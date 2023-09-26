Getting to Know the Young & Very Fast Asa Vermette

We're excited, too, to see that bike doing so well.

Who is Asa Vermette?

I’m a downhill mountain bike racer from Durango, Colorado, and still live in Durango.

How did you start mountain biking?

I’ve just grown up riding bikes with my parents!

Who are your sponsors?

Frameworks Racing, Enve wheels, Renen Clothing, BC Goggles, GoPro, Fox Bike, ODI Grips, 2nd Ave Sports.

What does it mean to you to have backing from sponsors?

It’s sweet to have sponsors supporting me - it helps so much, and all of my sponsors are great friends to me which is sick.

How did you choose to work with Frameworks?

After the 2022 US Open when I got 3rd place in pro, Neko just asked me to ride one of his bikes the next day and I loved it.

What does a typical day look like for you?

I am always riding my bikes - downhill to enduro to dirt jumping, I love it all! And am usually doing all of them every day.

What riding accomplishments are you most proud of?

This year I’m most proud of winning pro enduro National Championship, beating Aaron Gwin and Luca Shaw at the Downhill Southeast, and just recently getting 2nd place in the US Open in pro men!

How did it feel to win Nationals in such a stacked field?

It was crazy, I can’t really explain it, just stoked!

What does it do to your expectations for your future to have beaten the top riders you've beaten?

It feels really good just knowing that I have the speed to compete in the highest level.

What are your strengths?

Definitely the steeper tracks because I’m lighter than most the other pros I race against haha.

What are your weaknesses?

Probably sprints but at least I know I can get better at them because I can do some training.

What’s the best part of being a downhill and enduro racer?

It’s just so sweet to be able to do what I love for a job! And I love it.

Where is your favorite place to ride?

Probably my local town Durango, Colorado!

What has been your worst crash over the years?

Probably at Bootleg this year. I had a pretty good one but didn’t break anything and was able to race!

Who or what inspires you?

I don’t really know actually, I just love ripping my bikes down hills.

What do you enjoy doing away from mountain biking?

Dirt biking, I just recently got a Surron and those are sick. Haha just always on two wheels.

How do you want to be remembered?

Just as hopefully one of the best mountain bikers and a nice good dude haha.

What does the future hold for you?

Next year I’m racing all the World Cups and I’m sooo stoked for that! And just hopefully just more of that.