of them.





Do you have any big projects or trips planned for 2018?

My main focus is racing all the World Cups in Europe.





My main focus is racing all the World Cups in Europe. How did you come up with the idea to start making '#B_Rage' Volumes?

I travel and experience a lot, besides, I love to edit, film and create things. It's almost like a meditation for me and I like to work on edits in between training and riding during off-season when I chill. With so much material on my phone and GoPro, I think its fun to share it with followers. Appreciate all the love!





I travel and experience a lot, besides, I love to edit, film and create things. It's almost like a meditation for me and I like to work on edits in between training and riding during off-season when I chill. With so much material on my phone and GoPro, I think its fun to share it with followers. Appreciate all the love! Where’s your favourite place to ride?

Schladming, Austria and Trysil Bike Arena, Norway.



Schladming, Austria and Trysil Bike Arena, Norway.





Who’s your favourite rider?

Steve Smith.





Steve Smith. Who or what inspires you?

Matt Fraser and Gucci Mane.





Matt Fraser and Gucci Mane. What do you enjoy doing away from bikes?

I use almost as much time building tracks in the local woods in Mysen as I do riding them. I really enjoy having a plan, executing it and being able to ride it in the end. I also love making bike-related content for social media.



I use almost as much time building tracks in the local woods in Mysen as I do riding them. I really enjoy having a plan, executing it and being able to ride it in the end. I also love making bike-related content for social media.

Mayhem Media Photo





What’s your favourite non-bike website?

I get a lot of inspiration for my content and workouts from watching motocross, skate and Crossfit edits on YouTube, so its easily my most frequently used website. I love to see when people put their heart and soul into something and it flows well.





I get a lot of inspiration for my content and workouts from watching motocross, skate and Crossfit edits on YouTube, so its easily my most frequently used website. I love to see when people put their heart and soul into something and it flows well. What’s your favourite motto or saying?

'Helt rolig' which means 'totally calm'.





which means 'totally calm'. What annoys you?

When shit I cant control kills my vibe.





When shit I cant control kills my vibe. What makes you happy?

Being able to do the coolest thing in the world for a living.



Being able to do the coolest thing in the world for a living.

Mayhem Media Photo





If you weren’t a pro mountain biker, what would you be doing?

High School, so praise Odin that I’m doing this instead.





High School, so praise Odin that I’m doing this instead. Where do you think the future downhill racing is headed?

Faster tracks, bigger wheels and an even more professional approach to training and preparation. But personally I prefer the old-school technical and natural tracks.





Faster tracks, bigger wheels and an even more professional approach to training and preparation. But personally I prefer the old-school technical and natural tracks. What does a typical day look like for you?

In the wintertime in Norway it gets completely dark at 15:00, so I try to get as much time shredding the snow early in the day, eat a big lunch, hit the gym, dinner, sleep and repeat.



In the wintertime in Norway it gets completely dark at 15:00, so I try to get as much time shredding the snow early in the day, eat a big lunch, hit the gym, dinner, sleep and repeat.

Mayhem Media Photo