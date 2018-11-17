Getting to Know: Flow & Style Expert Tommy Zula

Tommy Zula

The Dayton, Ohio local is this years winner of Pumptrack Worlds. Tommy's background in bikes started with BMX racing for DK Bicycles. When his then sponsor suggested he try mountain bikes, Zula had no idea what he was getting into. Now on Airborne Bicycles, Zula has made a lasting impression with his speed and style on the pump track and in the dirt. His happy go lucky attitude and passion for the sport are contagious and with his skills, a winning combination.

Describe yourself.

Determined, spontaneous, and goofy.

Where are you from and where do you live?

I'm from Dayton, Ohio and currently living in Dayton, Ohio as well.

Who do you ride for?

I ride for Airborne Bicycles, Fly Racing, Onyx Racing, KMC Chain, Vee Tire Co, Velofix Bike Shop, Broski Headphones, Kickpower Energy, and Circle E Clothing.

What does a typical day look like for you?

Coffee, play with my puppy Lily, then right into a morning training session. After I wrap up the training it's either going to meet up with some friends for a trail ride or heading to the skate park. Always trying to ride a new spot to keep things fresh.

How did you get into mountain biking?

It's a funny story how I got started on mountain biking. I grew up racing BMX and riding for DK Bicycles. Their headquarters is located in Ohio so I went into the office to grab a new BMX frame and the owner, Bill, calls me into the office for a chat. I'm freaking out thinking I'm in trouble when he looks at me and asks "you ever thought about riding a mountain bike?" I quickly respond that no, I haven't. Bill responds by telling me to grab a mountain bike and downhill frame and go try it out. Left the office that day with no idea what I was getting into. A couple days later I built up the DH bike and drove 6 hours to Snow Shoe Mountain in West Virginia. First run down I'm cheesin' ear to ear and been completely hooked since that day!

What is something you believe that other people think is crazy?

The earth is flat.

What are your strengths?

Jumping and pumping.

What are your weaknesses?

Cornering and line choice.

Where’s your favorite place to ride?

Whistler.

Do you have any big projects or trips planned for the rest of 2018?

Airborne has a new 27.5" enduro and 29” trail bike that we have been working on and those will be coming out soon. We are planning on shooting a new edit for the release and then I have the Redbull Pumptrack world championships coming up!

What’s been your worst crash over the years?

That's a tough one. I had a real good crash at Windrock Bike Park over the winter that had me out for a while. Went over the bars right into the face of the lip and blew my shoulder into pieces.

What bikes are you riding right now?

Airborne Skyhawk 26” DJAirborne dual slalom prototype 26”Airborne Toxin 29” trail bikeAirborne Pathogen DH bike

Who’s your favorite rider?

Downhill - Danny HartSlopestyle - Brandon SemenukAll around rider - Tomas Lemoine

Who or what inspires you?

All three of those riders that I just named are huge inspirations for me. But I'm also always pushing my limit and trying to be faster or more stylish on the bike.

What’s your favorite motto or saying?

“Go Big or Go Home”

What annoys you?

Changing tires.

What makes you happy?

A clean bike.

What do you enjoy doing away from bikes?

I'm a huge coffee drinker, enjoy going to the beach, and love fresh powder to go snowboarding.

What’s your favorite non-bike website?

Youtube.

If you weren't a pro mountain biker, what would you be doing?



Where do you think the future freeride is headed?

I think the future is bright for freeriding. The progression is ridiculous and there are a lot more jam style events taking place that create such a great atmosphere.





As someone that made the most of every day and lived life to the fullest.





Crankworx events, more web edits, downhill racing and having as much fun as possible!



Honestly, I have no idea. Nothing else gets me as much satisfaction. I absolutely love riding. Even if I wasn't doing it for a living I would still be riding.