Getting to Know Vanesa Petrovská - The 15-Year-Old Who Would Have Finished 5th in Elite DH at Crankworx Innsbruck

In Sunday's downhill race at Crankworx Innsbruck, 15-year-old Vanesa Petrovská's time would have had her finishing in fifth place in the Elite women's race. Of course, she didn't race at exactly the same time as Vali Holl, Nina Hoffman, Tahnee Seagrave and Camille Balanche, but there's no doubt she's fast and a rider to look out for in coming years. We reached out to her after her race to find out how she got into mountain biking, how she spends her days, and what some of her goals are with downhill racing.

Where are you from?

I’m from little town called Bytča in Slovakia.

Who do you ride for?

I ride for Deem Racing Team. My sponsors are Trek Bikes CZ/SK, Bikeza, Deem Sports Wear, Rival Inserts, Top on Trail and Impa Economy.

What are some of the accomplishments that you're most proud of?

I'm most proud of winning the International Rookies Championship in 2019. I’m sad that this and last year this race didn't happen because of Covid-19. In 2019 and 2020 I was at two other Rookies cCups that I also won. In 2019, I won the Slovak National Championship and I won every Slovak DH Cup. Unfortunately, I couldn't race the Slovak National Championship last year because of a broken foot.Then I'm proud of my great result this year at Crankworx.

What does a typical day look like for you?

From morning to afternoon I’m in school and then I have training in the gym. If I have time left, I go biking with my friends.

How did you get into mountain biking?

One of my friends invited me to ride on our local trails, then I joined the local team and started racing.

What's the hardest part about being a mountain bike racer?

Telling people what sport I do and they still don’t understand. Being a bike racer is hard, but I love it so I can’t tell you what is hard about it.

What's the best part about being a mountain bike racer?

That I still can get better in something and have goals and that I can travel the world. I also love the race feelings and being with a great community of people.

hat are your strengths?

I’d say that I’m good at not letting the nerves get to me much and after every race I feel faster and faster. In every race run, I feel so concentrated and go much faster than in trainings and I don’t even know how is that possible. Sometimes I think it’s my superpower.

What are your weaknesses?

I’d say that maybe my weakness is sprint power but I'm really trying this season to get better at that.

Where is your favourite place to ride?

Photo by Marek Moravik

In Slovakia, I love to ride at bikepark Kálnica which is our best freeride spot by far. Abroad, I really enjoyed riding in France around Nice like Mandelieu, Blausasc. Also, the trails in Finale Ligure.

What's been your worst crash over the years?

Two years ago I had triple fracture of my radius and ulna bones an a dislocated wrist and it looked like hockey stick. Then one year ago I had a triple fracture on my foot.

Who's your favourite rider?

My female favourite riders are Rachel Atherton and Vali Holl, my male favourite riders are Kade Edwards and Loic Bruni.

What's your favourite motto or saying?

Never give up and do everything to chase your dreams.

hat's your favourite food?

My favourite food is the Slovak national food called bryndzové halušky.

What annoys you?

Photo by Marek Moravik

Be for long time in city and dumb people.

What makes you happy?

Everything about bikes makes me happy. I love shredding with my friends and having fun.

What do you enjoy away from bikes?

I enjoy skiing, hiking and just chilling with my friends.

What do you think of events like Redbull Formation?

I really like this event. It’s so insane to see freeride event for women and I was so excited watching it. It’s my dream to be at an event like that I spent a Lot of time on my dirt jumper and DH bike learning tricks like them.

How did it feel to place in the top 5 times for elite women at Crankworx Innsbruck?

It was great feeling because there was a lot of work behind it and it motivated me so much.

How do you want to be remembered?

There are lot more things I want to achieve on my bike but the main ones are to win World Cups and be World Champion and a person who is always down for a good time and laugh.

What does the future hold for Vanesa Petrovská?

Photo by Marek Moravik

Many more years of downhill racing trying to be the best, trying to get into a factory team and, of course, always have fun and being a good person.